All apartments in Coral Springs
Find more places like Sherwood on the Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Springs, FL
/
Sherwood on the Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

Sherwood on the Park

Open Now until 6pm
1599 NW 91st Ave · (938) 666-9151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1599 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL 33071
Sherwood Forest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-028 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05-012 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1006 sqft

Unit 14-022 · Avail. now

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

Unit 10-113 · Avail. now

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 07-035 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1354 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sherwood on the Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
cable included
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
dog park
lobby
playground
trash valet
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today!

WELCOME HOME TO COMFORT

A secluded community yet close to it all. Offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located across the street from one of Coral Springs largest parks. This hidden community of Sherwood Forest is the perfect place to escape and still be close to an array of commercial, retail, dining, and recreational choices and most importantly with top A-rated schools. Only minutes from the Sawgrass Expressway, the Florida Turnpike, just a short drive to Fort Lauderdale and conveniently located midway between Palm Beach and Miami, these ideal apartment homes appeal to those with exquisite tastes in recreation, shopping, and leisure. Welcome Home to Sherwood on the Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sherwood on the Park have any available units?
Sherwood on the Park has 8 units available starting at $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sherwood on the Park have?
Some of Sherwood on the Park's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sherwood on the Park currently offering any rent specials?
Sherwood on the Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sherwood on the Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Sherwood on the Park is pet friendly.
Does Sherwood on the Park offer parking?
No, Sherwood on the Park does not offer parking.
Does Sherwood on the Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sherwood on the Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sherwood on the Park have a pool?
Yes, Sherwood on the Park has a pool.
Does Sherwood on the Park have accessible units?
No, Sherwood on the Park does not have accessible units.
Does Sherwood on the Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sherwood on the Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Sherwood on the Park have units with air conditioning?
No, Sherwood on the Park does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Sherwood on the Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33067
The Barrington Club
10700 W Sample Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33076
Sabal Pointe
12000 W Sample Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd
Coral Springs, FL 33076
Club Mira Lago
1060 Coral Ridge Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33071
Palms at Forest Hills
2940 Forest Hills Blvd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33065

Similar Pages

Coral Springs 1 BedroomsCoral Springs 2 BedroomsCoral Springs Apartments with Pool
Coral Springs Pet Friendly PlacesCoral Springs Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest HillsWindham
Country Club Village
Oakwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity