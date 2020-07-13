/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
120 Apartments for rent in Coral Springs, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
23 Units Available
Heron Bay
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,701
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
31 Units Available
Windham
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,582
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
R & D Park
Sabal Pointe
12000 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1516 sqft
Close to shopping at Coral Springs Mall, as well as the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex. Units include amenities like dishwasher, laundry and bathtub. Community includes car wash area, parking, tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Turtle Run
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,412
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
13 Units Available
Country Club Village
The Barrington Club
10700 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,646
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,054
1522 sqft
Excellent location, close to Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature eat-kitchens, security alarms and private patio. Community has heated spa, BBQ area and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Sherwood Forest
Sherwood on the Park
1599 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1383 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WELCOME HOME TO COMFORT A secluded community yet close to it all. Offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located across the street from one of Coral Springs largest parks.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
20 Units Available
Players Club
1501 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1286 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coral Springs, a beautifully maintained city that received the "Malcolm Baldrige National Quality" award.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Lakeview West
Club Lake Pointe
555 Lakeview Dr, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1335 sqft
Located in Coral Springs, one of South Florida's most sought-after cities. Voted by Money Magazine as one of the best places to raise a family, the area is known for its A-rated school system, convenient shopping, and proximity to the expressway.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
29 Units Available
Country Club Village
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1379 sqft
Across from Coral Springs Elementary School; close to public bus line. Pet-friendly residences with dog park, pool, clubhouse and business center. Units have air conditioning, private patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Twenty-four hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
25 Units Available
Club Mira Lago
1060 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1335 sqft
A unique community located in Coral Springs, recently voted the #1 best place to raise a family, including an A-rated school system, great shopping and fine dining.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Forest Hills
Palms at Forest Hills
2940 Forest Hills Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly revamped units with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Attached baths, premium lighting fixtures and private balconies. A landscaped pet-friendly community located about half an hour away from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
Coral Falls
2801 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1171 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature walk-in closets, appliances, patio/balcony. Grounds offer 20 acres of tropical landscaping, pool, 24-hour gym and more. Close to local shopping. A quick drive to Boca Raton and Pompano Beach.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Turtle Run
Park Place At Turtle Run
3600 Terrapin Ln, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy resort style living at its finest at Park Place at Turtle Run. From our oversized one and two bedroom apartment homes to our vast array of amenities, you’ll find everything that you are looking for in apartment living.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
5880 W SAMPLE RD
5880 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1064 sqft
Spacious 2bedroom/2bathroom unit with an attached one-car garage in a desirable gated community. Freshly painted in a neutral inviting color. All tiles flooring. Full-sized washer & dryer. Good schools district. Convenient location.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Coral Creek
5085 NW 57th Way
5085 Northwest 57th Way, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2762 sqft
Spacious open floor plan 4 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage with pool & spa on a lake. Office can be used as 5th bedroom or den. Volume ceilings, with plenty of natural light in this open floor plan! Porcelain tiled floors throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kensington
10549 NW 57th Ct
10549 Northwest 57th Court, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1384 sqft
Beautiful completely updated,washer & dryer,new gourmet kitchen,new bathrooms, new floor, new appliances, your client will love it.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Oakwood
424 NW 101st Ave
424 Northwest 101st Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
2794 sqft
The lake views are amazing! 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with Over-sized Fenced Yard. large updated pool and Patio with travertine marble. Entertain on your patio/ BBQ area overlooking the lake. Well lighted for the evening entertaining.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6360 W SAMPLE RD
6360 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1503 sqft
GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM TOWN-HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE. PROPERTY FEATURES KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, SS APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM & DINNING ROOM. 2 MASTER BEDROOMS ON SECOND FLOOR.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
11685 W Atlantic Blvd
11685 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1255 sqft
If renting in Coral Springs in your thing, then this place is for you!! Very Rare Rental opportunity in Palms Point, Very spacious, Beautifully remodeled 2nd floor unit in the highly sought after Palms Point Community.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Country Club
Springs West 11152
11152 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1080 sqft
Available 08/03/20 ******Available AUGUST 3.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5980 W Sample Rd # 303 303
5980 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1357 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 Condo for Rent - Property Id: 150040 3 BEDROOM 2BATHROOM UNIT.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
8921 NW 28th Dr
8921 Northwest 28th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8921 NW 28th Dr in Coral Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Ramblewood South
949 Riverside Dr
949 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT MODEL WITH TILE FLOORS,FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEUTRAL COLORS. UPGRADED KITCHEN NEW CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NICE BALCONY. ZONED FOR GREAT SCHOOLS AND CLOSE TO EVERYTHING.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
6387 NW 120th Dr
6387 Northwest 120th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
4711 sqft
VACANT READY TO MOVE IN.... DREAM COME TRUE MODERN HOME !! TASTEFULLY UPDATED !!
