Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage yoga cats allowed bike storage business center concierge courtyard game room green community hot tub internet access lobby online portal

Online leasing, pricing and 3D tours available!Call for Limited Time Specials!AMLI Dadeland apartments are ideally situated across from the iconic Dadeland Mall, placing fabulous shopping and dining just steps away. Our community is also within walking distance of the Metrorail and other public transit and provides easy access to US-1, Palmetto, Snapper Creek Expressways and I-95. Our brand new Dadeland apartment rentals are surrounded by major employers including the University of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Baptist Hospital. Residents of AMLI's Dadeland apartments enjoy unparalleled community amenities including two resort-style salt water pools, fitness studios equipped for kickboxing and "Cross Fit" aerial yoga studio, a bowling alley, social hubs and game areas, a business lounge, a rooftop deck with grills, controlled access and a covered garage parking. And our pet-friendly Dadeland apartments are adjacent to a brand new playground and pet park.AMLI's Dadeland apartment rentals offers studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans that feature fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances; elegant quartz countertops; ceramic tile flooring in living areas, kitchens and baths; full-size washers and dryers; nine-foot ceilings; ceiling fans; private patios or balconies and more.Residents of our Dadeland apartments also enjoy the benefits of AMLI's exceptional customer service, convenient resident programs, a dedication to the surrounding community and a worry-free living experience.