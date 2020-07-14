Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance cable included

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets dishwasher bathtub cable included extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse dog park lobby playground trash valet

Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today!



WELCOME HOME TO COMFORT



A secluded community yet close to it all. Offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located across the street from one of Coral Springs largest parks. This hidden community of Sherwood Forest is the perfect place to escape and still be close to an array of commercial, retail, dining, and recreational choices and most importantly with top A-rated schools. Only minutes from the Sawgrass Expressway, the Florida Turnpike, just a short drive to Fort Lauderdale and conveniently located midway between Palm Beach and Miami, these ideal apartment homes appeal to those with exquisite tastes in recreation, shopping, and leisure. Welcome Home to Sherwood on the Park.