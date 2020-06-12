/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:00 AM
352 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coral Springs, FL
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
University Drive
1 Unit Available
9013 NW 23 PLACE
9013 Northwest 23rd Place, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME FOR RENT IN CORAL SPRINGS READY FOR NEW TENANT LARGE BACK YARD LAWN MAIN..
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
The Dells
1 Unit Available
4105 Woodside Dr
4105 Woodside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
880 sqft
*VACANT* Rear unit with canal view. 2/2 unit with washer/dryer hookup, updated kitchen & bathrooms, tile floors throughout and 2019 roof. Pet friendly (under 25lbs). Water included. 2 parking spots. Close to shopping, dining, parks and schools.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5741 Riverside Dr
5741 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
950 sqft
Corner Unit with vaulted ceiling, Freshly Painted, breath taking view of lake, club house area, pool, and tennis court. Walk to schools, near Shopping, Parks and Highways.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Pine Ridge
1 Unit Available
8721 Wiles Rd
8721 Wiles Road, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
984 sqft
Gorgeous completely remodeled lakefront 2 bedroom 2 bathroom open concept tiled apartment. Location Location Location, close to stores, shopping malls and expressway. Elevator in this three story building. Come see for yourself.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
2850 Forest Hills Blvd
2850 Forest Hills Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1168 sqft
"Open Living Room,ample kitchen space, granite countertops, new stove/oven, wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances, French door refrigerator w/ 2 extra drawers, & high efficiency front loading Washer/Dryer.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Country Club
1 Unit Available
11018 Royal Palm Blvd
11018 Royal Palm Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
2/ 2 Spacious, bright and neat unit in the heart of Coral Springs, all tile through. washer and dryer inside unit
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
2933 NW 89th Ter
2933 Northwest 89th Terrace, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
Beautiful updated condo with a shared 2 car garage...walk to Forest Hills Elementary...fully updated with full size washer and dryer, all laminate and tile...owner requests 3 people max and the association requires a minimum 600 credit score.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Oakwood
1 Unit Available
9576 SW 1st Ct
9576 Southwest 1st Court, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1218 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath completely renovated Condo located in the community of Patios of Oakwood. Rent Includes Water/Sewer.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Springs
1 Unit Available
8398 NW 35th St
8398 Northwest 35th Street, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1363 sqft
METICULOUSLY Maintained and READY for the BEST tenant around ** Open Layout and EXTREMELY Spacious ½ Duplex + 2 Car garage ** FEELS as if you are in a single family home ** UPDATED Kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, laminate
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
11661 W Atlantic Blvd
11661 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1051 sqft
If renting in Coral Springs is your things, then this place is for you!! Highly sought after community opportunity in Palms Point, Very spacious, beautifully remodeled ground floor unit in the highly sought after Palms Point Community.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Wood Lake
1 Unit Available
11447 NW 42nd St
11447 Northwest 42nd Street, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 2 BED/2 BATH ALL AGES CONDO IN WEST CORAL SPRINGS! FULLY RENOVATED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM INCLUDING KITCHEN, FLOORS, BATHROOMS AND NEW TILE/CARPET.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
8421 FOREST HILLS DRIVE # 104
8421 Forest Hills Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1068 sqft
2 Bed 2 bath Condo cozy 2 bedroom 2bath. second floor unit in the heart of coral spring. community features a swimming pool and play area.move in conditions, just painted.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Pine Ridge
1 Unit Available
9001 Wiles Rd # 104-3
9001 Wiles Road, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO ON 1ST FLOOR WITH CARPET FLOORS, LAKE VIEW AND WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. RESORT-LIKE GATED COMMUNITY WITH ALL AMENITIES (GYM, TENNIS COURT, POOL, SPA, PLAYGROUND AND CLUBHOUSE).
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1026 Coral Club Dr.
1026 Coral Club Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Napoli Gardens. One of the best Condo in Coral Springs. This apartment has 2 bedroom 2 bathroom. Each of the bedrooms have their own bathroom. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and access to the balcony patio. Unit with view to the court tennis.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Country Club
1 Unit Available
10592 Royal Palm Blvd
10592 Royal Palm Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Cozy lakefront apartment in the desirable area of Coral Springs.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Lakewood Village
1 Unit Available
10218 Twin Lakes Dr
10218 Twin Lakes Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautifull spacious 2/2 washer and dryer inside the Unit
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Ramblewood South
1 Unit Available
8735 Ramblewood Dr
8735 Ramblewood Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Beautifully update first floor 2/2 un the heart of Coral Springs. Conveniently located close to Coral Square Mall, Shopping center. Very nice garden view, laminate flooring throughout the whole condo, Accordion hurricanes shutters.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Holiday Springs
1 Unit Available
2651 Riverside Dr
2651 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED UNIT CLOSE TO SHOPPING,RESTAURANTS AND SCHOOLS. PRIVATE ENTRANCE WITH VIEW OF CANAL, QUIET NEGIHBORHOOD. HURRY THIS WILL NOT LAST. Available on August first. SHOWINGS WILL START JUNE 15TH 2020
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Wood Lake
1 Unit Available
11452 NW 43rd Street
11452 Northwest 43rd Street, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
835 sqft
Lovely 2/2, on the ground level.Tile floors, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops.Washer and Dryer .Great location!!
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Wood Lake
1 Unit Available
11453 NW 39th Ct
11453 Northwest 39th Court, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
840 sqft
Great cozy unit over-looking the lake. One of the few units that have a balcony. 2-bedrooms, 2-bath, clean & neat, washer & dryer in unit, elevator near unit. Located in a nice quiet neighborhood. Well maintained community, with assigned parking.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
8400 Coral Lake Way
8400 Coral Lake Way, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1 sqft
LOCATED IN HEART OF CORAL SPRINGS, 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOMS, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,MICROWAVE, WASHER AND DRYER SCREENED BALCONY, STORAGE ROOM, LOVELY SPACIOUS UNIT GREAT COMMUNITY, SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS COURT, CLUB
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
12065 Royal Palm Blvd
12065 Royal Palm Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Impeccable & spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in prestigious all ages community of Royal Gardens. Amazing kitchen with wooden cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Ceramic floor in common areas and bathrooms, laminate wooden floors on bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Wood Lake
1 Unit Available
4243 NW 115th Avenue
4243 Northwest 115th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
835 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor unit in beautiful Coral Springs. Enjoy this affordable 2 bedroom 2 bath home close to major shopping centers and the Sawgrass Expressway. Enjoy the community pool and all Coral Springs has to offer. Come and see it today.
1 of 24
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
12210 Royal Palm Blvd
12210 Royal Palm Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
890 sqft
*VACANT* REDUCED!! Updated 2nd floor 2/2 unit with full size washer/dryer, Brand new kitchen w/wood cabinets & Stainless Steel appliances, New tile floors throughout, split bedroom floor plan, updated master bath, 2 closets in master and screened in
