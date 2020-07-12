/
156 Apartments for rent in Coral Gate, Miami, FL
The Aura
1501 Southwest 37th Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,853
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1045 sqft
Within The Aura, you'll find the latest, most inviting apartment rental favorite in Miami's ultimate neighborhood - Coral Gables.
1801 SW 32nd Ave
1801 Southwest 32nd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous modern condo centrally located right off 32nd avenue and coral way. Stunning 1bed/1bath with porcelain tile throughout. Great opportunity to move in this desired area.
3570 SW 9th Ter 10A
3570 Southwest 9th Terrace, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
725 sqft
Spacious unfurnished ... 2 BED/ 1 BATH... First floor .... Close to the Coral Gables, , Brickell and Downtown Miami.
987 SW 37th Ave
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious 2 bed 1 bath with a big open living area featuring an over-sized kitchen and a beautiful view! Gables 37 Grand is now leasing luxury one, two and three bedroom residences featuring gorgeous upgrades and world class amenities.
1690 SW 27th Ave Apt 710A
1690 Southwest 27th Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
894 sqft
Amazing 2/2 cornet unit with huge balcony. This great apartment has lot to offer : full of natural light, open kitchen with granite counter tops and wood cabinets, walk-in closet and laminated and tile floors . Washer and Dryer .
3670 SW 9th Ter
3670 Southwest 9th Terrace, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Stunning/turn-key 2/1 corner unit on the first floor - Unit No. 2. The unit is completely remodeled - including a new kitchen and completely painted. New white blinds were also installed. Central A/C.
1627 SW 37th Ave
1627 Southwest 37th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1018 sqft
Centraly located 2 bed 2 bath split floor plan in Coral Gables with 1 parking spaces and outside storage unit. Freshly painted walls, marble floors, white title kitchen and bathroom and build-in wardrobe in master bedroom.
1820 SW 33rd Ct
1820 Southwest 33rd Court, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Rental available in the Beautiful Coral Gate. This 3/2 beauty has been nicely updated. New Kitchen, new floors and newly installed hurricane impact windows. Coral Gate is a semi-enclosed community and is part of the Coral Gables school district.
3570 SW 17th St
3570 Southwest 17th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 bedroom/2 full baths upstairs corner unit totally renovated.
3572 SW 17th St
3572 SW 17th St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 bedroom/2 full baths downstairs corner unit totally renovated.
3551 SW 9th Ter
3551 Southwest 9th Terrace, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
700 sqft
Beautiful 1/1 completely renovated. Spacious apartment located in miami near Versalles Restaurant minutes from Brickell. Ready to move in.
3074 SW 17 St (rear unit)
3074 Southwest 17th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Centrally located and spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, rear half of duplex. The property has a fence all around and two private driveways. Owner had brand new laminate floors installed throughout.
3151 SW 13th St
3151 SW 13th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
COZY DUPLEX WITH SPACIOUS LAYOUT, 2BD/1.5BA WITH GRAND SPACIOUS ENTRANCE AND PAVED DRIVE WAY. lOCATED 5 MIN. FROM BRICKELL/CORAL GABLES
3032 SW 17th St
3032 Southwest 17th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath in an amazing location, blocks from Miracle Mile, Coral Way and Downtown Miami. New modern kitchen and bath and stainless steel appliances. Tile floor through out. Pet no more than 20 lbs. Pet deposit required.
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,679
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,667
1107 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,728
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,980
727 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,472
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,442
1320 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,596
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,401
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1096 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
The Mile Coral Gables
3622 Coral Way, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1133 sqft
Luxury apartment living that feels like a boutique hotel. On-site plunge pool, fitness studio and game room. Apartments feature white quartz kitchen countertops and designer kitchen cabinetry.
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
1349 sqft
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,639
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
Grove Station Tower
2700 SW 27th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,931
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,039
1552 sqft
Modern interiors with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit washers and dryers. Community features include a pool, gym and pet-friendly areas. Bonus amenities include trash valet and garages. Near Dixie Hwy in Coconut Grove.
MB Station
3170 Coral Way, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,615
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
990 sqft
HIGH CALIBER LIVING – THE MB STATION WAY Nestled between the sought-out Brickell and Coral Gables Miami districts, MB Station offers an unparalleled lifestyle from the inside, out.
