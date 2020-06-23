Rent Calculator
754 TREKKER ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
754 TREKKER ST
754 Trekker Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
754 Trekker Street, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3/2 with a big backyard. Close to downtown, highways, or an easy commute to Mayport Naval Base. Available now for a 1-year lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 754 TREKKER ST have any available units?
754 TREKKER ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 754 TREKKER ST have?
Some of 754 TREKKER ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 754 TREKKER ST currently offering any rent specials?
754 TREKKER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 TREKKER ST pet-friendly?
No, 754 TREKKER ST is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 754 TREKKER ST offer parking?
Yes, 754 TREKKER ST offers parking.
Does 754 TREKKER ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 754 TREKKER ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 TREKKER ST have a pool?
No, 754 TREKKER ST does not have a pool.
Does 754 TREKKER ST have accessible units?
No, 754 TREKKER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 754 TREKKER ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 754 TREKKER ST has units with dishwashers.
