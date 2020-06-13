143 Apartments for rent in Wilton Manors, FL

Apartment List
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wilton Manors
8 Units Available
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,352
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community offering updated townhomes and apartments. Interiors feature granite countertops, new appliances and new carpeting. Stunning, resort-style layout with a pool and lots of green space.
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Wilton Manors
18 Units Available
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,595
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Wilton Manors
28 Units Available
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,695
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1149 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
707 NE 22nd Dr
707 Northeast 22nd Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available 07/15/20 Wilton Manors Newly Renovated - Property Id: 275099 Short term rental available in the heart of Wilton Manors within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, bars, clubs.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
611 NE 28th Street 4
611 NE 28th St, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2400 sqft
Wilton Walk Townhomes - Property Id: 150428 Beautiful new townhomes in Wilton Manors. Features include 3 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms. Master bathroom with giant double shower. Plenty of light. Kitchen boasts modern designs with ample counter space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2705 NE 9th Ave
2705 Northeast 9th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Wilton Villas - Property Id: 300110 Awesome location in the heart of Wilton Manors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
611 NE 27th St 1
611 Northeast 27th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Tranquil 2/2 Walking Distance to Wilton Drive - Property Id: 268850 Location, location, location! This property is 2 blocks from the famous Wilton drive and less than 3 miles from Las Olas.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
1225 NE 24th St
1225 Northeast 24th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,655
Studio - Live Legendary Wilton Drive! - Property Id: 294562 Studio - Live Legendary Wilton Drive! Intimate cafes, chic boutiques, art galleries around every corner, a weekly outdoor green market, a monthly art walk, and an annual street festival

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
609 Ne 28th St.
609 Northeast 28th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1940 sqft
Beautiful new townhomes in Wilton Walk. Features include 2 bedrooms with a den and 3.5 bathrooms. Master bath with giant double shower. Plenty of light. Kitchen boasts modern designs with ample counter space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
320 NE 21st Ct
320 Northeast 21st Court, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1830 sqft
Spacious 2 story corner unit newer townhouse.Granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry & counter space. Full one car garage with guest parking in the front and back.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
1549 NE 26th Dr
1549 Northeast 26th Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
650 sqft
a large 1/1 650 sf fully upgraded , stainless steel appliances , minutes away from markets and night life of Wilton manors, bike ride to the beach, pets welcome.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
3000 NE 5th Ter
3000 Northeast 5th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1000 sqft
Nicely updated 2/2 corner unit with river views,open kitchen with stainless appliances including dishwasher (BRAND NEW refrigerator), pantry, spacious living room with balcony looking out to water, master suite has great views of river, large

