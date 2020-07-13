Coral Falls

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per apartment
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 20 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.