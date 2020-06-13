Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Coral Springs, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Turtle Run
2 Units Available
Park Place At Turtle Run
3600 Terrapin Ln, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,348
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1175 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at its finest at Park Place at Turtle Run. From our oversized one and two bedroom apartment homes to our vast array of amenities, you’ll find everything that you are looking for in apartment living.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Windham
24 Units Available
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,252
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
30 Units Available
Club Mira Lago
1060 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1335 sqft
A unique community located in Coral Springs, recently voted the #1 best place to raise a family, including an A-rated school system, great shopping and fine dining.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Lakeview West
17 Units Available
Club Lake Pointe
555 Lakeview Dr, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1335 sqft
Located in Coral Springs, one of South Florida's most sought-after cities. Voted by Money Magazine as one of the best places to raise a family, the area is known for its A-rated school system, convenient shopping, and proximity to the expressway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Country Club Village
33 Units Available
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1379 sqft
Across from Coral Springs Elementary School; close to public bus line. Pet-friendly residences with dog park, pool, clubhouse and business center. Units have air conditioning, private patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Twenty-four hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
Country Club Village
12 Units Available
The Barrington Club
10700 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,567
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,474
1522 sqft
Excellent location, close to Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature eat-kitchens, security alarms and private patio. Community has heated spa, BBQ area and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Heron Bay
22 Units Available
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,228
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Turtle Run
12 Units Available
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1366 sqft
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
R & D Park
10 Units Available
Sabal Pointe
12000 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1516 sqft
Close to shopping at Coral Springs Mall, as well as the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex. Units include amenities like dishwasher, laundry and bathtub. Community includes car wash area, parking, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
Forest Hills
7 Units Available
Coral Falls
2801 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1171 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature walk-in closets, appliances, patio/balcony. Grounds offer 20 acres of tropical landscaping, pool, 24-hour gym and more. Close to local shopping. A quick drive to Boca Raton and Pompano Beach.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Forest Hills
3 Units Available
Palms at Forest Hills
2940 Forest Hills Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly revamped units with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Attached baths, premium lighting fixtures and private balconies. A landscaped pet-friendly community located about half an hour away from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
28 Units Available
Players Club
1501 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1286 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coral Springs, a beautifully maintained city that received the "Malcolm Baldrige National Quality" award.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated March 30 at 01:19pm
$
Oakwood
8 Units Available
Innovo Living on Atlantic
790 Harbor Inn Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,451
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1050 sqft
Close to the Everglades and beaches. Large living spaces with a washer and dryer, and vaulted ceilings. Lots of natural light. Park-like community with two pools and a lighted tennis court. Newly renovated.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Oakwood
1 Unit Available
9596 SW 1st Ct
9596 Southwest 1st Court, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATH APARTMENT READY TO MOVE-IN. EASY ACCESS TO THE MAIN HWAYS LIKE SAWGRASS EXPY. & FL TURNPIKE. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, STORAGE ROOM, COVERED SCREEN PORCH, WASHER & DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Castlewood
1 Unit Available
3730 NW 115th Ave
3730 Northwest 115th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath in a Triplex. Unit features: freshly painted, tile throughout, newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living area and master bedroom with walk in closet. FREE Laundry on site. Swimming Pool.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5880 W SAMPLE RD
5880 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1064 sqft
Spacious 2bedroom/2bathroom unit with an attached one-car garage in a desirable gated community. Freshly painted in a neutral inviting color. All tiles flooring. Full-sized washer & dryer. Good schools district. Convenient location.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Kensington
1 Unit Available
11240 NW 52nd St
11240 Northwest 52nd Street, Coral Springs, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2828 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY! 5 BEDROOM 3 AND HALF BATHS HOME IN CORAL SPRINGS. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE UPSTAIRS LOFT WITH SKYLIGHTS.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Royal Land
1 Unit Available
4127 NW 88th Ave
4127 Northwest 88th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
825 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! THE PROPERTY IS GORGEOUS, COMMUNITY POOLS, GYM, TENNIS CT., TOTALLY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO THE THE SECOND FLOOR WASHER & DRYER IN THE BUILDING.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
5860 NW 120th Ave
5860 Northwest 120th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1839 sqft
Come home to pure elegance...The owner has gone above and beyond with the finest to make this the home you will never want to leave.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
University Drive
1 Unit Available
9013 NW 23 PLACE
9013 Northwest 23rd Place, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME FOR RENT IN CORAL SPRINGS READY FOR NEW TENANT LARGE BACK YARD LAWN MAIN..

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
The Windings
1 Unit Available
3631 NW 111 AVE
3631 Northwest 111th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
WOW Large floorplan with patio- washer/dryer-- Fast approvals-- No minimum credit score required

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1921 COQUINA WAY
1921 Coquina Way, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
WOW-- GREAT LOCATION- SINGLE FAMILY STYLE VILLA WITH A 1 CAR GARAGE- BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN AND BATHS- WELCOME HOME

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
2850 Forest Hills Blvd
2850 Forest Hills Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1168 sqft
"Open Living Room,ample kitchen space, granite countertops, new stove/oven, wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances, French door refrigerator w/ 2 extra drawers, & high efficiency front loading Washer/Dryer.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Royal Land
1 Unit Available
4166 NW 90th Ave
4166 Northwest 90th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
690 sqft
Clean well kept unit. available June 1st
City Guide for Coral Springs, FL

Who doesn't love a covered bridge?! Head to Coral Springs to traverse the only covered bridge in Florida!

Most people dream of living in an area with a serene atmosphere, with all of the modern amenities that make life convenient. Some people don't have to dream, because they pick Coral Springs as their home! For those in the know, Coral Springs is that perfect blend of well-ordered structures in harmony with surrounding nature. It is a mid-sized city located in the state of Florida and is the 15th largest city in the state - not too big but not too small. Some of the major draws of this city is the unbeatable combination modern amenities and a well-planned community. If ordered perfection is what you are searching for, then drop everything and head to Coral Springs now!

Having trouble with Craigslist Coral Springs? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Coral Springs, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Coral Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

