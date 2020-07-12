/
/
/
the roads
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
192 Apartments for rent in The Roads, Miami, FL
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Lombardy
2110 Southwest 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
934 sqft
Lombardy Apartment Rentals is CFH Group's newest apartment community located in the the sought-after neighborhood of The Roads in Miami, FL.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
900 SW 8th St
900 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great city skyline view 1b/1b apartment with New kitchen, new laminate floors throughout, new stainless steel appliances and one assigned covered parking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5902266)
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
RISE CONDO
88 SW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,800
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Largest one bedroom in the building. Live in the middle of Brickell with direct access to shops and restaurants. Marble floors throughout. Phenomenal city views from this 27th floor unit. Easy to show. (RLNE5838705)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
321 SW 20th Rd
321 Southwest 20th Road, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,795
1986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Three bedroom, two baths, clean, bright, house on the"Roads". Quiet street. Close to Key Biscayne beaches, Brickell, Downtown Miami, Metro Rail, Coral Gables, I-95 and so much more. carpet in bedrooms, closets and recently painted.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
471 SW 30th Rd
471 Southwest 30th Road, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
NEW Mediterranean villa in the Roads-Brickell. Total 4 bedroom/4 bathrooms. Open layout with large dining & living. Family room leads to a delightful outdoor setting with covered patio. Guest bedroom is conveniently located on the ground floor.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3051 SW 3rd Ave
3051 Southwest 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 bedroom 1 bathroom on the first floor, one parking space, near Viscaya Train Station. Available June 1, 2020, Do show request and call listing agent for viewing.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
933 SW 4th Ave
933 Southwest 4th Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Completely remodeled beautiful home minutes from Brickell • new hurricane impact windows • new tile floors• living room, bedrooms, walk in closets in both bedrooms • open countertop area between living room and kitchen • completely remodeled kitchen
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1700 SW 12th Ave
1700 Southwest 12th Avenue, Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
Located at The Roads neighborhood, this beautiful colonial style home sits in a gated corner lot with a well-kept hedge to ensure privacy. Each room is well lit and spacious with ebony oak and marble floors.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1119 SW 9th St
1119 Southwest 9th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious home near historic Calle 8. Property is a quaint 3 bed, 2 bathroom home. Features expansive living room, dining room, and back deck.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1127 SW 13th St
1127 Southwest 13th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Duplex has been updated and features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite cabinets, central AC, washer & dryer, tile floors, private garden in front and large private patio in the back.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
280 SW 20th Rd
280 Southwest 20th Road, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
Great location! bright, 2 parking space assigned.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
2525 Southwest 3rd Avenue
2525 Southwest 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
525 Southwest 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL 33129 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mario A. Pulgar Jr. PA., City Properties Group Inc., (786) 329-2660. Available from: 07/15/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
835 SW 8th Ave
835 Southwest 8th Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
The perfect rental in the perfect location. This completely renovated 2 bedroom unit features brand new stainless steel appliances and a new washer/dryer. The floors throughout the apartment are brand new and beautiful.
Results within 1 mile of The Roads
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
42 Units Available
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments
1111 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,669
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,259
1756 sqft
Resort-like community with direct access to the waterfront. Less than 10 minutes from the University of Miami. Apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Valet and garages available.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
34 Units Available
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,494
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1064 sqft
The Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the Miami River are moments from this beautiful community. There's a luxurious fitness center, cyber cafe and movie theater all onsite. Apartments feature kitchen islands and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
19 Units Available
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,472
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,442
1320 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
27 Units Available
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,929
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1114 sqft
This luxurious community is just minutes from the Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the beaches of Miami. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym and guest parking. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
$
12 Units Available
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,718
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,458
1400 sqft
Overlooking the Marlins Stadium, these pet-friendly homes feature eat-in kitchens, linen closets, spacious balconies, and full-size washers and dryers. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and a barbecue area with daybeds.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
$
19 Units Available
Brickell First
110 SW 12th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,404
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,340
1521 sqft
A boutique, high-rise community with hotel-style amenities. Walk to dining and shopping. On-site pool with deck, spa, fitness center and private clubhouse. Updated, modern interiors.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
86 Units Available
Solitair Brickell
86 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,945
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,214
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1135 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the water. In Brickell area of Miami. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Ceramic tile, movable kitchen islands and under-cabinet lighting. A high-rise community with great views.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
90 Units Available
Muze At Met
340 Southeast 3rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,696
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,043
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,628
1333 sqft
Convenient to the Ultramont Mall and Olympia Theater, this community provides a Zen lounge, yoga studio, concierge services and easy beach access. Apartment features include learning thermostats, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
74 Units Available
Maizon Miami
221 Southwest 12th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,790
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1079 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and in-person tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
62 Units Available
Broadstone Brickell
255 SW 11th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,515
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1164 sqft
Bright apartments with modern lighting and finishes, near I-95. Air conditioning and patio/balcony. Community has yoga facilities and dog grooming area. Swimming pool, shuffle board, bike storage. Building has an elevator.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 02:08pm
4 Units Available
Brickell View Terrace
117 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,930
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brickell View Terrace in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLMiami Beach, FLBrownsville, FLKey Biscayne, FLMiami Springs, FLCoral Terrace, FL