FL
deerfield beach
Last updated June 13 2020

105 Apartments for rent in Deerfield Beach, FL

Deer Creek
Lakeview
Fairlawn
Last updated June 13
$
16 Units Available
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1360 sqft
Well-appointed complex with internet cafe, business center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated units with patios or balconies. Across the street from Quiet Waters Park. Its proximity to the Florida Turnpike makes it great for commuters.
Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
Pavilions at Deer Chase
4400 NW 6th St, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,417
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
950 sqft
Welcome home to Pavilions at Deer Chase Apartment Homes in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Pavilions at Deer Chase offers uniquely designed one and two-bedroom apartments, plus townhome lofts.
Last updated June 13
40 Units Available
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,560
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1165 sqft
Perfectly placed for people on the go, Indigo Station offers everything you want, right where you need it.
Last updated June 13
$
Deer Creek
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1429 sqft
Newly updated apartments with ceiling fans and extra storage. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Adios Golf Course.
Last updated June 13
$
Lakeview
9 Units Available
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, business center, pool, clubhouse and more. Excellent location. Near local amenities, close to Florida Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale.
Last updated June 13
Fairlawn
3 Units Available
Limetree Village
431 SE 13th Ct, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Limetree Village in Deerfield Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
621 Cypress Lake Blvd Unit G16
621 Cypress Lake Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
605 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in a Gated Community - Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in a gated community with laminate flooring in the living room. This unit includes Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher. (RLNE5854942)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1153 SW 25th Ave
1153 Southwest 25th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1930 sqft
Enjoy a lovely spacious home in a popular community! This home includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. The master bathroom features granite countertops, a double vanity, a garden tub and a separate shower.

Last updated June 13
Arlingotn Park
1 Unit Available
777 SE 2nd Ave # D321
777 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
724 sqft
Beautifully 1/1 +Den & Storage. Unit has Mexican title with a custom built -in wall unit in den that opens up the huge 40 ft screened in patio overlooking the lake and tree tops . Unit comes with an assigned covered parking spot.

Last updated June 13
Arlingotn Park
1 Unit Available
737 SE 1st Way
737 Southeast 1st Way, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1070 sqft
East of I95. Completely Remodeled. Very spacious. Split Bedroom Plan. In Unit Washer & Dryer. Large balcony with storage closet. Immaculately maintained. Medco key-secured building, elevator building, one assigned parking space w/guest parking.

Last updated June 13
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
4005 Swansea A
4005 Swansea Crescent, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
881 sqft
GREAT LOCATION WITH A 4TH FLOOR VIEW!! THIS 2 BEDROOM 1.

Last updated June 13
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
3033 Ellesmere B
3033 Ellesmere B, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
841 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM , 1.5 BATH CONDO FOR RENT ON THE 3RD FLOOR OF A HIGH RISE BLDG.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
473 NW 36th Ave
473 Northwest 36th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
976 sqft
Beautiful Updated villa in Deerfield Beach. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, large kitchen with granite counters top, porcelain floor tile. Large screened patio. Association requires minimum 650 Fico score

Last updated June 13
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
332 Farnham P
332 Farnham P, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
708 sqft
CORNER UNIT, LIGHT AND BRIGHT!! SECOND FLOOR, NEW A/C...MAKE CENTURY VILLAGE YOUR NEW HOME...ASSOCIATION CLAIMS 55+ CENTURY VILLAGE HAS ALL THE AMENITIES ONE COULD EVER ASK FOR..

Last updated June 13
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1930 NE 4TH ST
1930 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
Nice large one bedroom renovated condo in a resort like setting, one block from Deerfield Beach. Beautiful pool and covered outdoor entertaining area. Washer and Dryer at the property. No Pets Allowed. Water and basic cable included.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
51 SE 19th Ave
51 SE 19th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1498 sqft
Beautifully furnished turn key annual rental. The Fordham is east of the ICW very close to Deerfield Beach, Deerfield Beach Pier, restaurants and shopping. Keypad gate entry. 1 covered garage parking space and 1 uncovered outside parking space.

