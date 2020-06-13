105 Apartments for rent in Deerfield Beach, FL

Neighborhoods

By land or sea, you’ll enjoy this medium sized coastal community if you like the feel of sand between your toes and access to larger urban locations such as Miami nearby. With a mixed work force of white collar and blue collar workers, you’ll find management, administrative support, and sales employees along with service and agricultural workers. Considered a moderate income community on the whole, there are neighborhoods on the water and inland, near parks.

Barwal/Little Harbor: You'll find Italian cafes, and residents with a heritage from Italy, Ireland, or Germany here, and a mix of apartment homes, three bedroom houses for rent, and smaller apartment complexes. There are a solid number of single family residences. Most residents drive to work in under 30 minutes, making commuting seem like an easy task. $$

Ocean Vue: Guess what you can spy with your little eye here? That’s right, the water! This is considered an urban neighborhood, due to the walkability and density of its housing units. After all, a lot of Floridians like to be close to that white sand beach. Rental prices reflect this accessibility whether your rental search is drawing you to a one bedroom apartment for rent or a single family home. A mix of owners and renters live in properties built between 1940 and 1999. Seasonal rentals lead to more vacancies in the off season, and in addition, students from the large public Florida Atlantic College, and the smaller, arts oriented Lynn College, enjoy this neighborhood. The result is a busy mix of shops and restaurants along with your beach stroll. Residents drive and walk to work.

Lakeview: Also densely populated but closer, obviously, to a lake than the sea. Residences here are newer, having been constructed between 1970 and 2000. Some residents here have Brazilian ancestry - a little samba and salsa may appear at community events. College students also call this area home, with many townhouses making up a portion of the properties available. An upper middle income neighborhood, you'll find management and professional workers here, as well as sales and service jobs.