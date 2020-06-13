Apartment List
/
FL
/
pompano beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

204 Apartments for rent in Pompano Beach, FL

📍
Highlands
Palm Aire
Kendall Green
Beach
Collier City
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Highlands
18 Units Available
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1286 sqft
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Palm Aire
9 Units Available
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
$
Loch Lomond
17 Units Available
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,083
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
903 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 and the Hillsboro Beach, these units provide dishwasher, appliances and air conditioning, along with laundry facilities pool, playground, tennis courts and on-site maintenance. Floor plans available for studios through two-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Cypress Lakes
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,543
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1429 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Highlands
14 Units Available
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Collier City
16 Units Available
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury apartments with porcelain flooring, located in Pompano Beach just off Atlantic Boulevard. Community features include a walking trail, resort-style pool, billiards lounge, and a bark park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beach
32 Units Available
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,201
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,652
1633 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Kendall Green
16 Units Available
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Island Club
4 Units Available
Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
943 sqft
Island Club is located at 3505 W. Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Snug Harbor
181 Units Available
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,617
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1172 sqft
Introducing a new standard of high-rise, luxury living at Envy Pompano Beach. Experience panoramic ocean and inter-coastal waterway views.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sanders Park
1 Unit Available
1536 NW 3rd Terrace
1536 Northwest 3rd Terrace, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
578 sqft
Single Family House Available in Carver Home Estate in Pompano Beach - Reduced - Single Family house in Pompano Beach, 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with a large fenced backyard. House available in May 2020. New windows and AC units. Washer/Dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
2900 North Palm Aire Drive
2900 North Palm Aire Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
980 sqft
Beautiful 1 BR 1 FULL BATH Completely Remolded condo. 4th floor with amazing views of the golf course. Rent includes water, sewer, trash & basic cable and internet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Barbara Shores
1 Unit Available
2773 SE 14 ST
2773 Southeast 14th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Waterfront with Dock near Intracoastal - Property Id: 89581 3-2 Waterfront with Dock Furnished $3500 a month Annually Call for seaonal rates Chris 954-816-0987 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
3700 Oaks Clubhouse Dr
3700 Oaks Clubhouse Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
Great 3BR/2BA apartment, 1,500 SQ FT of spacious wide open with a very fine decoration, golf course view, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms, washer and dryer inside the unit, carpet floor.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Loch Lomond
1 Unit Available
4351 lago dr , deerfie
4351 Lago Dr, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME! BE THE FIRST TO ENJOY TO LIVE IN THIS AMAZING 3 BED & 2 &frac12; BATHS AT VELEIROS AT CRYSTAL LAKE DEERFIELD BEACH.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kendall Green
1 Unit Available
3281 E Golf Blvd Apt 22
3281 East Golf Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
939 sqft
NICE TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF POMPANO. VERY QUIET AND CALM COMMUNITY.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Collier City
1 Unit Available
2621 NW 5th St
2621 Northwest 5th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,199
1283 sqft
4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms * Single Family 1 story House in Pompano Beach * Section 8 and Other Assistance Programs Accepted * Huge Fenced Backyard w/Gazebo * All Tile * Full Size Washer/Dryer * Atlantic & Powerline * No Association Approval * Bad

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4521 W Mcnab Rd Apt 22
4521 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
620 sqft
Spacious & bright first floor unit, come and enjoy a resort style living with great amenities at an affordable yet amazing unit! Show this great 1 bedroom and 1 bath with a nice open balcony & room for extra storage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 24
4381 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BED 1 BATH ON 2ND FLOOR / WOOD FLOORS / W/D / BALCONY / POOL / GATED COMMUNITY / NEED 600 CREDIT SCORE!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4045 W Mcnab Rd Unit 110
4045 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
2 bed 1 bath / 1st floor unit / screened patio / carpet and tile / w/d / pool / lake/ gym.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
3408 Sands Harbor Trce
3408 Sands Harbor Trace, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1626 sqft
Move in conditions homes at desirable OASIS at Palm Aire. 3 bedrooms 2 baths 1 car garage. Access to Oasis Community pool, spa, gym, clubhouse . Oasis refundable security deposit $500.00 Application fee $100 new management company Campbell.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
605 Oaks Dr
605 Oaks Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths , corner unit overlooking Oaks golf course at Palm Aire Country Club , ready to move in . Amazing golf views. Modern design . Living room elect. recliners . Totally furnished .