Last updated June 13
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
4550 NW 18th Ave
4550 Crystal Lake Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
MUST SEE! IDEAL LOCATION! WELL KEPT BUILDING AND GROUNDS. WELL MAINTAINED AND VERY SPACIOUS CONDO. UPDATED BATHS AND KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL APPLIANCES AND OPEN PASS-THROUGH COUNTER. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. SCREENED PATIO.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3500 SW Natura Blvd
3500 Southwest Natura Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1272 sqft
Immaculate, Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths (One With Walk-In Shower, One With Bathtub). Great Private Layout! Central Air/Heat, Wood Laminate Floors, With Some Carpet, And Tile Floors. Large Enclosed Balcony.

Last updated June 13
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
70 Ashby B
70 Ashby B, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
600 sqft
WATER VIEW...DESIRABLE AREA OF CENTURY VILLAGE, SEASONAL RENTAL FOR 2020-2021 SEASON...5 MONTH MINIMUM(NOTHING LESS), OWNER PREFERS A 6 MONTH RENTAL...

Last updated June 13
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1973 NE 4TH ST
1973 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,150
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BLOCK FROM THE BEACH. NICE EFFICIENCY WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN A SMALL QUAINT COMPLEX. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH LAMINATE TILE THROUGHOUT. PRICE INCLUDES ELECTRIC, WATER AND BASIC CABLE. NO PETS ARE ALLOWED. LIVING AREA IS 10 1/2 X 15 1/2.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
665 SE 21st Ave
665 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
RARE DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FROM THIS STUNNING 5TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE...AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED, LUXURY CONDO. 2 MASTER SIZE BEDROOMS WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOMS IN BOTH BEDROOMS...

Last updated June 13
Fairlawn
1 Unit Available
113 SE 14th St
113 Southeast 14th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1848 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home! 2 master bedrooms with showers in them. Washer and dryer. Backyard is fenced. Huge Florida/dining room and overall very spacious home. Lots of storage space. Peaceful community and fast move in process.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
501 SE 8th St
501 Southeast 8th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH BALCONY AVAILABLE ASAP.

Last updated June 13
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1938 NE 7th St
1938 Northeast 7th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
3241 sqft
WOW! Walk to the Beach or Intra-costal no need to find parking YES it's that close. A beautiful neighborhood. Spacious 2 bed 1 bath updated and furnished. Furniture can be negotiable, when you see you want it. Flat Screen TV's in every room.

Median Rent in Deerfield Beach

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Deerfield Beach is $1,203, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,526.
Studio
$973
1 Bed
$1,203
2 Beds
$1,526
3+ Beds
$2,101
City GuideDeerfield Beach
If you love wakeboarding and water sking, you're in luck! Deerfield Beach, a waterfront community, is home to the only wakeboard and water ski park located in South Florida.

Located within the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area, Deerfield Beach is situated on the Atlantic Coast. If you like waves with warm summer surf and an easy going beach community with plenty of shops and services, Deerfield Beach will draw you to its shores. A tropical climate brings summer monsoonal rains, which tumble down and dry up again quickly before you have time to get out of your umbrella. If living the coast life is for you, Deerfield Beach is the perfect community in which to settle.

Having trouble with Craigslist Deerfield Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Deerfield Beach

When tourist season rolls around, allow plenty of time to search this beachfront community for rental properties. And, because college students like to call Deerfield Beach home, pay attention to semester scheduling, too. At other times of year, rental properties are more easily available.

Walk through the beachfront locations and drive through others, to determine which community suits you best. If youre commuting to Ft. Lauderdale or Miami for work, check out road accessibility and traffic patterns before you pick a residence.

If youre a shady sort, realize that living here, youll soon be sporting a tan and a smile. Tropical Florida will find you in short sleeves in the winter months, as the temperature rarely drops below 60 degrees. Summer highs can reach the mid-90s, but those cooling afternoon showers will bring along an evening breeze.

Looking for big city style and a small town home? While Deerfield Beach is mid-sized, not small, Miami is the big time, and you’re only a short drive of 45 minutes from the heart of Little Havana, or the dance clubs of Miami Beach. Ft. Lauderdale is even closer, with a wealth of shopping, restaurants, and high end spas. Enjoy the best of both worlds: a community with a central core and waterfront vibe, plus access to the big city lifestyle anytime you want it.

Neighborhoods

By land or sea, you’ll enjoy this medium sized coastal community if you like the feel of sand between your toes and access to larger urban locations such as Miami nearby. With a mixed work force of white collar and blue collar workers, you’ll find management, administrative support, and sales employees along with service and agricultural workers. Considered a moderate income community on the whole, there are neighborhoods on the water and inland, near parks.

