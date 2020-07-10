/
apartments with washer dryer
129 Apartments for rent in Coral Springs, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Turtle Run
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,412
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Last updated July 10 at 06:17pm
13 Units Available
Country Club Village
The Barrington Club
10700 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,646
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,054
1522 sqft
Excellent location, close to Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature eat-kitchens, security alarms and private patio. Community has heated spa, BBQ area and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
22 Units Available
Heron Bay
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,701
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,388
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
32 Units Available
Windham
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,582
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
R & D Park
Sabal Pointe
12000 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1516 sqft
Close to shopping at Coral Springs Mall, as well as the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex. Units include amenities like dishwasher, laundry and bathtub. Community includes car wash area, parking, tennis court and gym.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
11 Units Available
Lakeview West
Club Lake Pointe
555 Lakeview Dr, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1335 sqft
Located in Coral Springs, one of South Florida's most sought-after cities. Voted by Money Magazine as one of the best places to raise a family, the area is known for its A-rated school system, convenient shopping, and proximity to the expressway.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
31 Units Available
Country Club Village
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1379 sqft
Across from Coral Springs Elementary School; close to public bus line. Pet-friendly residences with dog park, pool, clubhouse and business center. Units have air conditioning, private patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Twenty-four hour maintenance.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
8 Units Available
Sherwood Forest
Sherwood on the Park
1599 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1383 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WELCOME HOME TO COMFORT A secluded community yet close to it all. Offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located across the street from one of Coral Springs largest parks.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
27 Units Available
Club Mira Lago
1060 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1335 sqft
A unique community located in Coral Springs, recently voted the #1 best place to raise a family, including an A-rated school system, great shopping and fine dining.
Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
Coral Falls
2801 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1171 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature walk-in closets, appliances, patio/balcony. Grounds offer 20 acres of tropical landscaping, pool, 24-hour gym and more. Close to local shopping. A quick drive to Boca Raton and Pompano Beach.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Country Club
Springs West 11152
11152 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1080 sqft
Available 08/03/20 ******Available AUGUST 3.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Country Club
11307 Royal Palm Blvd
11307 Royal Palm Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Coral Springs condo with good schools - Property Id: 69783 First floor.2bed/2 bath Large living room/dining room. Eat in kitchen. Wood floors easy to take care of. Screen in porch . Great schools. (Parkside Elem.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5980 W Sample Rd # 303 303
5980 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1357 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 Condo for Rent - Property Id: 150040 3 BEDROOM 2BATHROOM UNIT.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
5880 W SAMPLE RD
5880 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1064 sqft
Spacious 2bedroom/2bathroom unit with an attached one-car garage in a desirable gated community. Freshly painted in a neutral inviting color. All tiles flooring. Full-sized washer & dryer. Good schools district. Convenient location.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Country Club Village
11118 NW 34th Ct
11118 Northwest 34th Court, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2160 sqft
Awesome 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home With Loft, that can be used as an Office. Upgraded Kitchen with Upgraded Black Appliances. Newer Airconditioner, Hurricane Shutters. Close to Schools and Easy Access to Highway.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Kensington
10549 NW 57th Ct
10549 Northwest 57th Court, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1384 sqft
Beautiful completely updated,washer & dryer,new gourmet kitchen,new bathrooms, new floor, new appliances, your client will love it.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Oakwood
9883 Riverside Dr
9883 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
Beautiful renovated 2 story townhouse 4 bedrooms 3 full bath in Coral Springs. Great Location . Walking distance to Taravella High School. Upgraded bathrooms and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Full size Washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
University Drive
1873 NW 94th Ave
1873 Northwest 94th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1179 sqft
Large 3/2 ground floor unit with full size washer and drier in good condition, fast moving in with HOA approval Vacant Good School Area
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
6360 W SAMPLE RD
6360 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1503 sqft
GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM TOWN-HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE. PROPERTY FEATURES KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, SS APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM & DINNING ROOM. 2 MASTER BEDROOMS ON SECOND FLOOR.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
11685 W Atlantic Blvd
11685 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1255 sqft
If renting in Coral Springs in your thing, then this place is for you!! Very Rare Rental opportunity in Palms Point, Very spacious, Beautifully remodeled 2nd floor unit in the highly sought after Palms Point Community.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10401 nw 10th ct
10401 Northwest 10th Court, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Cozy Family Home - Property Id: 310626 Cozy home centrally located in the coral springs area. Easy access to shopping malls, restaurants and supermarkets. Bathrooms were recently remodeled, new flooring and fresh paint.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
8921 NW 28th Dr
8921 Northwest 28th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8921 NW 28th Dr in Coral Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Ramblewood South
755 Riverside Dr
755 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
784 sqft
Lovely updated 1/1 garden condo, gorgeous laminate throughout, newer kitchen cabinets, newer bathroom vanity and tub, tiled kitchen & bath, painted in neutral color. Very spacious bedroom.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
2933 NW 89th Ter
2933 Northwest 89th Terrace, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
Beautiful updated condo with a shared 2 car garage...walk to Forest Hills Elementary...fully updated with full size washer and dryer, all laminate and tile...owner requests 3 people max...owner requires a minimum 650 credit score.
