Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

199 Apartments for rent in Coconut Creek, FL

Winston Park
Coral Gate
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
Coral Gate
9 Units Available
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1359 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Banyan Bay
4303 W Atlantic Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,217
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1209 sqft
Located near I-95 and Florida Turnpike. Lots of green space in a park-like community. On-site fitness area, car cleaning area and dog park. Spacious, updated interiors with modern kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Bell Coconut Creek
3600 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1350 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and more. Great location near Coconut Creek, Mizner Park and Boca Raton beaches.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
38 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1584 sqft
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
28 Units Available
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
1405 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Winston Park
21 Units Available
St. Andrews at Winston Park
5400 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,381
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,843
1379 sqft
Great location, close to Florida Turnpike and I-95. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, parking, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Coconut Creek
22 Units Available
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1378 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Winston Park
25 Units Available
Broadstone Cypress Hammocks
5201 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1411 sqft
Huge modern apartments with real hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry. Near Florida's Turnpike. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, game room and media room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Waterview at Coconut Creek
3621 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1106 sqft
Newly renovated homes with chef-inspired kitchens and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the playground, tennis courts and pool. Near shopping destinations, including Promenade at Coconut Creek and Town Center at Boca Raton. By Sawgrass Expressway.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Winston Park
13 Units Available
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,396
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,956
1475 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1000 sqft
A resort-style pool, lush tropical landscape and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and pool area round out this community's amenities. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios. Peppertree Plaza's shopping and dining moments away.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
3675 Carambola Cir
3675 Carambola Circle North, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1332 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bath lakefront townhouse in popular Coconut Creek Township community. Great lakefront view with screen enclosed Patio. Township offers a variety of amenities.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5757 NW 49th Ln
5757 Northwest 49th Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3034 sqft
Spectacular 5 bedrooms and four bathrooms with an stunning pool/lake view. Formal living/dining room and family room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, center island, stainless steel appliances and a snack bar.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
2767 Carambola Cir
2767 Carambola Circle South, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
VERY NICE AND BIG UNIT 2 BEDS 2 BATHS, LAKE VIEW FROM LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BED ROOM. ALL TILED FLOOR, WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE, NEWER AC. COMMUNITY HAS A NICE CLUB HOUSE WITH POOLS, GYM,THEATER AND AND MORE.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
4515 NW 20th St
4515 Northwest 20th Street, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse has been updated with new bathrooms, granite countertops, and has been freshly painted. Centrally located and close to major highways and shopping.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5601 NW 43rd Way
5601 Northwest 43rd Way, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1756 sqft
BEAUTIFULL HOUSE ALL REMODELED, VERY BRIGHT AND COZY 3 BEDS, 3 FULL BATHS READY FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. GREAT SCHOOLS IN THE AREA, RIGHT IN THE HEART OF COCONUT CREEK.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
326 Sunshine Dr
326 Sunshine Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1341 sqft
Beautiful, move-in ready townhome. NEW Kitchen, impact windows and doors. Features a spacious, fenced in backyard. Centrally located near the turnpike and close to restaurants and shopping. Quick move in available with no association screening.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
2446 NW 49th Ter
2446 Northwest 49th Terrace, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
718 sqft
LARGE AND BRIGHT ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT. VERY NICE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. LARGE BATHROOM WITH HIS AND HERS SINKS. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT EXCEPT BEDROOM WITH PERGO FLOORS.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Nassau Village
1 Unit Available
2613 Nassau Bend
2613 Nassau Bend, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
938 sqft
NICE FULLY RENOVATED & BRIGHT 2 BED AND 2 BATH CONDO. BRAND NEW AC & APPLIANCES. UNIT HAS STORM SHUTTERS AND ITS A SHORT WALK AWAY FROM THE POOL.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Regency Lakes at Coconut Creek
1 Unit Available
5550 NW 61st St
5550 Northwest 61st Street, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1073 sqft
Club Caribe a resort style community, located near highways, and shopping center. Man gated community and ground floor unit for easy moving and access. Association require 600 minimum credit score

