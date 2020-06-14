190 Apartments for rent in Coral Springs, FL with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
Country Club Village
12 Units Available
The Barrington Club
10700 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,559
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1522 sqft
Excellent location, close to Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature eat-kitchens, security alarms and private patio. Community has heated spa, BBQ area and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
Heron Bay
21 Units Available
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,228
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Turtle Run
13 Units Available
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1366 sqft
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
R & D Park
10 Units Available
Sabal Pointe
12000 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1516 sqft
Close to shopping at Coral Springs Mall, as well as the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex. Units include amenities like dishwasher, laundry and bathtub. Community includes car wash area, parking, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Turtle Run
1 Unit Available
Park Place At Turtle Run
3600 Terrapin Ln, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,348
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy resort style living at its finest at Park Place at Turtle Run. From our oversized one and two bedroom apartment homes to our vast array of amenities, you’ll find everything that you are looking for in apartment living.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Windham
22 Units Available
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,252
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
Club Mira Lago
1060 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1335 sqft
A unique community located in Coral Springs, recently voted the #1 best place to raise a family, including an A-rated school system, great shopping and fine dining.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Lakeview West
12 Units Available
Club Lake Pointe
555 Lakeview Dr, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1335 sqft
Located in Coral Springs, one of South Florida's most sought-after cities. Voted by Money Magazine as one of the best places to raise a family, the area is known for its A-rated school system, convenient shopping, and proximity to the expressway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Country Club Village
30 Units Available
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1379 sqft
Across from Coral Springs Elementary School; close to public bus line. Pet-friendly residences with dog park, pool, clubhouse and business center. Units have air conditioning, private patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Twenty-four hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
28 Units Available
Players Club
1501 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1286 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coral Springs, a beautifully maintained city that received the "Malcolm Baldrige National Quality" award.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
Forest Hills
4 Units Available
Coral Falls
2801 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1171 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature walk-in closets, appliances, patio/balcony. Grounds offer 20 acres of tropical landscaping, pool, 24-hour gym and more. Close to local shopping. A quick drive to Boca Raton and Pompano Beach.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sherwood Forest
12 Units Available
Sherwood on the Park
1599 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1383 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WELCOME HOME TO COMFORT A secluded community yet close to it all. Offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located across the street from one of Coral Springs largest parks.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated March 30 at 01:19pm
$
Oakwood
8 Units Available
Innovo Living on Atlantic
790 Harbor Inn Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,451
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1050 sqft
Close to the Everglades and beaches. Large living spaces with a washer and dryer, and vaulted ceilings. Lots of natural light. Park-like community with two pools and a lighted tennis court. Newly renovated.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Coral Square
1 Unit Available
9044 W Atlantic Blvd
9044 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1273 sqft
Fully Remodeled first floor unit in the Gated community of Visconti directly across from the Coral Square Mall. Wood and Tile flooring throughout (No carpet), Granite counter tops, and Washer and Dryer inside unit.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Royal Land
1 Unit Available
4127 NW 88th Ave
4127 Northwest 88th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
825 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! THE PROPERTY IS GORGEOUS, COMMUNITY POOLS, GYM, TENNIS CT., TOTALLY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO THE THE SECOND FLOOR WASHER & DRYER IN THE BUILDING.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
6414 W Sample Rd
6414 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1450 sqft
Fabulous townhouse in prestigious Cypress Pointe at Turtle Run. Very spacious 3 levels with 1 car garage + plenty of guest parking spaces. Gated community with club house, gym and resort like pool. 3 bedrooms with walk in closets + 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
11661 W Atlantic Blvd
11661 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1051 sqft
If renting in Coral Springs is your things, then this place is for you!! Highly sought after community opportunity in Palms Point, Very spacious, beautifully remodeled ground floor unit in the highly sought after Palms Point Community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
11685 W Atlantic Blvd
11685 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1255 sqft
If renting in Coral Springs in your thing, then this place is for you!! Very Rare Rental opportunity in Palms Point, Very spacious, Beautifully remodeled 2nd floor unit in the highly sought after Palms Point Community.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
5913 NW 117 DR
5913 Northwest 117th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2470 sqft
Call Listing Agent Daniel Loredo PA for special, easy to show instructions. All Parkland schools! Elem/Middle/High. Two year lease preferred. Newer built better than new huge two story 3Br 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Square
1 Unit Available
9200 W Atlantic Blvd
9200 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
986 sqft
This is a must see!! Welcome to modern living!! Totally renovated and immaculate unit. Located on the third floor in a quiet area. Light bright and open split floor plan. Tile throughout. Full size washer and dryer in the unit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pine Ridge
1 Unit Available
8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103
8801 Wiles Road, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8801 Wiles Rd # 103 - Property Id: 227400 Nicely Maintained 2 Bedrooms 2 baths In Coral Springs. Property Features : Nice Open Concept kitchen with Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, Ceramic floors throughout , Freshly Painted , Washer/Dryer .

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5980 W Sample Rd 307
5980 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1357 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 Condo for Rent - Property Id: 150031 Spacious 3bedroom/2bathroom Condo in a desirable gated community. All Laminated wood flooring. Full-sized washer & dryer in unit. Open balcony. One-car detached garage. Good schools district.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Pine Ridge
1 Unit Available
9001 Wiles Rd # 104-3
9001 Wiles Road, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO ON 1ST FLOOR WITH CARPET FLOORS, LAKE VIEW AND WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. RESORT-LIKE GATED COMMUNITY WITH ALL AMENITIES (GYM, TENNIS COURT, POOL, SPA, PLAYGROUND AND CLUBHOUSE).

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Coral Square
1 Unit Available
9100 W Atlantic Blvd
9100 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Priced to be rented. Confortable 3 bed 2 bath apartment, located at Visconti Condominium in Coral Springs. Laminated and tile floor. New Fridge, Electric Range, Range Hood and Microwave. Washer and Dryer inside.
City Guide for Coral Springs, FL

Who doesn't love a covered bridge?! Head to Coral Springs to traverse the only covered bridge in Florida!

Most people dream of living in an area with a serene atmosphere, with all of the modern amenities that make life convenient. Some people don't have to dream, because they pick Coral Springs as their home! For those in the know, Coral Springs is that perfect blend of well-ordered structures in harmony with surrounding nature. It is a mid-sized city located in the state of Florida and is the 15th largest city in the state - not too big but not too small. Some of the major draws of this city is the unbeatable combination modern amenities and a well-planned community. If ordered perfection is what you are searching for, then drop everything and head to Coral Springs now!

Having trouble with Craigslist Coral Springs? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Coral Springs, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Coral Springs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

