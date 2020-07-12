282 Apartments for rent in Coral Springs, FL with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
31 Units Available
Windham
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,582
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
13 Units Available
Country Club Village
The Barrington Club
10700 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,646
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,054
1522 sqft
Excellent location, close to Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature eat-kitchens, security alarms and private patio. Community has heated spa, BBQ area and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
23 Units Available
Heron Bay
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,701
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
9 Units Available
Turtle Run
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
9 Units Available
R & D Park
Sabal Pointe
12000 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1516 sqft
Close to shopping at Coral Springs Mall, as well as the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex. Units include amenities like dishwasher, laundry and bathtub. Community includes car wash area, parking, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
31 Units Available
Country Club Village
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1379 sqft
Across from Coral Springs Elementary School; close to public bus line. Pet-friendly residences with dog park, pool, clubhouse and business center. Units have air conditioning, private patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Twenty-four hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Forest Hills
Palms at Forest Hills
2940 Forest Hills Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly revamped units with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Attached baths, premium lighting fixtures and private balconies. A landscaped pet-friendly community located about half an hour away from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
Coral Falls
2801 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1171 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature walk-in closets, appliances, patio/balcony. Grounds offer 20 acres of tropical landscaping, pool, 24-hour gym and more. Close to local shopping. A quick drive to Boca Raton and Pompano Beach.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Turtle Run
Park Place At Turtle Run
3600 Terrapin Ln, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy resort style living at its finest at Park Place at Turtle Run. From our oversized one and two bedroom apartment homes to our vast array of amenities, you’ll find everything that you are looking for in apartment living.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Country Club
Springs West 11152
11152 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1080 sqft
Available 08/03/20 ******Available AUGUST 3.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
8921 NW 28th Dr
8921 Northwest 28th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8921 NW 28th Dr in Coral Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Ramblewood South
949 Riverside Dr
949 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT MODEL WITH TILE FLOORS,FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEUTRAL COLORS. UPGRADED KITCHEN NEW CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NICE BALCONY. ZONED FOR GREAT SCHOOLS AND CLOSE TO EVERYTHING.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5880 W SAMPLE RD
5880 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1064 sqft
Spacious 2bedroom/2bathroom unit with an attached one-car garage in a desirable gated community. Freshly painted in a neutral inviting color. All tiles flooring. Full-sized washer & dryer. Good schools district. Convenient location.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Creek
5085 NW 57th Way
5085 Northwest 57th Way, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2762 sqft
Spacious open floor plan 4 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage with pool & spa on a lake. Office can be used as 5th bedroom or den. Volume ceilings, with plenty of natural light in this open floor plan! Porcelain tiled floors throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6360 W SAMPLE RD
6360 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1503 sqft
GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM TOWN-HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE. PROPERTY FEATURES KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, SS APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM & DINNING ROOM. 2 MASTER BEDROOMS ON SECOND FLOOR.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
2933 NW 89th Ter
2933 Northwest 89th Terrace, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
Beautiful updated condo with a shared 2 car garage...walk to Forest Hills Elementary...fully updated with full size washer and dryer, all laminate and tile...owner requests 3 people max...owner requires a minimum 650 credit score.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coral Springs
7810 NW 41st Street
7810 Northwest 41st Street, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
2232 sqft
Newly Remodeled Home Features Beautiful Patio Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodside
3733 Lancewood Dr
3733 Lancewood Drive, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,579
2863 sqft
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, charming curb appeal, and a lush lawn, while the backyard is complete with an enclosed patio area for your outdoor enjoyment.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Windham
5219 NW 117th Ave
5219 Northwest 117th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,545
2278 sqft
Yes!! Move in with as low first months rent and security deposit!!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained with great level of upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beachwood Heights
4428 NW 113th Ter
4428 Northwest 113th Terrace, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1830 sqft
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**This beautiful single family home in Coral Springs! Stainless steel appliances in beautiful kitchen/ Private back yard on water / Spacious Laundry . Low deposit .

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coral Creek
5782 NW 48th Dr
5782 Northwest 48th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
YES! MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT!! THIS GORGEOUS 4 BED 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN CORAL SPRING!! Lovely 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms split plan plus Bonus Room with plenty of light which can be used as office or

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Country Club Village
11165 NW 34th Ct
11165 Northwest 34th Court, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Move in with as low as one month deposit!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained, you will enjoy a very stable & reliable ownership.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Land
4166 NW 90th Avenue
4166 Northwest 90th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
*Ready to move in 2/1 second floor condo. Beautifully updated Kitchen with granite counter top. Updated bathroom with tile floor and new laminated flooring throughout, Washer/Dryer in unit. come take a look.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
8913 NW 28th Dr
8913 Northwest 28th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Come and take a look at your next home at this great lakefront Condo with patio and no neighbors in the back. Two big bedrooms. Enjoy watching TV and have breakfast looking over your patio/waterview. 1 assigned parking next to the unit.
City Guide for Coral Springs, FL

Who doesn't love a covered bridge?! Head to Coral Springs to traverse the only covered bridge in Florida!

Most people dream of living in an area with a serene atmosphere, with all of the modern amenities that make life convenient. Some people don't have to dream, because they pick Coral Springs as their home! For those in the know, Coral Springs is that perfect blend of well-ordered structures in harmony with surrounding nature. It is a mid-sized city located in the state of Florida and is the 15th largest city in the state - not too big but not too small. Some of the major draws of this city is the unbeatable combination modern amenities and a well-planned community. If ordered perfection is what you are searching for, then drop everything and head to Coral Springs now!

Having trouble with Craigslist Coral Springs? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Coral Springs, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Coral Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