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1210 Bahama Bnd
1210 Bahama Bend, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
661 sqft
VERY CLEAN 1 BEDROOM APPARTMENT. GREAT PRICE. HAS NEWER APPLIANCES. CALL LISTING AGENT TO SHOW. WILL BE AVAILABLE AFTER MARCH 12, 2020. ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCCUP 55+

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2401 Antigua Cir
2401 Antigua Circle, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
786 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1BEDROOM/1BATHROOM WITH EXTRA HALF BATH. HAS POOL VIEW. NEW PAINT + UPDATED. GREAT PRICE. EASY TO SHOW ON LOCKBOX.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1602 Abaco Dr
1602 Abaco Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1225 sqft
2/2 CHARMING GARDEN/POOL VIEW WITHING WALKING DISTANCE TO FITNESS / THEATRE. SCREENED PATIO WITH STORM SHUTTER. TILED EAT IN KITCHEN. W/D INSIDE UNIT. VERY CLEAN JUNIPER MODEL. NICELY MAINTAINED AND MORE IN CONDITION.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2904 Victoria Pl
2904 Victoria Place, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
690 sqft
THIS IS A MODERN APPARTMENT. ALL UPDATED HAS A GREAT VIEW. CALL MIKE AT 954-295-9351 FOR SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS. ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCCUP 55+
City GuideCoconut Creek
There is only one butterfly capital in the world, and that is Coconut Creek. Recently labeled a 2013 Playful City, Coconut Creek, is home to the largest population of different butterfly species, thanks to playing host to the largest aviary in the world. So if youre lucky to be in "The Amazing Race" and your next clue says "butterfly world," dont head south to the Amazon Jungle.

Coconut Creek, a Broward County city, is comfortably sandwiched, like Kobe beef peeking out of a burger bun, between Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. The city's population, as per the census in 2010, stands proud at around 52,909 people. Of course, this has changed slightly since then. But it doesnt feel crowded at all. If you divide the land size (12 square miles) by the population, every single person in that city has about 0.0002 square miles to him or herself. And since some people have coupled up, theres more than enough room for everyone.

Having trouble with Craigslist Coconut Creek? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding an Apartment in "The City"

For rent seekers in this city, you are in luck. Coconut Creek is abound with yes, coconuts, of course but also so many excellent properties, lending one clear positive attribute to the so-called runaway capitalism. You can get anything from a studio or one-bedroom apartment to a luxury home if your asset column is so boisterous that your expenses are fighting for attention. However, you have to carefully sift out the right property from the many choices.

How much will it cost?

25.56 percent of the population in Coconut Creek are renters, so don't worry if you are seeking to rent too. And to further calm your pre-moving jitters, 12.23 percent of the houses and apartments units in Coconut Creek are unoccupied. As for the cost of renting or buying property, lets just say there is something for everyone and leave it there! However, if it will help your pocket, the cost of living index in Coconut creek is 88.90; which is 11.1 percent cheaper than the US average. So you can comfortably get a 1 to 3 bedroom apartment on a modest budget, depending on the neighborhood. Or you can splash out on a five bedroom house and spend 1.4 nights crying in each room, every week.

When to Rent

With a 12 percent vacancy rate, you can reduce your pre-moving jitters by an ounce. However, looking at the number of neighborhoods, one would think all NFL teams were founded in this playful city. Expect to lose a lot of hair scratching your head as you look at factors like proximity to your place of work, crime rate, schools, shopping malls and any other malevolent joints you would like to secretly frequent.

What you will need

For starters, you need to be polite. Coconut Creek is a melting pot of many cultures, and as the wise would say, don't relate with everyone like you relate with people known to you. Be respectable, until you have lived there 7 years to know how people behave there. Secondly you need a good name, meaning a good credit history, and an employers note that says you can afford the rent. You can even add a current landlord report if such a document is in your favor. Don't forget your checkbook too! Naturally home owners start chasing after your pocket as soon as you sign the lease.

Coconut Creek Neighborhoods

There are numerous fantastic locations and places to rent in Coconut Creek, and the aforementioned challenge of choosing the best place is likely to cause arguments among couples. So be ready for it! The following should give you a head start.

