143 Apartments for rent in Wilton Manors, FL📍
Wilton Manors is a small city in Broward County, Florida, with a 2010 population of 11,632. Not incorporated until 1947, Wilton Manors is notable for its numerous waterways that appear to divide the city into two. In recent years, the city has gone through a major revitalization project that has led to the creation of many new homes and the construction of several shopping centers designed to grow the economy. Known for its easy access to outdoor recreation, Wilton Manors offers residents the use of a town boat ramp and a boardwalk for observing nature and much more.
With a surplus of homes, Wilton Manors is a buyer's market. Given that each of the five neighborhoods in Wilton Manors have a different vibe, anyone interested in moving to the area would be well served to drive or walk through the communities and stop to speak to the locals. Consider using the services of a local real estate agent to help assist you in finding a home to rent/purchase or an apartment in Wilton Manors. Because of the hot and humid summers, anyone looking to move to Wilton Manors will want to do so during the late fall or early spring. While being on the water certainly has advantages, anyone moving to Wilton Manors may want to check with their homeowners insurance to see if they need to purchase flood coverage. Many insurance companies require homeowners to have additional coverage for floods if they live near the water.
Although there are several distinct neighborhoods in the city, residents like to say that Wilton Manors is a single community because everyone is friendly and nice to each other. The three main neighborhood associations in Wilton Manors is East, Central and Westside.
East: The vast majority of homes in the neighborhood have been built post-1950 and are traditional Floridian houses with a one-story floor plan. The typical size for a single-unit home in Wilton Manors includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1500 to 1900 square feet.
Central: If you're looking for housing for rent in Wilton Manors, it may be in your best interest to look at one of the newer developments in the Westside Neighborhood Association. Many of these homes have been built in the past decade and are nicely maintained with average-sized lots. To rent an apartment, look toward downtown or Central Wilton Manors. This area of the town has numerous places for rent, and many of these units are serviced apartments.
Westside: If newer homes are a priority, look to the Westside neighborhood of Wilton Manors.
Designed for the person who loves the outdoors, Wilton Manors offers an abundance of recreational activities at an arm's reach. Every year, the city offers a variety of events designed to foster a community spirit. Annual events include a canoe race, community waterway cleanup and a Spring Eggstravaganza.