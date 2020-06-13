110 Apartments for rent in Coral Springs, FL with balcony
1 of 30
1 of 59
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 29
1 of 29
1 of 29
1 of 26
1 of 30
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 4
1 of 15
1 of 35
1 of 11
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 53
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 7
1 of 16
1 of 22
Who doesn't love a covered bridge?! Head to Coral Springs to traverse the only covered bridge in Florida!
Most people dream of living in an area with a serene atmosphere, with all of the modern amenities that make life convenient. Some people don't have to dream, because they pick Coral Springs as their home! For those in the know, Coral Springs is that perfect blend of well-ordered structures in harmony with surrounding nature. It is a mid-sized city located in the state of Florida and is the 15th largest city in the state - not too big but not too small. Some of the major draws of this city is the unbeatable combination modern amenities and a well-planned community. If ordered perfection is what you are searching for, then drop everything and head to Coral Springs now!
Having trouble with Craigslist Coral Springs? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Coral Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.