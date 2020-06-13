199 Apartments for rent in Coconut Creek, FL📍
Coconut Creek, a Broward County city, is comfortably sandwiched, like Kobe beef peeking out of a burger bun, between Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. The city's population, as per the census in 2010, stands proud at around 52,909 people. Of course, this has changed slightly since then. But it doesnt feel crowded at all. If you divide the land size (12 square miles) by the population, every single person in that city has about 0.0002 square miles to him or herself. And since some people have coupled up, theres more than enough room for everyone.
Having trouble with Craigslist Coconut Creek? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
For rent seekers in this city, you are in luck. Coconut Creek is abound with yes, coconuts, of course but also so many excellent properties, lending one clear positive attribute to the so-called runaway capitalism. You can get anything from a studio or one-bedroom apartment to a luxury home if your asset column is so boisterous that your expenses are fighting for attention. However, you have to carefully sift out the right property from the many choices.
How much will it cost?
25.56 percent of the population in Coconut Creek are renters, so don't worry if you are seeking to rent too. And to further calm your pre-moving jitters, 12.23 percent of the houses and apartments units in Coconut Creek are unoccupied. As for the cost of renting or buying property, lets just say there is something for everyone and leave it there! However, if it will help your pocket, the cost of living index in Coconut creek is 88.90; which is 11.1 percent cheaper than the US average. So you can comfortably get a 1 to 3 bedroom apartment on a modest budget, depending on the neighborhood. Or you can splash out on a five bedroom house and spend 1.4 nights crying in each room, every week.
When to Rent
With a 12 percent vacancy rate, you can reduce your pre-moving jitters by an ounce. However, looking at the number of neighborhoods, one would think all NFL teams were founded in this playful city. Expect to lose a lot of hair scratching your head as you look at factors like proximity to your place of work, crime rate, schools, shopping malls and any other malevolent joints you would like to secretly frequent.
What you will need
For starters, you need to be polite. Coconut Creek is a melting pot of many cultures, and as the wise would say, don't relate with everyone like you relate with people known to you. Be respectable, until you have lived there 7 years to know how people behave there. Secondly you need a good name, meaning a good credit history, and an employers note that says you can afford the rent. You can even add a current landlord report if such a document is in your favor. Don't forget your checkbook too! Naturally home owners start chasing after your pocket as soon as you sign the lease.
There are numerous fantastic locations and places to rent in Coconut Creek, and the aforementioned challenge of choosing the best place is likely to cause arguments among couples. So be ready for it! The following should give you a head start.
Coconut Creek Park:If you fancy staying in an urban neighborhood that is not so expensive compared to others in this part of the world, then this is it. Be ready to walk the talk as getting a small 2-bedroom and studio apartment or a medium sized home on a modest budget is tough. With a vacancy rate of 5 percent, you need to know people who know people that are aware of persons renting their residences. $$
Hillsboro Ranches: For a suburban community with a vacancy rate that is quite inviting, this is it. At 15 percent almost all year round, rental properties seekers will be well received with hugs and kisses, so long as they are ready to part with their cash. $$$$$
Lyons Rd / Vinkemulder Rd:Composed of apartment complexes, single family houses and a few studio and 2-3 bedroom houses. The vacancy rate stands at 11 percent and the average rent is about average for Coconut Creek. Tradewinds Park, where the aviary is located, will be within walking distance and Floridas turnpike, for that quick escape, will be within driving distance. $$$
Route 441 / Winston Park Blvd:If you are dreaming of a medium-sized small family home, or an apartment, in an urban neighborhood, then this is it. But expect high monthly rentals -- at least the landlord will be happy. If this is fair to you, then be ready to smile back at neighbors as most houses here are in a gated community. The vacancy rate here is 12 percent. $$$$$
Hammondville: This is an urban neighborhood with a vacancy rate of 9.4 percent. Average rental prices are in line with the city's average, with most houses here being small two bedroom and medium-sized apartments. Expect to walk to work or drive alone as most people do that. $$$
West Dixie Bend:Perched between Winston Park and Hillbroro ranches is this little gem, composed of mostly medium-sized houses. The types of homes cut across different models, i.e. apartment blocks, attached houses and also row houses. There are also a few mobile homes. With a vacancy rate of 15.9 percent, this a great place if youre looking for a small place to put up during your short contract. $
Route 441/NW 24th St:Composed of mostly high-rise complexes and apartments, expect to share amenities with your neighbors. If you are extremely lucky, you could land a row house, an attached home, or a small apartment. The vacancy rate here is 6.5 percent, mainly because most renters prefer recently constructed houses. $$$
NW 24th St/Lyons Rd:If you own a set of golf clubs, or actually play golf, then this is the place to live. With surprisingly reasonable average rents, you might be able to factor golf club membership into your monthly budget. The vacancy rate is high at 19.8 percent, which seems to suggest that this place is ideal for college students. Expect lower vacancy rates when colleges are in session compared to the holiday season. Houses are mostly small studios and 2 bedroom houses. $
W Hillsboro Blvd / Lyons Rd:Real estate in this neighborhood is mostly made up of mobile and middle-sized homes. The areas 14.5% vacancy rate means you might be alone in your court or apartment. But don't worry, there is a lot of traffic between Mondays and Fridays as 90.2 percent of the residents here drive to work alone in their cars.$$
Carambola Cir N / NW 42nd Ave:Most houses here are composed of small to medium-sized houses built in the 40s and 60s. The vacancy rate stands at 21 percent, meaning you could be alone in an apartment block. On the bright side, you have fewer cars on the road, fewer disputes with neighbors over pets, and a happy hour at the local pub that lasts the whole day. $
Expect a relaxed life where playing rather than working is emphasized, even though many people have white collar jobs. "Coconut Creekans" love to spend a lot of their free time at shopping malls or relaxing at the many parks that dot this great landscape. Screaming in Fern forest is common, and so is gambling at Seminole casino.
As for transportation, the average one-way commute in Coconut Creek takes a mere 29 minutes. But 85 percent of the commuters in Coconut Creek have been seen driving. At least 8 percent feel the guilt and carpool. But sadly only 1 percent use mass transit, That leaves 4 percent working (or relaxing) at home.
This in a nutshell is what awaits you in Coconut Creek. Other than the moving process, everything else is fun.