204 Apartments for rent in Pompano Beach, FL

Neighborhoods in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach, like many cities with oceanfront properties, has a fairly straightforward system when it comes to desirable neighborhoods. That is the closer you are to the beach, the better. The Intracoastal Waterway--a partially manmade canal that runs along the Atlantic Coast and is primarily used for industrial transportation--further divides the mainland from the ocean, limiting beach access to a narrow strip less than a mile wide.

Eastest

So, here we go. East Pompano. The Dream. Whether you're renting on the Intracoastal Waterway or the Atlantic Coast, apartment complexes and condos east of the Federal Highway are the most desirable in town. Okay, so the most desirable area of Pompano is a region that is probably less than about three miles wide. Worry not, new resident. Developers are pretty hip to the rental demand, and a large number of fancy new condo complexes and apartment buildings with beaucoup amenities await you. Be prepared to pay luxury prices for luxury rentals. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $1500-2000.

Semi-East

Okay, so you can't afford east Pompano. Don't fret! There is still a totally reasonable, fairly safe area of town that is more humanely priced. Between the Federal Highway and the Dixie Highway there are several rental properties and private rental homes available at a lower cost than properties closer to the beach. With the exception of a small area just south of the Pandanus Place Shopping Center--which has a strip of seedy motels breeding higher crime rates--anything in this region is pretty much guaranteed to be nice. Two bedrooms, depending on amenities, generally range from $1200-1500 in this area.

West

Ah, West Pompano. Far from the beach and a reputed gangland filled with petty crime and escalating violence. Who would want to live here? Well, new Pompano resident, there are some rental options in this area that are not half as bad as they may seem. Recent renovation and development west of Martin Luther King Blvd., just south of downtown has made certain portions of the surrounding area safer and more friendly. Additionally, the area closest to the Palm Aire Country Club on the far west side of Pompano has some ritzy rentals in newer developments. Prices for rentals falls drastically west of the Dixie Highway, with even Palm Aire's amenity-loaded two bedroom condos going for between $900-1100.