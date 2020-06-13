204 Apartments for rent in Pompano Beach, FL📍
It's hard to imagine Pompano existing without its tourism, which contributes a large amount annually to the city's economy. In fact, the city has one of the top real estate markets, according to CNN and the Wall Street Journal. This can be both good and bad for you. The trick to finding any good apartment in a tourist town is knowing how to work the system!
Having trouble with Craigslist Pompano Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Pompano Beach, like many cities with oceanfront properties, has a fairly straightforward system when it comes to desirable neighborhoods. That is the closer you are to the beach, the better. The Intracoastal Waterway--a partially manmade canal that runs along the Atlantic Coast and is primarily used for industrial transportation--further divides the mainland from the ocean, limiting beach access to a narrow strip less than a mile wide.
Eastest
So, here we go. East Pompano. The Dream. Whether you're renting on the Intracoastal Waterway or the Atlantic Coast, apartment complexes and condos east of the Federal Highway are the most desirable in town. Okay, so the most desirable area of Pompano is a region that is probably less than about three miles wide. Worry not, new resident. Developers are pretty hip to the rental demand, and a large number of fancy new condo complexes and apartment buildings with beaucoup amenities await you. Be prepared to pay luxury prices for luxury rentals. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $1500-2000.
Semi-East
Okay, so you can't afford east Pompano. Don't fret! There is still a totally reasonable, fairly safe area of town that is more humanely priced. Between the Federal Highway and the Dixie Highway there are several rental properties and private rental homes available at a lower cost than properties closer to the beach. With the exception of a small area just south of the Pandanus Place Shopping Center--which has a strip of seedy motels breeding higher crime rates--anything in this region is pretty much guaranteed to be nice. Two bedrooms, depending on amenities, generally range from $1200-1500 in this area.
West
Ah, West Pompano. Far from the beach and a reputed gangland filled with petty crime and escalating violence. Who would want to live here? Well, new Pompano resident, there are some rental options in this area that are not half as bad as they may seem. Recent renovation and development west of Martin Luther King Blvd., just south of downtown has made certain portions of the surrounding area safer and more friendly. Additionally, the area closest to the Palm Aire Country Club on the far west side of Pompano has some ritzy rentals in newer developments. Prices for rentals falls drastically west of the Dixie Highway, with even Palm Aire's amenity-loaded two bedroom condos going for between $900-1100.
Once you've settled on a neighborhood, it's time to buckle down and find your apartment. Pompano Beach, as a tourist destination, has a byzantine system of rental regulations that make the city's real estate market a haven for scammers. Do not ever put money down on an apartment that you have only seen pictures of. This may seem like common sense, but when you're in a pinch it's easy to fall prey to convenience. Unregulated online apartment rental search engines are the stomping grounds of SoFla jerks trying to make a quick buck. Use licensed real estate agents in the area, or search exclusively through websites like this one or management companies to be sure that what you see is what you're going to get.
Another downfall to living in a semi-transient town is that a lot of rentals will not allow pets. Be sure you search specifically for pet-friendly buildings when relocating to Pompano, or you'll have to smuggle poor Fido in!
Being a tourist town doesn't mean everything is bad in the rental market, however. Condos and apartment buildings, particularly those along the coast, are frequently rented seasonally when snowbirds migrate southward for a little fun in the sun. This means a couple of things. Firstly, there are a lot of flexible lease options for most rentals, and secondly, you can use the dearth of renters during the humid summer months to take advantage of off-season rental prices.
Most Pompano Beach residents commute to nearby cities, which means capital T traffic. Pompano is connected to Fort Lauderdale and Miami by I-95, so most rush hour traffic occurs along the southbound corridor. Without traffic, you can probably get to Miami from downtown Pompano in about 45 minutes. Good luck doing that any time from 7-9 in the morning, however. Most residents claim that the traffic remains pretty good until you hit the Golden Glades Exchange just outside of North Miami Beach. Avoid traffic here by trying to hit it before 7 or after 9. If you're commuting only as far south as Fort Lauderdale, consider yourself lucky!
Broward County Transit offers extensive bus service throughout the city via several fixed bus routes. Additionally, BCT provides express bus service into Fort Lauderdale from the downtown area.
So welcome home, new Pompano resident! Regardless of how close to the beach your apartment is, I see a lot of fun in the sun in your future!
June 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report. Pompano Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pompano Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Pompano Beach rents declined significantly over the past month
Pompano Beach rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pompano Beach stand at $1,161 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,472 for a two-bedroom. Pompano Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Miami Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Pompano Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
- West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
- Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pompano Beach
As rents have fallen slightly in Pompano Beach, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pompano Beach is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
- Pompano Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,472 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Pompano Beach.
- While rents in Pompano Beach fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pompano Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pompano Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Pompano Beach’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Pompano Beach renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartme...
Here’s how Pompano Beach ranks on:
Apartment List has released Pompano Beach’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Pompano Beach renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Pompano Beach, some aspects can be better."
Key findings in Pompano Beach include the following:
- Pompano Beach renters gave their city an A- overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Pompano Beach were safety and low crime rate and state and local taxes, which both received A- grades.
- The areas of concern for Pompano Beach renters are social life (D) and pet-friendliness (F).
- Pompano Beach did relatively well compared to other cities in Florida, including Miami (C+), Tampa (B) and Orlando (C).
- Pompano Beach did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Los Angeles, CA (C+), New York, NY (C+) and Denver, CO (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "Love that it’s a major hub for international flights, it usually has amazing weather, there are excellent restaurants and it’s a great place to make friends. The downside is that the dating scene here isn’t great." – Patricia
- "Love the weather, the overall safety and how many parks there are." – Mariana S.
- "I love the weather but I hate how expensive it has gotten to live here." – Karen E.
- "Love that it’s a safe, family-friendly city. Hate how expensive it is to live here." – Lisa R.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.