Coconut Creek Park:If you fancy staying in an urban neighborhood that is not so expensive compared to others in this part of the world, then this is it. Be ready to walk the talk as getting a small 2-bedroom and studio apartment or a medium sized home on a modest budget is tough. With a vacancy rate of 5 percent, you need to know people who know people that are aware of persons renting their residences. $$

Hillsboro Ranches: For a suburban community with a vacancy rate that is quite inviting, this is it. At 15 percent almost all year round, rental properties seekers will be well received with hugs and kisses, so long as they are ready to part with their cash. $$$$$

Lyons Rd / Vinkemulder Rd:Composed of apartment complexes, single family houses and a few studio and 2-3 bedroom houses. The vacancy rate stands at 11 percent and the average rent is about average for Coconut Creek. Tradewinds Park, where the aviary is located, will be within walking distance and Floridas turnpike, for that quick escape, will be within driving distance. $$$

Route 441 / Winston Park Blvd:If you are dreaming of a medium-sized small family home, or an apartment, in an urban neighborhood, then this is it. But expect high monthly rentals -- at least the landlord will be happy. If this is fair to you, then be ready to smile back at neighbors as most houses here are in a gated community. The vacancy rate here is 12 percent. $$$$$

Hammondville: This is an urban neighborhood with a vacancy rate of 9.4 percent. Average rental prices are in line with the city's average, with most houses here being small two bedroom and medium-sized apartments. Expect to walk to work or drive alone as most people do that. $$$

West Dixie Bend:Perched between Winston Park and Hillbroro ranches is this little gem, composed of mostly medium-sized houses. The types of homes cut across different models, i.e. apartment blocks, attached houses and also row houses. There are also a few mobile homes. With a vacancy rate of 15.9 percent, this a great place if youre looking for a small place to put up during your short contract. $

Route 441/NW 24th St:Composed of mostly high-rise complexes and apartments, expect to share amenities with your neighbors. If you are extremely lucky, you could land a row house, an attached home, or a small apartment. The vacancy rate here is 6.5 percent, mainly because most renters prefer recently constructed houses. $$$

NW 24th St/Lyons Rd:If you own a set of golf clubs, or actually play golf, then this is the place to live. With surprisingly reasonable average rents, you might be able to factor golf club membership into your monthly budget. The vacancy rate is high at 19.8 percent, which seems to suggest that this place is ideal for college students. Expect lower vacancy rates when colleges are in session compared to the holiday season. Houses are mostly small studios and 2 bedroom houses. $

W Hillsboro Blvd / Lyons Rd:Real estate in this neighborhood is mostly made up of mobile and middle-sized homes. The areas 14.5% vacancy rate means you might be alone in your court or apartment. But don't worry, there is a lot of traffic between Mondays and Fridays as 90.2 percent of the residents here drive to work alone in their cars.$$

Carambola Cir N / NW 42nd Ave:Most houses here are composed of small to medium-sized houses built in the 40s and 60s. The vacancy rate stands at 21 percent, meaning you could be alone in an apartment block. On the bright side, you have fewer cars on the road, fewer disputes with neighbors over pets, and a happy hour at the local pub that lasts the whole day. $

Life In Coconut Creek

Expect a relaxed life where playing rather than working is emphasized, even though many people have white collar jobs. "Coconut Creekans" love to spend a lot of their free time at shopping malls or relaxing at the many parks that dot this great landscape. Screaming in Fern forest is common, and so is gambling at Seminole casino.

As for transportation, the average one-way commute in Coconut Creek takes a mere 29 minutes. But 85 percent of the commuters in Coconut Creek have been seen driving. At least 8 percent feel the guilt and carpool. But sadly only 1 percent use mass transit, That leaves 4 percent working (or relaxing) at home.

This in a nutshell is what awaits you in Coconut Creek. Other than the moving process, everything else is fun.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Coconut Creek?
The average rent price for Coconut Creek rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,790.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Coconut Creek?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Coconut Creek include Winston Park, and Coral Gate.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Coconut Creek?
Some of the colleges located in the Coconut Creek area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Miami Dade College, and Nova Southeastern University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Coconut Creek?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Coconut Creek from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