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Cresthaven
1 Unit Available
1416 NE 28th St
1416 Northeast 28th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Updated 4 / 2 in Cresthaven Community, Open floor plan, Tile flooring throughout, Beautiful kitchen with Wood Cabinetry & counter-tops, Appliances, Updated bathrooms, , No HOA ruling!!! **Pet Friendly* Spacious Fenced-In backyard and STORM SHUTTERS

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Avondale
1 Unit Available
541 SW 2nd Ct
541 Southwest 2nd Court, Pompano Beach, FL
12 Bedrooms
$12,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION 6 UNIT APARTMENT COMPLEX LOCATED NEAR AVONDALE PARK IN THE DEVELOPING AREA OF POMPANO BEACH. GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR AN ALF OR REHABILITATION CENTER. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS

Median Rent in Pompano Beach

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Pompano Beach is $1,161, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,472.
Studio
$938
1 Bed
$1,161
2 Beds
$1,472
3+ Beds
$2,026
City GuidePompano Beach
Ah the sun, the sand and the sea. What else could you want in life? Pompano Beach is the northernmost city in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metropolitan area. Its location, weather and ease of living draws in thousands of tourists a year. But, you're not a tourist! You're looking to settle down in Pompano. So let's find you the apartment of your dreams!

It's hard to imagine Pompano existing without its tourism, which contributes a large amount annually to the city's economy. In fact, the city has one of the top real estate markets, according to CNN and the Wall Street Journal. This can be both good and bad for you. The trick to finding any good apartment in a tourist town is knowing how to work the system!

Having trouble with Craigslist Pompano Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Neighborhoods in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach, like many cities with oceanfront properties, has a fairly straightforward system when it comes to desirable neighborhoods. That is the closer you are to the beach, the better. The Intracoastal Waterway--a partially manmade canal that runs along the Atlantic Coast and is primarily used for industrial transportation--further divides the mainland from the ocean, limiting beach access to a narrow strip less than a mile wide.

Eastest

So, here we go. East Pompano. The Dream. Whether you're renting on the Intracoastal Waterway or the Atlantic Coast, apartment complexes and condos east of the Federal Highway are the most desirable in town. Okay, so the most desirable area of Pompano is a region that is probably less than about three miles wide. Worry not, new resident. Developers are pretty hip to the rental demand, and a large number of fancy new condo complexes and apartment buildings with beaucoup amenities await you. Be prepared to pay luxury prices for luxury rentals. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $1500-2000.

Semi-East

Okay, so you can't afford east Pompano. Don't fret! There is still a totally reasonable, fairly safe area of town that is more humanely priced. Between the Federal Highway and the Dixie Highway there are several rental properties and private rental homes available at a lower cost than properties closer to the beach. With the exception of a small area just south of the Pandanus Place Shopping Center--which has a strip of seedy motels breeding higher crime rates--anything in this region is pretty much guaranteed to be nice. Two bedrooms, depending on amenities, generally range from $1200-1500 in this area.

West

Ah, West Pompano. Far from the beach and a reputed gangland filled with petty crime and escalating violence. Who would want to live here? Well, new Pompano resident, there are some rental options in this area that are not half as bad as they may seem. Recent renovation and development west of Martin Luther King Blvd., just south of downtown has made certain portions of the surrounding area safer and more friendly. Additionally, the area closest to the Palm Aire Country Club on the far west side of Pompano has some ritzy rentals in newer developments. Prices for rentals falls drastically west of the Dixie Highway, with even Palm Aire's amenity-loaded two bedroom condos going for between $900-1100.

Creating a Home in a Tourist Town

Once you've settled on a neighborhood, it's time to buckle down and find your apartment. Pompano Beach, as a tourist destination, has a byzantine system of rental regulations that make the city's real estate market a haven for scammers. Do not ever put money down on an apartment that you have only seen pictures of. This may seem like common sense, but when you're in a pinch it's easy to fall prey to convenience. Unregulated online apartment rental search engines are the stomping grounds of SoFla jerks trying to make a quick buck. Use licensed real estate agents in the area, or search exclusively through websites like this one or management companies to be sure that what you see is what you're going to get.