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
222 NE 21st St
222 Northeast 21st Street, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1574 sqft
Palm Island House offers it's clients a beautifully appointed 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom turnkey rental home surrounded by lavish privacy.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
611 NE 29th Drive
611 Northeast 29th Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Del Mare Estates. 15 BRAND NEW WATERFRONT LUXURY APARTMENTS featuring innovative and contemporary floor plans.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2217 NE 17th Ter
2217 Northeast 17th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3341 sqft
Exquisite new very modern contemporary home with custom features throughout from an impressive two story waterfall at entry as well as a water fall poolside.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
57 NE 24th St
57 Northeast 24th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2 bed, 2 bath in a Key West resort style property. Just 4 blocks to the center of Wilton Drive and just a 10 minute drive to Ft Lauderdale beach, downtown and Las Olas. Fully furnished and includes water, sewer, trash, electric, WiFi & streaming TV.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
910 NE 23rd Dr
910 Northeast 23rd Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1836 sqft
Cute and well maintained updated 2 bed/2 bath plus a Florida room located in Wilton Manors 1 block off Wilton Drive. Back unit of a 2 unit duplex.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
1001 NE 22nd Dr
1001 Northeast 22nd Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2236 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1001 NE 22nd Dr in Wilton Manors. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
1309 NE 23rd Street
1309 Northeast 23rd Street, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit in quaint duplex in the heart of Wilton Manors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2633 NE 6th Ave
2633 Northeast 6th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2/1 available immediately. $1550/mo for 6 month lease, or $2000/mo for 12 month lease. Unit comes fully furnished and all utilities included. Washer/dryer hook-up in the unit and private yard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
717 NW 23rd St
717 Northwest 23rd Street, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1670 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH POOL HOME IN SPECTACULAR WILTON MANORS NEIGHBORHOOD. POSSIBLE SHORTER TERM OPTION....NICE OPEN LAYOUT, SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN. PRIVATE POOL AREA IN TROPICAL SETTING.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
3012 NE 5th Ter
3012 Northeast 5th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1758 sqft
Little know area of 12 townhouses know as Villa Escondida just west of NE 6 Ave walk-able to Wilton Drive. Private fenced in back yard has a small private pool-Spa. All Bedrooms are upstairs with a powder room down.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
136 NE 19th Ct
136 Northeast 19th Court, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENOVATED 1/1 WITH SCREENED PATIO AND COURT YARD VIEW AT MANOR GROVE VILLAGE 2. SUNNY SCREENED PATIO. NEW CONTEMPORARY WITH QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW BATH WITH LARGE VANITY THAT HAS TONS OF STORAGE.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
12 NE 19th Ct
12 Northeast 19th Court, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
750 sqft
REMODELED 1/1 WITH NEW FLOORS, BASEBOARD, LIGHTING, A/C, TANKLESS WATER HEATER IN THIS EXCELLENT WILTON MANORS LOCATION. THIS FIRST FLOOR UNIT HAS A CLEAN CRISP LOOK AND GENEROUS SIZED LIVING AND BEDROOM SPACES.
City GuideWilton Manors
Wilton Manors, Florida, is nicknamed the "Island City" for a reason. The city offers spectacular outdoor recreational activities with easy access. From kayaking and fishing to sailing and hiking, Island City has something for every resident.

Wilton Manors is a small city in Broward County, Florida, with a 2010 population of 11,632. Not incorporated until 1947, Wilton Manors is notable for its numerous waterways that appear to divide the city into two. In recent years, the city has gone through a major revitalization project that has led to the creation of many new homes and the construction of several shopping centers designed to grow the economy. Known for its easy access to outdoor recreation, Wilton Manors offers residents the use of a town boat ramp and a boardwalk for observing nature and much more.

Moving to Wilton Manors

With a surplus of homes, Wilton Manors is a buyer's market. Given that each of the five neighborhoods in Wilton Manors have a different vibe, anyone interested in moving to the area would be well served to drive or walk through the communities and stop to speak to the locals. Consider using the services of a local real estate agent to help assist you in finding a home to rent/purchase or an apartment in Wilton Manors. Because of the hot and humid summers, anyone looking to move to Wilton Manors will want to do so during the late fall or early spring. While being on the water certainly has advantages, anyone moving to Wilton Manors may want to check with their homeowners insurance to see if they need to purchase flood coverage. Many insurance companies require homeowners to have additional coverage for floods if they live near the water.

Neighborhoods in Wilton Manors

Although there are several distinct neighborhoods in the city, residents like to say that Wilton Manors is a single community because everyone is friendly and nice to each other. The three main neighborhood associations in Wilton Manors is East, Central and Westside.

East: The vast majority of homes in the neighborhood have been built post-1950 and are traditional Floridian houses with a one-story floor plan. The typical size for a single-unit home in Wilton Manors includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1500 to 1900 square feet.

Central: If you're looking for housing for rent in Wilton Manors, it may be in your best interest to look at one of the newer developments in the Westside Neighborhood Association. Many of these homes have been built in the past decade and are nicely maintained with average-sized lots. To rent an apartment, look toward downtown or Central Wilton Manors. This area of the town has numerous places for rent, and many of these units are serviced apartments.

Westside: If newer homes are a priority, look to the Westside neighborhood of Wilton Manors.

Living in Wilton Manors

Designed for the person who loves the outdoors, Wilton Manors offers an abundance of recreational activities at an arm's reach. Every year, the city offers a variety of events designed to foster a community spirit. Annual events include a canoe race, community waterway cleanup and a Spring Eggstravaganza.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Wilton Manors?
The average rent price for Wilton Manors rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,130.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wilton Manors?
Some of the colleges located in the Wilton Manors area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wilton Manors?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wilton Manors from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

