All apartments in Miami
Home
Miami, FL
3025 SW 3rd Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3025 SW 3rd Ave
3025 Southwest 3rd Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3025 Southwest 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL 33129
The Roads
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
One bedroom, one bathroom, 1st floor, one parking space, near Viscaya Train Station. Available May 15, 2020.
Do show request and call listing agent for viewing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3025 SW 3rd Ave have any available units?
3025 SW 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Miami, FL
.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Miami Rent Report
.
Is 3025 SW 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3025 SW 3rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 SW 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3025 SW 3rd Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Miami
.
Does 3025 SW 3rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3025 SW 3rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 3025 SW 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 SW 3rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 SW 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 3025 SW 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3025 SW 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 3025 SW 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 SW 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 SW 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3025 SW 3rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3025 SW 3rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
