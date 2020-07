Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access sauna yoga cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr laundry bike storage conference room courtyard fire pit game room green community internet cafe lobby new construction online portal pool table

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online. Please schedule yours today! The Gallery at Mills Park is redefining apartment living. Located in the heart of the vibrant Mills Park area of Orlando, The Gallery at Mills Park is steps away from exciting retail and dining, as well as ultra modern office spaces. With a beautiful park, bike path, farmer's market, and exquisite museums right next door, living here puts you right in the center of it all. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom homes are designed with your unique lifestyle in mind. Beautiful finishes, stunning views, and state-of-the-art amenities are just the beginning. Discover what life looks like at The Gallery at Mills Park!