furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:11 PM
299 Furnished Apartments for rent in Coral Springs, FL
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Eagle Trace
12189 Glenmore Drive
12189 Glenmore Drive, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2952 sqft
12189 Glenmore Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33071 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Village Green
3535 Broken Woods Dr
3535 Broken Woods Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1196 sqft
Rarely available 1,196 square foot, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully furnished condo in 55+ building. Condo located on 3rd floor in elevator building. Large bright living area with lots of closet space. Screened in patio with relaxing water view.
Results within 1 mile of Coral Springs
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1010 Country Club Drive
1010 Country Club Drive, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
775 sqft
Beautiful 55+ Golf Community. Come live the dream... live like you're on vacation every day! This gorgeous condo with lots of ambient light in this beachy 1 bedroom 1.5 Bath.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7897 Golf Circle Dr
7897 Golf Circle Drive, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
920 sqft
Looking for a spacious Furnished Apartment? Come and check this Beautiful 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, nice classy furnished Apartment, clean, awesome location, on the top 3rd Floor, ready for a new tenant.
1 of 24
Last updated March 28 at 10:56 PM
1 Unit Available
Oriole Gardens
7320 Lake Circle Dr
7320 Lake Circle Dr, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful Condo a 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms all upgraded, fully beautifully furnished, nice Club House, closed in balcony, first floor, 55+, Close to shopping center and much more
Results within 5 miles of Coral Springs
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
Gables Palma Vista
9896 Grand Verde Way, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1522 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer landscaped courtyard, playground, pool and gym. Excellent location near downtown Boca Raton beaches and amenities. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 16 at 12:14 AM
$
25 Units Available
Sawgrass Lakes
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,641
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,536
1516 sqft
Near outlet shopping, highways and public transportation. Stylish 1-3 bedroom hardwood flooring, granite counters and patio/balconies. Furnished units available for additional fee. Pool, game room and gym. Pets welcome with a deposit.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10911 Jewel Box Lane
10911 Jewel Box Lane, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1381 sqft
Gorgeous 2/2.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
3710 Inverrary Dr
3710 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
$1,199
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished (beautifully) + flat screen TV - Studio/1 Full Bath; directly on the lake (Magnificent view) for Rent starting at $1,199 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.Short term leases are available.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Palm Aire
2691 S Course
2691 South Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifuly Furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo overlooking the Golf Course In Palm Aire Country Club. Wood flooring in living area with BRAND NEW carpet in the bedroom. Lg Walk In Closet. Eat in Kitchen.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
12 Grantham D
12 Grantham D, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL, CLEAN AND READY FOR ITS NEW TENANTS...
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
93 Tilford E
93 Tilford, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
588 sqft
DARLING 1 BEDROOM ,1 BATH GROUND FLOOR ANNUAL RENTAL IN LOVELY TILFORD E. TILE THROUGHOUT, BRAND NEW QUIET A/C, UPDATED BATH, FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW KITCHEN W/ NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PARTIALLY FURNISHED, BUT NEGOITABLE TO REMOVE.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
51 Tilford C
51 Tilford D, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
WATERFRONT, 1ST FLOOR, 2/1.5, with lovely water views in tranquil Tilford area. Turn-key furnished with modern furniture. Tiled throughout, beautifully renovated bathrooms, master bathroom has stall shower.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2103 Lucaya Bnd
2103 Lucaya Bend, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
Furnished and ready for Annual rental beginning August 1st. 1 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath unit with laminate flooring throughout, patio faces the garden and has a pool view. Pool is located right behind your building .
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Palm Aire
2651 S Course Dr
2651 South Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Gorgeous & Spacious Updated 3 Bedroom Corner Unit in Palm Air. Unit Is Being Offered Fully Furnished. Remodeled Kitchen & Baths. Hurricane Windows & Accordion Shutter On Balcony. Tile Throughout & Carpet In Bedrooms. Golf Course View from Balcony.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Palm Aire
2600 S Course Dr
2600 South Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 bedroom penthouse fully furnished and completely turnkey! Just bring your toothbrush and suitcase and start enjoying Florida living.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1702 Andros Isle
1702 Andros Isle, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
REMODELED 'IRIS" FLOOR PLAN*1350' UNDER AIR W/INSIDE WASHER DRYER, BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN AND READY TO MOVE IN, FULLY FURNISHED & IN GOOD TASTE, IMPACT SLIDING DOOR TO PATIO WITH VIEW OF POOL AND LAKE.
1 of 61
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3910 Inverrary Blvd
3910 Inverrary Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
55 AND OLDER COMMUNITY. ONE OF THE TENANTS MUST BE 55 OR OLDER, NO ONE UNDER 18 IS ADMITTED. FURNISHED. RENT SEASONALLY, MINIMUM 5 MONTHS. COMPLETELY UPDATED, LARGE CORNER UNIT.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Oriole Estates
3900 NW 33rd Ave
3900 Northwest 33rd Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished room for rent with all utilities included (Internet, cable, electricity, and water. Tenant will have access to the kitchen, dinning room, living room, patio and shared laundry, etc.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Gardens
6870 Royal Palm Blvd
6870 Royal Palm Boulevard, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
wOw! Unit 114. Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, fully furnished condo in a very active 55+ community. Ground floor unit on the canal with tile throughout, eat-in kitchen, screened in patio with common laundry on the floor.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
385 MARKHAM R
385 Markham Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
GROUND FLOOR CORNER, CLEAN & BRIGHT, FURNISHED, ALMOST NEW FURNITURE, ALL CERAMIC, ENCLOSED PATIO, CLUBHOUSE, 3 TV'S, WIFI INCLUDED, 14 SATELLITE POOLS & HEATED INDOOR POOL/SAUNA IN CLUBHOUSE, STATE-OF THE-ART FITNESS CENTER, 1500 SEAT THEATER WITH
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2802 Victoria Way
2802 Victoria Way, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1156 sqft
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED 2BEDROOM/2BATH WITH GREAT VIEW. EASY TO SHOW ON LOCKBOX. MAKE OFFER. ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCUUP 55+
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Deer Creek
261 Deer Creek Blvd
261 Deer Creek Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1107 sqft
This is your Summer Home! Come enjoy this totally renovated beautifully furnished off season Rental. This first floor 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo is located in Deercreek a quiet and private community.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3430 NW 52nd Ave
3430 Northwest 52nd Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
944 sqft
55yrs+ senior community. Don't miss out on this top floor fully furnished turn key unit. Unit can be rented unfurnished if so desired.
