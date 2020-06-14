Apartment List
/
FL
/
coral springs
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

150 Apartments for rent in Coral Springs, FL with garage

Coral Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Turtle Run
13 Units Available
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1366 sqft
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
Heron Bay
20 Units Available
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,228
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Country Club Village
12 Units Available
The Barrington Club
10700 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,563
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,474
1522 sqft
Excellent location, close to Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature eat-kitchens, security alarms and private patio. Community has heated spa, BBQ area and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Windham
22 Units Available
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,252
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Country Club Village
30 Units Available
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1379 sqft
Across from Coral Springs Elementary School; close to public bus line. Pet-friendly residences with dog park, pool, clubhouse and business center. Units have air conditioning, private patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Twenty-four hour maintenance.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5880 W SAMPLE RD
5880 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1064 sqft
Spacious 2bedroom/2bathroom unit with an attached one-car garage in a desirable gated community. Freshly painted in a neutral inviting color. All tiles flooring. Full-sized washer & dryer. Good schools district. Convenient location.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
University Drive
1 Unit Available
9013 NW 23 PLACE
9013 Northwest 23rd Place, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME FOR RENT IN CORAL SPRINGS READY FOR NEW TENANT LARGE BACK YARD LAWN MAIN..

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1921 COQUINA WAY
1921 Coquina Way, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
WOW-- GREAT LOCATION- SINGLE FAMILY STYLE VILLA WITH A 1 CAR GARAGE- BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN AND BATHS- WELCOME HOME

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Windham
1 Unit Available
5315 NW 117th Ave
5315 Northwest 117th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1816 sqft
ASSOCIATION REQUIRES A MINIMUM 650 CREDIT SCORE AND MINIMUM HOUSEHOLD INCOME OF 3X THE MONTHLY RENT SO NO SECTION 8 - NO EXCEPTIONS. Rarely available rental opportunity in the desirable gated community of Enclave in Wyndham Lakes.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coral Creek
1 Unit Available
5085 NW 57th Way
5085 Northwest 57th Way, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2762 sqft
Spacious open floor plan 4 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage with pool & spa on a lake. Office can be used as 5th bedroom or den. Volume ceilings, with plenty of natural light in this open floor plan! Porcelain tiled floors throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
2933 NW 89th Ter
2933 Northwest 89th Terrace, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
Beautiful updated condo with a shared 2 car garage...walk to Forest Hills Elementary...fully updated with full size washer and dryer, all laminate and tile...owner requests 3 people max and the association requires a minimum 600 credit score.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6414 W Sample Rd
6414 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1450 sqft
Fabulous townhouse in prestigious Cypress Pointe at Turtle Run. Very spacious 3 levels with 1 car garage + plenty of guest parking spaces. Gated community with club house, gym and resort like pool. 3 bedrooms with walk in closets + 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coral Springs
1 Unit Available
8398 NW 35th St
8398 Northwest 35th Street, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1363 sqft
METICULOUSLY Maintained and READY for the BEST tenant around ** Open Layout and EXTREMELY Spacious ½ Duplex + 2 Car garage ** FEELS as if you are in a single family home ** UPDATED Kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, laminate

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kensington
1 Unit Available
4745 NW 114th Dr
4745 Northwest 114th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
YES**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom rental home is located in the highly sought after Kensington community.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beachwood Heights
1 Unit Available
4428 NW 113th Ter
4428 Northwest 113th Terrace, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**This beautiful single family home in Coral Springs! Stainless steel appliances in beautiful kitchen/ Private back yard on water / Spacious Laundry . Low deposit .

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club Village
1 Unit Available
11165 NW 34th Ct
11165 Northwest 34th Court, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Move in with as low as one month deposit!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained, you will enjoy a very stable & reliable ownership.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Creek
1 Unit Available
4715 NW 58th Ave
4715 Northwest 58th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
This beautiful home is located in CORAL CREEK of CORAL SPRINGS. Come see this Charming 4 bed, 2.5 bath property. Close to great school, shopping and set back in a quiet neighborhood .

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windham
1 Unit Available
5219 NW 117th Ave
5219 Northwest 117th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,545
Yes!! Move in with as low first months rent and security deposit!!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained with great level of upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeview West
1 Unit Available
900 NW 126th Ave
900 Northwest 126th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1776 sqft
Yes!! This home is waiting for you!! First Months Rent and Security Moves You In!! **Gorgeous home with great curb appeal! Features include tile flooring, a spacious eat-in kitchen, a luxurious master suite, and French doors leading to the backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1117 NW 97th Dr
1117 Northwest 97th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
YES!! ONLY FIRST & SECURITY MOVES YOU IN!! This Beauty Home Is In The Highly Desirable St.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Creek
1 Unit Available
5782 NW 48th Dr
5782 Northwest 48th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
YES! MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT!! THIS GORGEOUS 4 BED 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN CORAL SPRING!! Lovely 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms split plan plus Bonus Room with plenty of light which can be used as office or

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wood Lake
1 Unit Available
11441 NW 43rd Street
11441 Northwest 43rd Street, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1400 sqft
Duplex with One-Car Garage Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chevy Chase
1 Unit Available
4060 NW 106th Dr
4060 Northwest 106th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Amazing House for Rent - Property Id: 289783 Beautiful 2,808 sqft Updated Home with 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths, 2 Car garage Single family house in an excellent location.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5980 W Sample Rd 307
5980 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1357 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 Condo for Rent - Property Id: 150031 Spacious 3bedroom/2bathroom Condo in a desirable gated community. All Laminated wood flooring. Full-sized washer & dryer in unit. Open balcony. One-car detached garage. Good schools district.
City Guide for Coral Springs, FL

Who doesn't love a covered bridge?! Head to Coral Springs to traverse the only covered bridge in Florida!

Most people dream of living in an area with a serene atmosphere, with all of the modern amenities that make life convenient. Some people don't have to dream, because they pick Coral Springs as their home! For those in the know, Coral Springs is that perfect blend of well-ordered structures in harmony with surrounding nature. It is a mid-sized city located in the state of Florida and is the 15th largest city in the state - not too big but not too small. Some of the major draws of this city is the unbeatable combination modern amenities and a well-planned community. If ordered perfection is what you are searching for, then drop everything and head to Coral Springs now!

Having trouble with Craigslist Coral Springs? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Coral Springs, FL

Coral Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Coral Springs 1 BedroomsCoral Springs 2 BedroomsCoral Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoral Springs 3 BedroomsCoral Springs Accessible Apartments
Coral Springs Apartments with BalconyCoral Springs Apartments with GarageCoral Springs Apartments with GymCoral Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoral Springs Apartments with Move-in Specials
Coral Springs Apartments with ParkingCoral Springs Apartments with PoolCoral Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerCoral Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsCoral Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest HillsWindham
Country Club Village
Oakwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College