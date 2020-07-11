All apartments in Coral Springs
The Barrington Club
The Barrington Club

10700 W Sample Rd · (860) 935-2206
Location

10700 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Country Club Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10538 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,646

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 10616 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,652

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10750 · Avail. now

$1,861

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Unit 10666 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,016

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1263 sqft

Unit 10672 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,016

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1263 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10732 · Avail. Sep 19

$2,051

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1522 sqft

Unit 10512 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,161

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1522 sqft

Unit 10714 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,171

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1522 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10646 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,431

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1831 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Barrington Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
Barrington Club Apartments located in Coral Springs, Florida, just two miles from the Sawgrass Expressway in an A+ school district, The Barrington Club provides residents with an ideal townhome living experience. A courteous and professional on-site management team caters to residents in a friendly and efficient manner. Apartment homes include spacious eat-in kitchens, security alarms, private patio/balcony, ceiling fans, oversized closets, and a washer and dryer in every unit.\n\n\nWith comfortable living in an upscale, gated community, residents can enjoy the Florida sun at the resort-style lagoon pool and matching oversized heated spa, entertain at the poolside barbecue/picnic area, exercise at the 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, or enjoy the many excellent shopping and restaurant options at their fingertips. Discover your own private sanctuary at The Barrington Club!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $500-Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $299 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 75 lbs.
Parking Details: Garage lot; Attached garage: included w/ some units;.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Barrington Club have any available units?
The Barrington Club has 13 units available starting at $1,646 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Barrington Club have?
Some of The Barrington Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Barrington Club currently offering any rent specials?
The Barrington Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Barrington Club pet-friendly?
Yes, The Barrington Club is pet friendly.
Does The Barrington Club offer parking?
Yes, The Barrington Club offers parking.
Does The Barrington Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Barrington Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Barrington Club have a pool?
Yes, The Barrington Club has a pool.
Does The Barrington Club have accessible units?
No, The Barrington Club does not have accessible units.
Does The Barrington Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Barrington Club has units with dishwashers.
Does The Barrington Club have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Barrington Club has units with air conditioning.
