777 NE 62ST

Amenities
Biscayne Bay 2/1 (Jack and Jill)Gorgeous resort style waterfront community with 24-hour gated security, two swimming pools, Jacuzzi, fitness center, place to store your canoe or kayak, volleyball sand court, barbecue area. This unit direct waterfront views, private balcony, impact windows, brand new appliances, washer and dryer, remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Close to South Beach, Midtown, Downtown, Wynwood Art District & Miami International Airport. Move in with only 1st Month and Two MonthS Security Deposit.