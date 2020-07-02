All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

AMLI Dadeland

Open Now until 6pm
8250 SW 72nd Ct · (954) 361-1890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease Today & Receive 2 Months Free Plus Waived Deposit! Ask for details. -- Exp 7/31/20
Location

8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL 33143
Dadeland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit W132 · Avail. now

$1,593

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit E434 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,624

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 534 sqft

Unit W301 · Avail. now

$1,637

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit E113 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,624

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit E211 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,654

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit E413 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,689

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit W819 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 931 sqft

Unit E131 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,993

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit W129 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,053

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 34+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Dadeland.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
cats allowed
bike storage
business center
concierge
courtyard
game room
green community
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
Online leasing, pricing and 3D tours available!Call for Limited Time Specials!AMLI Dadeland apartments are ideally situated across from the iconic Dadeland Mall, placing fabulous shopping and dining just steps away. Our community is also within walking distance of the Metrorail and other public transit and provides easy access to US-1, Palmetto, Snapper Creek Expressways and I-95. Our brand new Dadeland apartment rentals are surrounded by major employers including the University of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Baptist Hospital. Residents of AMLI's Dadeland apartments enjoy unparalleled community amenities including two resort-style salt water pools, fitness studios equipped for kickboxing and "Cross Fit" aerial yoga studio, a bowling alley, social hubs and game areas, a business lounge, a rooftop deck with grills, controlled access and a covered garage parking. And our pet-friendly Dadeland apartments are adjacent to a brand new playground and pet park.AMLI's Dadeland apartment rentals offers studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans that feature fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances; elegant quartz countertops; ceramic tile flooring in living areas, kitchens and baths; full-size washers and dryers; nine-foot ceilings; ceiling fans; private patios or balconies and more.Residents of our Dadeland apartments also enjoy the benefits of AMLI's exceptional customer service, convenient resident programs, a dedication to the surrounding community and a worry-free living experience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $18/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Storage Details: Storage units: $45/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does AMLI Dadeland have any available units?
AMLI Dadeland has 61 units available starting at $1,593 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Dadeland have?
Some of AMLI Dadeland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Dadeland currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Dadeland is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease Today & Receive 2 Months Free Plus Waived Deposit! Ask for details. -- Exp 7/31/20
Is AMLI Dadeland pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Dadeland is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Dadeland offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Dadeland offers parking.
Does AMLI Dadeland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Dadeland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Dadeland have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Dadeland has a pool.
Does AMLI Dadeland have accessible units?
No, AMLI Dadeland does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI Dadeland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Dadeland has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