Another downfall to living in a semi-transient town is that a lot of rentals will not allow pets. Be sure you search specifically for pet-friendly buildings when relocating to Pompano, or you'll have to smuggle poor Fido in!

Being a tourist town doesn't mean everything is bad in the rental market, however. Condos and apartment buildings, particularly those along the coast, are frequently rented seasonally when snowbirds migrate southward for a little fun in the sun. This means a couple of things. Firstly, there are a lot of flexible lease options for most rentals, and secondly, you can use the dearth of renters during the humid summer months to take advantage of off-season rental prices.

Commuting

Most Pompano Beach residents commute to nearby cities, which means capital T traffic. Pompano is connected to Fort Lauderdale and Miami by I-95, so most rush hour traffic occurs along the southbound corridor. Without traffic, you can probably get to Miami from downtown Pompano in about 45 minutes. Good luck doing that any time from 7-9 in the morning, however. Most residents claim that the traffic remains pretty good until you hit the Golden Glades Exchange just outside of North Miami Beach. Avoid traffic here by trying to hit it before 7 or after 9. If you're commuting only as far south as Fort Lauderdale, consider yourself lucky!

Broward County Transit offers extensive bus service throughout the city via several fixed bus routes. Additionally, BCT provides express bus service into Fort Lauderdale from the downtown area.

So welcome home, new Pompano resident! Regardless of how close to the beach your apartment is, I see a lot of fun in the sun in your future!

June 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report. Pompano Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pompano Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report. Pompano Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pompano Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pompano Beach rents declined significantly over the past month

Pompano Beach rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pompano Beach stand at $1,161 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,472 for a two-bedroom. Pompano Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Pompano Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pompano Beach

    As rents have fallen slightly in Pompano Beach, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pompano Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Pompano Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,472 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Pompano Beach.
    • While rents in Pompano Beach fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pompano Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pompano Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Pompano Beach’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Pompano Beach renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartme...

    View full Pompano Beach Renter Survey

    Here’s how Pompano Beach ranks on:

    A-
    Overall satisfaction
    A-
    Safety and crime rate
    C
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C+
    Recreational activities
    C
    Affordability
    B+
    Quality of schools
    D
    Social Life
    B
    Weather
    B
    Commute time
    A-
    State and local taxes
    C
    Public transit
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Pompano Beach’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Pompano Beach renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Pompano Beach, some aspects can be better."

    Key findings in Pompano Beach include the following:

    • Pompano Beach renters gave their city an A- overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Pompano Beach were safety and low crime rate and state and local taxes, which both received A- grades.
    • The areas of concern for Pompano Beach renters are social life (D) and pet-friendliness (F).
    • Pompano Beach did relatively well compared to other cities in Florida, including Miami (C+), Tampa (B) and Orlando (C).
    • Pompano Beach did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Los Angeles, CA (C+), New York, NY (C+) and Denver, CO (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Love that it’s a major hub for international flights, it usually has amazing weather, there are excellent restaurants and it’s a great place to make friends. The downside is that the dating scene here isn’t great." – Patricia
    • "Love the weather, the overall safety and how many parks there are." – Mariana S.
    • "I love the weather but I hate how expensive it has gotten to live here." – Karen E.
    • "Love that it’s a safe, family-friendly city. Hate how expensive it is to live here." – Lisa R.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Pompano Beach?
    In Pompano Beach, the median rent is $938 for a studio, $1,161 for a 1-bedroom, $1,472 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,026 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pompano Beach, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Pompano Beach?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Pompano Beach include Highlands, Palm Aire, Kendall Green, Beach, and Collier City.
    What is the job market like in Pompano Beach?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Pompano Beach received a letter grade of C for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Pompano Beach?
    Pompano Beach renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Pompano Beach did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Pompano Beach?
    Pompano Beach renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Pompano Beach did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Pompano Beach?
    Some of the colleges located in the Pompano Beach area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Pompano Beach?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pompano Beach from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

    Similar Pages

    Pompano Beach 1 BedroomsPompano Beach 2 Bedrooms
    Pompano Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPompano Beach Pet Friendly Places
    Pompano Beach Studio Apartments