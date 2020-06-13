105 Apartments for rent in Deerfield Beach, FL📍
Located within the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area, Deerfield Beach is situated on the Atlantic Coast. If you like waves with warm summer surf and an easy going beach community with plenty of shops and services, Deerfield Beach will draw you to its shores. A tropical climate brings summer monsoonal rains, which tumble down and dry up again quickly before you have time to get out of your umbrella. If living the coast life is for you, Deerfield Beach is the perfect community in which to settle.
Having trouble with Craigslist Deerfield Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
When tourist season rolls around, allow plenty of time to search this beachfront community for rental properties. And, because college students like to call Deerfield Beach home, pay attention to semester scheduling, too. At other times of year, rental properties are more easily available.
Walk through the beachfront locations and drive through others, to determine which community suits you best. If youre commuting to Ft. Lauderdale or Miami for work, check out road accessibility and traffic patterns before you pick a residence.
If youre a shady sort, realize that living here, youll soon be sporting a tan and a smile. Tropical Florida will find you in short sleeves in the winter months, as the temperature rarely drops below 60 degrees. Summer highs can reach the mid-90s, but those cooling afternoon showers will bring along an evening breeze.
Looking for big city style and a small town home? While Deerfield Beach is mid-sized, not small, Miami is the big time, and you’re only a short drive of 45 minutes from the heart of Little Havana, or the dance clubs of Miami Beach. Ft. Lauderdale is even closer, with a wealth of shopping, restaurants, and high end spas. Enjoy the best of both worlds: a community with a central core and waterfront vibe, plus access to the big city lifestyle anytime you want it.
By land or sea, you’ll enjoy this medium sized coastal community if you like the feel of sand between your toes and access to larger urban locations such as Miami nearby. With a mixed work force of white collar and blue collar workers, you’ll find management, administrative support, and sales employees along with service and agricultural workers. Considered a moderate income community on the whole, there are neighborhoods on the water and inland, near parks.
Barwal/Little Harbor: You'll find Italian cafes, and residents with a heritage from Italy, Ireland, or Germany here, and a mix of apartment homes, three bedroom houses for rent, and smaller apartment complexes. There are a solid number of single family residences. Most residents drive to work in under 30 minutes, making commuting seem like an easy task. $$
Ocean Vue: Guess what you can spy with your little eye here? That’s right, the water! This is considered an urban neighborhood, due to the walkability and density of its housing units. After all, a lot of Floridians like to be close to that white sand beach. Rental prices reflect this accessibility whether your rental search is drawing you to a one bedroom apartment for rent or a single family home. A mix of owners and renters live in properties built between 1940 and 1999. Seasonal rentals lead to more vacancies in the off season, and in addition, students from the large public Florida Atlantic College, and the smaller, arts oriented Lynn College, enjoy this neighborhood. The result is a busy mix of shops and restaurants along with your beach stroll. Residents drive and walk to work.
Lakeview: Also densely populated but closer, obviously, to a lake than the sea. Residences here are newer, having been constructed between 1970 and 2000. Some residents here have Brazilian ancestry - a little samba and salsa may appear at community events. College students also call this area home, with many townhouses making up a portion of the properties available. An upper middle income neighborhood, you'll find management and professional workers here, as well as sales and service jobs.
Once known as Hillsborough, early settlers grew crops like pineapples and tomatoes and fished the Intracoastal Waterway. It wasn't until after World War II that recreation replaced growing as a prime income source in this community.
If you like flowers, youll like the so called Tree Zoo also known as the Deerfield Beach Arboretum. A beautiful park for a stroll or a picnic it contains over 325 species of palms, fruit trees, and flowering plants of all kinds. From African Tulips to Orchids and a butterfly garden, this veritable Eden is a lush tropical find.
Deerfields Quiet Waters Park is a 430-acre water attraction, which is also only one of 79 cable water ski facilities worldwide. With a man made beach, skate park, at an annual Renaissance Festival held on the grounds, you can get your water adventure with a bit of milady and milord, if you'd like. The Ski Rixen cable system draws crowds statewide, but the park also offers fishing, biking and hiking trails, and a children's water park. Here, kids and adults of all ages can trick ski, wake board, or surf - without a wave.
The International Fishing Pier is the spot for anglers of all stripes. The Atlantic sea swimmers you can catch are one attraction, but a sunset stroll is equally appealing.
At Deerfield Island park, you'll find more nature trails and a great view of the inter-coastal Waterway to watch the boats go by. To get there, you'll need a boat, and Deerfield Beach provides one, and it won't cost you a dime.
Waterfront shops, restaurants, and bars are easily found in central Deerfield Beach, with shopping centers and grocery stores also easy to access. Whether it’s a beautiful Florida sunrise or just another rainbow after an afternoon shower, there's always a reason to celebrate in Deerfield Beach. A rousing 4th of July Celebration, a Country Music Festival, and Deerfield Beach Founders' Days round out the reasons to celebrate as a community.
With crafts booths and food vendors, national, regional and local country acts, the summer country music fest is a must-go event. On the 4th of July, fireworks follow a full day of fun activities, with a crafts fair, food vendors, and live music.
June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report. Deerfield Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Deerfield Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Deerfield Beach rents held steady over the past month
Deerfield Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Deerfield Beach stand at $1,204 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,526 for a two-bedroom. Deerfield Beach's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Miami Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Deerfield Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
- West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
- Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Deerfield Beach
As rents have increased marginally in Deerfield Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Deerfield Beach is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
- Deerfield Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,526 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Deerfield Beach.
- While Deerfield Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Deerfield Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Deerfield Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.