Barwal/Little Harbor: You'll find Italian cafes, and residents with a heritage from Italy, Ireland, or Germany here, and a mix of apartment homes, three bedroom houses for rent, and smaller apartment complexes. There are a solid number of single family residences. Most residents drive to work in under 30 minutes, making commuting seem like an easy task. $$

Ocean Vue: Guess what you can spy with your little eye here? That’s right, the water! This is considered an urban neighborhood, due to the walkability and density of its housing units. After all, a lot of Floridians like to be close to that white sand beach. Rental prices reflect this accessibility whether your rental search is drawing you to a one bedroom apartment for rent or a single family home. A mix of owners and renters live in properties built between 1940 and 1999. Seasonal rentals lead to more vacancies in the off season, and in addition, students from the large public Florida Atlantic College, and the smaller, arts oriented Lynn College, enjoy this neighborhood. The result is a busy mix of shops and restaurants along with your beach stroll. Residents drive and walk to work.

Lakeview: Also densely populated but closer, obviously, to a lake than the sea. Residences here are newer, having been constructed between 1970 and 2000. Some residents here have Brazilian ancestry - a little samba and salsa may appear at community events. College students also call this area home, with many townhouses making up a portion of the properties available. An upper middle income neighborhood, you'll find management and professional workers here, as well as sales and service jobs.

Living in Deerfield Beach

Once known as Hillsborough, early settlers grew crops like pineapples and tomatoes and fished the Intracoastal Waterway. It wasn't until after World War II that recreation replaced growing as a prime income source in this community.

If you like flowers, youll like the so called Tree Zoo also known as the Deerfield Beach Arboretum. A beautiful park for a stroll or a picnic it contains over 325 species of palms, fruit trees, and flowering plants of all kinds. From African Tulips to Orchids and a butterfly garden, this veritable Eden is a lush tropical find.

Deerfields Quiet Waters Park is a 430-acre water attraction, which is also only one of 79 cable water ski facilities worldwide. With a man made beach, skate park, at an annual Renaissance Festival held on the grounds, you can get your water adventure with a bit of milady and milord, if you'd like. The Ski Rixen cable system draws crowds statewide, but the park also offers fishing, biking and hiking trails, and a children's water park. Here, kids and adults of all ages can trick ski, wake board, or surf - without a wave.

The International Fishing Pier is the spot for anglers of all stripes. The Atlantic sea swimmers you can catch are one attraction, but a sunset stroll is equally appealing.

At Deerfield Island park, you'll find more nature trails and a great view of the inter-coastal Waterway to watch the boats go by. To get there, you'll need a boat, and Deerfield Beach provides one, and it won't cost you a dime.

Waterfront shops, restaurants, and bars are easily found in central Deerfield Beach, with shopping centers and grocery stores also easy to access. Whether it’s a beautiful Florida sunrise or just another rainbow after an afternoon shower, there's always a reason to celebrate in Deerfield Beach. A rousing 4th of July Celebration, a Country Music Festival, and Deerfield Beach Founders' Days round out the reasons to celebrate as a community.

With crafts booths and food vendors, national, regional and local country acts, the summer country music fest is a must-go event. On the 4th of July, fireworks follow a full day of fun activities, with a crafts fair, food vendors, and live music.

June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report. Deerfield Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Deerfield Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Deerfield Beach rents held steady over the past month

Deerfield Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Deerfield Beach stand at $1,204 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,526 for a two-bedroom. Deerfield Beach's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Deerfield Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Deerfield Beach

    As rents have increased marginally in Deerfield Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Deerfield Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Deerfield Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,526 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Deerfield Beach.
    • While Deerfield Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Deerfield Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Deerfield Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Deerfield Beach?
    In Deerfield Beach, the median rent is $973 for a studio, $1,203 for a 1-bedroom, $1,526 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,101 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Deerfield Beach, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Deerfield Beach?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Deerfield Beach include Deer Creek, Lakeview, and Fairlawn.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Deerfield Beach?
    Some of the colleges located in the Deerfield Beach area include Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Miami Dade College, Nova Southeastern University, and Everglades University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Deerfield Beach?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Deerfield Beach from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

