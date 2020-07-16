All apartments in Coral Springs
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

7810 NW 41st Street

7810 Northwest 41st Street · (844) 874-2669
Location

7810 Northwest 41st Street, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Coral Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7810 NW 41st St Coral Springs FL · Avail. now

$2,625

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly Remodeled Home Features Beautiful Patio
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,232 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreeme

(RLNE5878327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7810 NW 41st Street have any available units?
7810 NW 41st Street has a unit available for $2,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7810 NW 41st Street have?
Some of 7810 NW 41st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7810 NW 41st Street currently offering any rent specials?
7810 NW 41st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7810 NW 41st Street pet-friendly?
No, 7810 NW 41st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 7810 NW 41st Street offer parking?
Yes, 7810 NW 41st Street offers parking.
Does 7810 NW 41st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7810 NW 41st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7810 NW 41st Street have a pool?
Yes, 7810 NW 41st Street has a pool.
Does 7810 NW 41st Street have accessible units?
No, 7810 NW 41st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7810 NW 41st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7810 NW 41st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7810 NW 41st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7810 NW 41st Street has units with air conditioning.
