356 Apartments for rent in Oakwood, Coral Springs, FL
1 Unit Available
424 NW 101st Ave
424 Northwest 101st Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
2794 sqft
The lake views are amazing! 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with Over-sized Fenced Yard. large updated pool and Patio with travertine marble. Entertain on your patio/ BBQ area overlooking the lake. Well lighted for the evening entertaining.
1 Unit Available
9883 Riverside Dr
9883 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
Beautiful renovated 2 story townhouse 4 bedrooms 3 full bath in Coral Springs. Great Location . Walking distance to Taravella High School. Upgraded bathrooms and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Full size Washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
9605 NW 4th St
9605 Northwest 4th Street, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Freshly painted 2x2 villa in Coral Springs. Close to the mall and conveniently located near shopping plazas. Washer/dryer combo inside unit. Unit features a screened patio. Tile floorings throughout. Split bedroom layout.
1 Unit Available
9596 SW 1st Ct
9596 Southwest 1st Court, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATH APARTMENT READY TO MOVE-IN. EASY ACCESS TO THE MAIN HWAYS LIKE SAWGRASS EXPY. & FL TURNPIKE. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, STORAGE ROOM, COVERED SCREEN PORCH, WASHER & DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT.
Verified
9 Units Available
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1800 sqft
With a dog park, picnic area, outdoor lounge, and resort-style pool, this community draws residents outside. When indoors, though, they enjoy new cabinetry and private balconies/patios. Woodmont Plaza Shopping Center is just minutes away.
Verified
15 Units Available
Lakeview Flats
8800 NW 78th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1031 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Lakeview Flats (formerly known as Hidden Harbour) offers five unique 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans to choose from and we are certain you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle.
Verified
3 Units Available
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1255 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.
Verified
26 Units Available
Club Mira Lago
1060 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1335 sqft
A unique community located in Coral Springs, recently voted the #1 best place to raise a family, including an A-rated school system, great shopping and fine dining.
1 Unit Available
8049 Buttonwood Cir
8049 Buttonwood Circle, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
2475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in this home! The newly updated, open kitchen will feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The home will also include beautiful ceramic tile and hardwood floors throughout the space.
1 Unit Available
949 Riverside Dr
949 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT MODEL WITH TILE FLOORS,FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEUTRAL COLORS. UPGRADED KITCHEN NEW CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NICE BALCONY. ZONED FOR GREAT SCHOOLS AND CLOSE TO EVERYTHING.
1 Unit Available
10401 nw 10th ct
10401 Northwest 10th Court, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Cozy Family Home - Property Id: 310626 Cozy home centrally located in the coral springs area. Easy access to shopping malls, restaurants and supermarkets. Bathrooms were recently remodeled, new flooring and fresh paint.
1 Unit Available
926 Coral Club Dr
926 Coral Club Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1044 sqft
Beautify 2/2 in this resort-style community of Napoli Gardens. 2nd floor, vaulted ceiling, corner unit with full of light. screen balcony overlooking the pool. Brand new kitchen with granite countertop and open to the living area.
1 Unit Available
9200 W Atlantic Blvd
9200 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
986 sqft
This is a must see!! Welcome to modern living!! Totally renovated and immaculate unit. Located on the third floor in a quiet area. Light bright and open split floor plan. Tile throughout. Full size washer and dryer in the unit.
1 Unit Available
9959 Twin Lakes Dr
9959 Twin Lakes Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
768 sqft
Charming, naturally well-lit 2/2 condo in the heart of Coral Springs and close to the Coral Square Mall, Fitness Clubs, Shops, Home Depot, and walking distance to Whole Foods.
1 Unit Available
1365 NW 94th Way
1365 Northwest 94th Way, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms 1 1/2 baths updated unit in mint condition. Tile throughout .Counts with a washer & Dryer in the unit. The building counts with a nice pool and a nice view canal. Centrally located, walking distance to the Mall. Restaurants, Publix.....
1 Unit Available
8400 UNIVERSITY DRIVE - 201
8400 North University Drive, Tamarac, FL
Studio
$795
410 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8400 UNIVERSITY DRIVE - 201 in Tamarac. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
9909 SE Twin Lakes Dr
9909 Twin Lakes Dr, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
Cozy aparment 2bed/ 2 bath on the first floor, renovated, freshly painted, with new cabinets and counter tops in the kitchen, new appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, new water heater.
1 Unit Available
7913 NW 74th Ave
7913 Northwest 74th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
Centrally located home, with a beautiful enclosed backyard with a pool. 3 Bed 1 bath, udated kitchen and bathroom and shutters throughout.
1 Unit Available
7134 N SOUTHGATE BL
7134 Southgate Blvd, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
THIS UNIQUE VILLA HAS BEEN COMPLETELY UPDATE, WOOD CABINETRY AND GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. THERE IS A LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM, 18 X 18 NEUTRAL COLORED TITLES IN ALL SOCIAL AREAS
1 Unit Available
1481 NW 94 WAY
1481 NW 94th Way, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath town home located in Coral Springs. Very spacious, neat and clean. Tile throughout. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Well kept community located at the end of cul-de-sac. Close to schools, shopping and many restaurants.
1 Unit Available
11229 W Atlantic Blvd
11229 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedroom, two bath located in Atlantic Springs. Great location. Apartment features a spacious family room, dining area, granite counter tops, washer and dryer inside unit , nice Balcony area.
1 Unit Available
10001 W ATLANTIC BL
10001 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great opportunity to rent in a secure building. Spacious 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom. Centrally located near shopping, restaurants, gym and major roadways. Easy to show.
1 Unit Available
8221 SW 3 Court
8221 Southwest 3rd Court, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home - (RLNE5914156)
Verified
8 Units Available
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1248 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, business center, hot tub and more. Ideal location. Near major highways, Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.
