/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM
116 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coral Springs, FL
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Lakeview West
17 Units Available
Club Lake Pointe
555 Lakeview Dr, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1335 sqft
Located in Coral Springs, one of South Florida's most sought-after cities. Voted by Money Magazine as one of the best places to raise a family, the area is known for its A-rated school system, convenient shopping, and proximity to the expressway.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
Heron Bay
22 Units Available
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Turtle Run
12 Units Available
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1366 sqft
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
R & D Park
11 Units Available
Sabal Pointe
12000 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1516 sqft
Close to shopping at Coral Springs Mall, as well as the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex. Units include amenities like dishwasher, laundry and bathtub. Community includes car wash area, parking, tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
30 Units Available
Club Mira Lago
1060 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1335 sqft
A unique community located in Coral Springs, recently voted the #1 best place to raise a family, including an A-rated school system, great shopping and fine dining.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 07:01pm
Country Club Village
12 Units Available
The Barrington Club
10700 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,474
1522 sqft
Excellent location, close to Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature eat-kitchens, security alarms and private patio. Community has heated spa, BBQ area and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
29 Units Available
Players Club
1501 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1286 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coral Springs, a beautifully maintained city that received the "Malcolm Baldrige National Quality" award.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Windham
26 Units Available
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,252
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sherwood Forest
13 Units Available
Sherwood on the Park
1599 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1383 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WELCOME HOME TO COMFORT A secluded community yet close to it all. Offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located across the street from one of Coral Springs largest parks.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Country Club Village
33 Units Available
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1379 sqft
Across from Coral Springs Elementary School; close to public bus line. Pet-friendly residences with dog park, pool, clubhouse and business center. Units have air conditioning, private patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Twenty-four hour maintenance.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wood Lake
1 Unit Available
11441 NW 43rd Street
11441 Northwest 43rd Street, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1400 sqft
Duplex with One-Car Garage Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chevy Chase
1 Unit Available
4060 NW 106th Dr
4060 Northwest 106th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
Amazing House for Rent - Property Id: 289783 Beautiful 2,808 sqft Updated Home with 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths, 2 Car garage Single family house in an excellent location.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5980 W Sample Rd 307
5980 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1357 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 Condo for Rent - Property Id: 150031 Spacious 3bedroom/2bathroom Condo in a desirable gated community. All Laminated wood flooring. Full-sized washer & dryer in unit. Open balcony. One-car detached garage. Good schools district.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Castlewood
1 Unit Available
11555 NW 35TH ST
11555 NW 35th St, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Coral Springs Townhome - Property Id: 120682 Nice 3 bedroom town home in west Coral Springs. All appliances including washer and dryer in the unit. Tiled downstairs and laminate flooring upstairs.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wood Lake
1 Unit Available
4301 Northwest 115th Avenue
4301 NW 115th Ave, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1600 sqft
Situated on 25,000 square feet of green landscape nestled within the heart of Coral Springs, Highgate Townhomes is a private enclave of 20 sophisticated townhomes undergoing a renovation program with quality, security, modernity, and tranquility as
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windham
1 Unit Available
5219 NW 117th Ave
5219 Northwest 117th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
Yes!! Move in with as low first months rent and security deposit!!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained with great level of upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club Village
1 Unit Available
11165 NW 34th Ct
11165 Northwest 34th Court, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Move in with as low as one month deposit!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained, you will enjoy a very stable & reliable ownership.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coral Creek
1 Unit Available
4715 NW 58th Ave
4715 Northwest 58th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
This beautiful home is located in CORAL CREEK of CORAL SPRINGS. Come see this Charming 4 bed, 2.5 bath property. Close to great school, shopping and set back in a quiet neighborhood .
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeview West
1 Unit Available
900 NW 126th Ave
900 Northwest 126th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1776 sqft
Yes!! This home is waiting for you!! First Months Rent and Security Moves You In!! **Gorgeous home with great curb appeal! Features include tile flooring, a spacious eat-in kitchen, a luxurious master suite, and French doors leading to the backyard.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beachwood Heights
1 Unit Available
4428 NW 113th Ter
4428 Northwest 113th Terrace, Coral Springs, FL
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**This beautiful single family home in Coral Springs! Stainless steel appliances in beautiful kitchen/ Private back yard on water / Spacious Laundry . Low deposit .
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Land
1 Unit Available
4533 NW 88th Ter
4533 Northwest 88th Terrace, Coral Springs, FL
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**You will feel right at home in this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Coral Springs, FL! The open living room includes a vaulted ceiling and the eat-in kitchen offers a full stainless steel
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kensington
1 Unit Available
4745 NW 114th Dr
4745 Northwest 114th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
YES**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom rental home is located in the highly sought after Kensington community.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eagle Trace
1 Unit Available
12020 Glenmore Dr
12020 Glenmore Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate home in Coral Springs that boasts desirable features throughout! The kitchen offers beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1117 NW 97th Dr
1117 Northwest 97th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
YES!! ONLY FIRST & SECURITY MOVES YOU IN!! This Beauty Home Is In The Highly Desirable St.
Similar Pages
Coral Springs 1 BedroomsCoral Springs 2 BedroomsCoral Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoral Springs 3 BedroomsCoral Springs Accessible Apartments
Coral Springs Apartments with BalconyCoral Springs Apartments with GarageCoral Springs Apartments with GymCoral Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoral Springs Apartments with Move-in Specials