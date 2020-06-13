Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

192 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Coral Springs, FL

Finding an apartment in Coral Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Turtle Run
13 Units Available
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1366 sqft
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
R & D Park
10 Units Available
Sabal Pointe
12000 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1516 sqft
Close to shopping at Coral Springs Mall, as well as the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex. Units include amenities like dishwasher, laundry and bathtub. Community includes car wash area, parking, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Forest Hills
2 Units Available
Palms at Forest Hills
2940 Forest Hills Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly revamped units with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Attached baths, premium lighting fixtures and private balconies. A landscaped pet-friendly community located about half an hour away from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
Heron Bay
22 Units Available
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,228
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
Country Club Village
12 Units Available
The Barrington Club
10700 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,563
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,474
1522 sqft
Excellent location, close to Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature eat-kitchens, security alarms and private patio. Community has heated spa, BBQ area and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Turtle Run
2 Units Available
Park Place At Turtle Run
3600 Terrapin Ln, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,348
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1175 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at its finest at Park Place at Turtle Run. From our oversized one and two bedroom apartment homes to our vast array of amenities, you’ll find everything that you are looking for in apartment living.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Windham
22 Units Available
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,252
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
30 Units Available
Club Mira Lago
1060 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1335 sqft
A unique community located in Coral Springs, recently voted the #1 best place to raise a family, including an A-rated school system, great shopping and fine dining.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Lakeview West
17 Units Available
Club Lake Pointe
555 Lakeview Dr, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1335 sqft
Located in Coral Springs, one of South Florida's most sought-after cities. Voted by Money Magazine as one of the best places to raise a family, the area is known for its A-rated school system, convenient shopping, and proximity to the expressway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Country Club Village
32 Units Available
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1379 sqft
Across from Coral Springs Elementary School; close to public bus line. Pet-friendly residences with dog park, pool, clubhouse and business center. Units have air conditioning, private patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Twenty-four hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:05pm
Forest Hills
6 Units Available
Coral Falls
2801 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1171 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature walk-in closets, appliances, patio/balcony. Grounds offer 20 acres of tropical landscaping, pool, 24-hour gym and more. Close to local shopping. A quick drive to Boca Raton and Pompano Beach.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
28 Units Available
Players Club
1501 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1286 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coral Springs, a beautifully maintained city that received the "Malcolm Baldrige National Quality" award.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sherwood Forest
13 Units Available
Sherwood on the Park
1599 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1383 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WELCOME HOME TO COMFORT A secluded community yet close to it all. Offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located across the street from one of Coral Springs largest parks.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated March 30 at 01:19pm
$
Oakwood
8 Units Available
Innovo Living on Atlantic
790 Harbor Inn Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,451
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1050 sqft
Close to the Everglades and beaches. Large living spaces with a washer and dryer, and vaulted ceilings. Lots of natural light. Park-like community with two pools and a lighted tennis court. Newly renovated.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Land
1 Unit Available
4533 NW 88th Ter
4533 Northwest 88th Terrace, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**You will feel right at home in this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Coral Springs, FL! The open living room includes a vaulted ceiling and the eat-in kitchen offers a full stainless steel

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kensington
1 Unit Available
4745 NW 114th Dr
4745 Northwest 114th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1805 sqft
YES**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom rental home is located in the highly sought after Kensington community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eagle Trace
1 Unit Available
12020 Glenmore Dr
12020 Glenmore Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Immaculate home in Coral Springs that boasts desirable features throughout! The kitchen offers beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beachwood Heights
1 Unit Available
4428 NW 113th Ter
4428 Northwest 113th Terrace, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1830 sqft
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**This beautiful single family home in Coral Springs! Stainless steel appliances in beautiful kitchen/ Private back yard on water / Spacious Laundry . Low deposit .

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15
3250 Northwest 85th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
990 sqft
3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment in Woodbridge Coral Springs - 2 Bedroom Apartment in Woodbridge - Coral Springs Check out this amazing mid-size, 2nd Floor unit in Woodbridge Condo, in the heart of Coral Springs! Just

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club Village
1 Unit Available
11165 NW 34th Ct
11165 Northwest 34th Court, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Move in with as low as one month deposit!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained, you will enjoy a very stable & reliable ownership.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Creek
1 Unit Available
4715 NW 58th Ave
4715 Northwest 58th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
This beautiful home is located in CORAL CREEK of CORAL SPRINGS. Come see this Charming 4 bed, 2.5 bath property. Close to great school, shopping and set back in a quiet neighborhood .

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windham
1 Unit Available
5219 NW 117th Ave
5219 Northwest 117th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,545
2278 sqft
Yes!! Move in with as low first months rent and security deposit!!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained with great level of upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeview West
1 Unit Available
900 NW 126th Ave
900 Northwest 126th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1776 sqft
Yes!! This home is waiting for you!! First Months Rent and Security Moves You In!! **Gorgeous home with great curb appeal! Features include tile flooring, a spacious eat-in kitchen, a luxurious master suite, and French doors leading to the backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1117 NW 97th Dr
1117 Northwest 97th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
YES!! ONLY FIRST & SECURITY MOVES YOU IN!! This Beauty Home Is In The Highly Desirable St.
City Guide for Coral Springs, FL

Who doesn't love a covered bridge?! Head to Coral Springs to traverse the only covered bridge in Florida!

Most people dream of living in an area with a serene atmosphere, with all of the modern amenities that make life convenient. Some people don't have to dream, because they pick Coral Springs as their home! For those in the know, Coral Springs is that perfect blend of well-ordered structures in harmony with surrounding nature. It is a mid-sized city located in the state of Florida and is the 15th largest city in the state - not too big but not too small. Some of the major draws of this city is the unbeatable combination modern amenities and a well-planned community. If ordered perfection is what you are searching for, then drop everything and head to Coral Springs now!

Having trouble with Craigslist Coral Springs? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Coral Springs, FL

Finding an apartment in Coral Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

