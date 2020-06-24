10322 Hartford Maroon Road, Orlando, FL 32827 Lake Nona
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located in Water's Edge, all bedrooms on 2nd floor, lots of tile, unattached 1 car garage. Waters Edge @ Lake Nona. YMCA Family membership included on this property. ****RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
