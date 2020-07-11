Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard fire pit hot tub internet access trash valet

Barrington Club Apartments located in Coral Springs, Florida, just two miles from the Sawgrass Expressway in an A+ school district, The Barrington Club provides residents with an ideal townhome living experience. A courteous and professional on-site management team caters to residents in a friendly and efficient manner. Apartment homes include spacious eat-in kitchens, security alarms, private patio/balcony, ceiling fans, oversized closets, and a washer and dryer in every unit.





With comfortable living in an upscale, gated community, residents can enjoy the Florida sun at the resort-style lagoon pool and matching oversized heated spa, entertain at the poolside barbecue/picnic area, exercise at the 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, or enjoy the many excellent shopping and restaurant options at their fingertips. Discover your own private sanctuary at The Barrington Club!