Coral Springs, FL
Coral Falls
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

Coral Falls

2801 NW 91st Ave · (954) 866-1648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2801 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Forest Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06-201p · Avail. Sep 10

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1075 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Coral Falls.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
car wash area
hot tub
tennis court
Are you looking for a unique community that will provide a tranquil serene environment? Welcome to Coral Falls. Our garden-style community is spread over 20 acres of lush tropical landscape providing a peaceful retreat from your busy day. Lounge poolside or enjoy the view from your private screened in porch. Plus we have many other great community features to offer. If you do feel the need to leave your tropical oasis fine dining and shopping is within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per apartment
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 20 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Coral Falls have any available units?
Coral Falls has a unit available for $1,570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Coral Falls have?
Some of Coral Falls's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Coral Falls currently offering any rent specials?
Coral Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Coral Falls pet-friendly?
Yes, Coral Falls is pet friendly.
Does Coral Falls offer parking?
Yes, Coral Falls offers parking.
Does Coral Falls have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Coral Falls offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Coral Falls have a pool?
Yes, Coral Falls has a pool.
Does Coral Falls have accessible units?
Yes, Coral Falls has accessible units.
Does Coral Falls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Coral Falls has units with dishwashers.
Does Coral Falls have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Coral Falls has units with air conditioning.
