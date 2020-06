Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated range refrigerator

Centrally located and spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, rear half of duplex. The property has a fence all around and two private driveways. Owner had brand new laminate floors installed throughout. Both guest rooms are a good size and the master bedroom is large with plenty of closet space. The kitchen has been updated and there is a washer and dryer located in the utility room, off the kitchen. This unit also has a backyard.