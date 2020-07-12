/
/
/
windham
163 Apartments for rent in Windham, Coral Springs, FL
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
31 Units Available
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,582
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5219 NW 117th Ave
5219 Northwest 117th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,545
2278 sqft
Yes!! Move in with as low first months rent and security deposit!!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained with great level of upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
5315 NW 117th Ave
5315 Northwest 117th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1816 sqft
ASSOCIATION REQUIRES A MINIMUM 650 CREDIT SCORE AND MINIMUM HOUSEHOLD INCOME OF 3X THE MONTHLY RENT! Rarely available rental opportunity in the desirable gated community of Enclave in Wyndham Lakes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
23 Units Available
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,701
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
10549 NW 57th Ct
10549 Northwest 57th Court, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1384 sqft
Beautiful completely updated,washer & dryer,new gourmet kitchen,new bathrooms, new floor, new appliances, your client will love it.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
6921 NW 117th Ave
6921 Northwest 117th Avenue, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3555 sqft
Gorgeous Estate home located in the picturesque community of Olde Brooke of Heron Bay.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
6387 NW 120th Dr
6387 Northwest 120th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
4711 sqft
VACANT READY TO MOVE IN.... DREAM COME TRUE MODERN HOME !! TASTEFULLY UPDATED !!
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
5913 NW 117 DR
5913 Northwest 117th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2470 sqft
Call Listing Agent Daniel Loredo PA for special, easy to show instructions. All Parkland schools! Elem/Middle/High. Two year lease preferred. Newer built better than new huge two story 3Br 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4428 NW 113th Ter
4428 Northwest 113th Terrace, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**This beautiful single family home in Coral Springs! Stainless steel appliances in beautiful kitchen/ Private back yard on water / Spacious Laundry . Low deposit .
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3760 NW 115th Ave Apt 4-4
3760 Northwest 115th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1440 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3760 NW 115th Ave Apt 4-4 in Coral Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
11240 NW 52nd St
11240 Northwest 52nd Street, Coral Springs, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2828 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY! 5 BEDROOM 3 AND HALF BATHS HOME IN CORAL SPRINGS. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE UPSTAIRS LOFT WITH SKYLIGHTS.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
11583 NW 44th St
11583 Northwest 44th Street, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Sec 8 welcome****Welcome home to this wonderful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, split floor plan Coral Springs condo! Situated right off of the Sawgrass Expressway, this home is perfect for any commute.
Last updated July 12 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
4329 Northwest 115th Avenue
4329 Northwest 115th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1625 sqft
4329 Northwest 115th Avenue Apt #4319, Coral Springs, FL 33065 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4301 Northwest 115th Avenue
4301 NW 115th Ave, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
Situated on 25,000 square feet of green landscape nestled within the heart of Coral Springs, Highgate Townhomes is a private enclave of 20 sophisticated townhomes undergoing a renovation program with quality, security, modernity, and tranquility as
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4745 NW 114th Dr
4745 Northwest 114th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
YES**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom rental home is located in the highly sought after Kensington community.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5815 NW 120th Ter
5815 Northwest 120th Terrace, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5815 NW 120th Ter in Coral Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
5860 NW 120th Ave
5860 Northwest 120th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1839 sqft
Come home to pure elegance...The owner has gone above and beyond with the finest to make this the home you will never want to leave.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5838 NW 119th Dr
5838 Northwest 119th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
One of the best two story Single Family rentals in Heron Bay-Tuscany! 4 Bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms. This home is extremely will maintained. 2 car garage. Heron bay is a guard gated community with 2 clubhouses GREAT AMENITIES...
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
11625 NW 35th Ct
11625 Northwest 35th Court, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED UNIT! 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH LOCATED ON THE FIRST FLOOR. EVERYTHING NEW, PORCELAIN FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAIN AREA, LAMINATE IN BEDROOMS. KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS ARE NEWER... UNIT HAS AN ADDITIONAL STORAGE ROOM ON THE BACK PATIO.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
11001 NW 44th St
11001 Northwest 44th Street, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful spacious duplex. Pets allowed with additional deposit.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4141 NW 114th Ave #3
4141 Northwest 114th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
900 sqft
Beautifully remodeled, centrally located 2/2 - Property Id: 225215 Spacious and cozy , totally remodeled 2/2 apartment in a four unit complex available. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, wood plank tile floor.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3731 NW 110th Avenue Unit B
3731 Northwest 110th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1350 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,350 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
11201 Northwest 39th Court
11201 Northwest 39th Court, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1998 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1248 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, business center, hot tub and more. Ideal location. Near major highways, Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.
