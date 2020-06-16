All apartments in Miami
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
777 NE 62ST
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:01 PM

777 NE 62ST

777 NE 62nd St · (305) 905-7405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Miami
Location

777 NE 62nd St, Miami, FL 33138
MiMo District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C303 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
Biscayne Bay 2/1 (Jack and Jill)Gorgeous resort style waterfront community with 24-hour gated security, two swimming pools, Jacuzzi, fitness center, place to store your canoe or kayak, volleyball sand court, barbecue area. This unit direct waterfront views, private balcony, impact windows, brand new appliances, washer and dryer, remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Close to South Beach, Midtown, Downtown, Wynwood Art District & Miami International Airport. Move in with only 1st Month and Two MonthS Security Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 NE 62ST have any available units?
777 NE 62ST has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 777 NE 62ST have?
Some of 777 NE 62ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 NE 62ST currently offering any rent specials?
777 NE 62ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 NE 62ST pet-friendly?
No, 777 NE 62ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 777 NE 62ST offer parking?
Yes, 777 NE 62ST does offer parking.
Does 777 NE 62ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 777 NE 62ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 NE 62ST have a pool?
Yes, 777 NE 62ST has a pool.
Does 777 NE 62ST have accessible units?
No, 777 NE 62ST does not have accessible units.
Does 777 NE 62ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 777 NE 62ST has units with dishwashers.
