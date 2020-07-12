378 Apartments for rent in Forest Hills, Coral Springs, FL

/
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Palms at Forest Hills
2940 Forest Hills Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly revamped units with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Attached baths, premium lighting fixtures and private balconies. A landscaped pet-friendly community located about half an hour away from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Falls
2801 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1171 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature walk-in closets, appliances, patio/balcony. Grounds offer 20 acres of tropical landscaping, pool, 24-hour gym and more. Close to local shopping. A quick drive to Boca Raton and Pompano Beach.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8921 NW 28th Dr
8921 Northwest 28th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8921 NW 28th Dr in Coral Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2460 NW 89th Dr
2460 Northwest 89th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
NEW ON THE MARKET!2/2 FIRST FLOOR CORNER UNIT COMPLETELY UPGRADED NEW A/C WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER.READY TO MOVE IN GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO THE CORAL SPRING MALL AND WALKING DISTANCE TO PUBLIX AND SOME AREA RESTAURANTS .
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2933 NW 89th Ter
2933 Northwest 89th Terrace, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
Beautiful updated condo with a shared 2 car garage...walk to Forest Hills Elementary...fully updated with full size washer and dryer, all laminate and tile...owner requests 3 people max...owner requires a minimum 650 credit score.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8913 NW 28th Dr
8913 Northwest 28th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Come and take a look at your next home at this great lakefront Condo with patio and no neighbors in the back. Two big bedrooms. Enjoy watching TV and have breakfast looking over your patio/waterview. 1 assigned parking next to the unit.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2740 Forest Hills Blvd
2740 Forest Hills Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
NICE APARTMENT WHIS 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM NICE PALCE TO LIVE. YOU NEED TO SEE!!!
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
8421 FOREST HILLS DRIVE # 104
8421 Forest Hills Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1068 sqft
2 Bed 2 bath Condo cozy 2 bedroom 2bath. second floor unit in the heart of coral spring. community features a swimming pool and play area.move in conditions, just painted.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Hills
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
8 Units Available
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1248 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, business center, hot tub and more. Ideal location. Near major highways, Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
20 Units Available
The Fairways of Carolina Apartments
2701 N Rock Island Rd, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1270 sqft
Located on Margate's Carolina Golf Course and minutes from local beaches. Lighted tennis courts and outdoor racquetball courts. Close to the Florida Turnpike and I-95. Large apartments with new fixtures and W/D in unit.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
8 Units Available
Sherwood on the Park
1599 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1383 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WELCOME HOME TO COMFORT A secluded community yet close to it all. Offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located across the street from one of Coral Springs largest parks.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
7690 NW 18th St
7690 Northwest 18th Street, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
PRICE REDUCTION! READY TO RENT! WELCOME TO PALM SPRINGS THE 55+ COMMUNITY WITH THE BEST VIEW OF THE GOLF COURSE! UNIT IS LOCATED CLOSE TO THE ELEVATOR & HAS A PRIVATE ENTRY. SPACIOUS FULLY UPDATED AND VERY CLEAN UNIT.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4150 NW 90th Ave
4150 Northwest 90th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
clean bright 2/1 corner unit with w/d hookups, all ages, no pets, 2-3 week condo approval, Need 620 Credit score, occupancy 07/01
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7810 NW 41st Street
7810 Northwest 41st Street, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
2232 sqft
Newly Remodeled Home Features Beautiful Patio Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3733 Lancewood Dr
3733 Lancewood Drive, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,579
2863 sqft
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, charming curb appeal, and a lush lawn, while the backyard is complete with an enclosed patio area for your outdoor enjoyment.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4166 NW 90th Avenue
4166 Northwest 90th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
*Ready to move in 2/1 second floor condo. Beautifully updated Kitchen with granite counter top. Updated bathroom with tile floor and new laminated flooring throughout, Washer/Dryer in unit. come take a look.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1365 NW 94th Way
1365 Northwest 94th Way, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms 1 1/2 baths updated unit in mint condition. Tile throughout .Counts with a washer & Dryer in the unit. The building counts with a nice pool and a nice view canal. Centrally located, walking distance to the Mall. Restaurants, Publix.....
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3535 Broken Woods Dr
3535 Broken Woods Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1196 sqft
Rarely available 1,196 square foot, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully furnished condo in 55+ building. Condo located on 3rd floor in elevator building. Large bright living area with lots of closet space. Screened in patio with relaxing water view.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8398 NW 35th St
8398 Northwest 35th Street, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1363 sqft
2 CAR GARAGE & more ** METICULOUSLY Maintained and READY for the BEST tenant around ** Open Layout and EXTREMELY Spacious ½ Duplex ** FEELS as if you are in a single family home ** UPDATED Kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters,
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9150 NW 38th Dr
9150 Hampshire Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Amazing!!!Completely remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 baths unit. New kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Tile floor throughout. Freshly painted. screen balcony to enjoy a relaxing view of the lake and the garden. Spacious walking closets.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
3450 Pinewalk Dr, #417
3450 Pinewalk Drive North, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
***** Available AUGUST 21** Screening application takes about 2-3 weeks Coral Key is a lushly landscaped, privately owned condo community located adjacent to Carolina golf course. Located on the corner of Sample and Rock Island.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
7740 Hibiscus Ln
7740 Hibiscus Lane, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
This beauty is a must see! 3/2.5 Single Family Home in 24 hour gated Coral Springs community with a 2 car garage. This spacious house has a formal living and dining room area along with a den.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
3420 Pinewalk Dr 713
3420 Pinewalk Drive North, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
920 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR, WITH TILE FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN AND FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED. ONE PET ALLOWED UP TO MAXIMUM 75 LBS, NO AGGRESSIVE BREED, $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
