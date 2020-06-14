Apartment List
233 Apartments for rent in Coral Springs, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Coral Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
Heron Bay
21 Units Available
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
Country Club Village
12 Units Available
The Barrington Club
10700 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,559
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1522 sqft
Excellent location, close to Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature eat-kitchens, security alarms and private patio. Community has heated spa, BBQ area and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Turtle Run
13 Units Available
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1366 sqft
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Windham
22 Units Available
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,252
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Country Club Village
30 Units Available
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1379 sqft
Across from Coral Springs Elementary School; close to public bus line. Pet-friendly residences with dog park, pool, clubhouse and business center. Units have air conditioning, private patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Twenty-four hour maintenance.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Sherwood Forest
12 Units Available
Sherwood on the Park
1599 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1383 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WELCOME HOME TO COMFORT A secluded community yet close to it all. Offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located across the street from one of Coral Springs largest parks.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5980 W Sample Rd 307
5980 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1357 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 Condo for Rent - Property Id: 150031 Spacious 3bedroom/2bathroom Condo in a desirable gated community. All Laminated wood flooring. Full-sized washer & dryer in unit. Open balcony. One-car detached garage. Good schools district.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15
3250 Northwest 85th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
990 sqft
3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment in Woodbridge Coral Springs - 2 Bedroom Apartment in Woodbridge - Coral Springs Check out this amazing mid-size, 2nd Floor unit in Woodbridge Condo, in the heart of Coral Springs! Just

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1117 NW 97th Dr
1117 Northwest 97th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
YES!! ONLY FIRST & SECURITY MOVES YOU IN!! This Beauty Home Is In The Highly Desirable St.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Oakwood
1 Unit Available
9657 Riverside Dr H
9657 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1 sqft
Bright Spacious 3/2 apartment in second floor. Located in a quiet community. Closed to everything. Vaulted ceilings and over-sized kitchen w/eat off bar, large enclosed balcony with access from the living room and A/C with small storage room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
University Drive
1 Unit Available
9013 NW 23 PLACE
9013 Northwest 23rd Place, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME FOR RENT IN CORAL SPRINGS READY FOR NEW TENANT LARGE BACK YARD LAWN MAIN..

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Windham
1 Unit Available
5315 NW 117th Ave
5315 Northwest 117th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1816 sqft
ASSOCIATION REQUIRES A MINIMUM 650 CREDIT SCORE AND MINIMUM HOUSEHOLD INCOME OF 3X THE MONTHLY RENT SO NO SECTION 8 - NO EXCEPTIONS. Rarely available rental opportunity in the desirable gated community of Enclave in Wyndham Lakes.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Holiday Springs
1 Unit Available
2771 Riverside Dr
2771 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
619 sqft
Nice and clean 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit at Coral Springs Tower Club. This unit features new wood flooring, open kitchen to dining/living area with balcony. 1 assigned parking space with plenty of visitor parking spaces for guests.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cypress Run
1 Unit Available
11229 W Atlantic Blvd
11229 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1305 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath. Top floor with vaulted ceilings. Remodeled with New waterproof wood-like flooring. Great split bedroom floorplan with open kitchen & utility room (Washer and Dryer inside). 3 Spacious bedrooms.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
5913 NW 117 DR
5913 Northwest 117th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2470 sqft
Call Listing Agent Daniel Loredo PA for special, easy to show instructions. All Parkland schools! Elem/Middle/High. Two year lease preferred. Newer built better than new huge two story 3Br 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Windham
1 Unit Available
5315 Northwest 126th Avenue
5315 NW 126th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2526 sqft
5315 Northwest 126th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL 33065 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Village Green
1 Unit Available
8460 NW 40 Street
8460 Northwest 40th Street, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1475 sqft
12 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the 1st floor with Patio Immediate availability $1,800/mo. NEW FULLY REMODELED KITCHENS & BATHROOMS.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
12065 Royal Palm Blvd
12065 Royal Palm Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Impeccable & spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in prestigious all ages community of Royal Gardens. Amazing kitchen with wooden cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Ceramic floor in common areas and bathrooms, laminate wooden floors on bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
1 Unit Available
6686 W Sample Road
6686 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
716 sqft
WOWZER!!! BRIGHT AND UPGRADED CONDO ON THE TOP FLOOR OVERLOOKING NATURE PRESERVE. WELL MAINTAINED GATED COMMUNITY WITH RESORT STYLE AMENITIES. CENTRALLY LOCATED NEAR MAJOR ROADWAYS AND SHOPPING. SCREENED BALCONY WITH STORAGE.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Coral Gate
9 Units Available
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1359 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Winston Park
12 Units Available
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1475 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
39 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1584 sqft
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Sunflower
5 Units Available
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1255 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Holiday Springs
8 Units Available
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,317
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1248 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, business center, hot tub and more. Ideal location. Near major highways, Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Coral Springs, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Coral Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

