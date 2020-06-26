All apartments in Coral Springs
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:50 PM

Sabal Pointe

Open Now until 6pm
12000 W Sample Rd · (954) 906-9097
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Time for a change, make us your home this summer! Receive a DISCOUNTED App and Admin Fee! Schedule a tour with us and apply today using promo code HOME2020.
Location

12000 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065
R & D Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 08-12216 · Avail. now

$1,767

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Unit 02-11870 · Avail. now

$1,767

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Unit 05-12046 · Avail. now

$1,782

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10-12272 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,769

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1514 sqft

Unit 07-12148 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1514 sqft

Unit 10-12304 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1517 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sabal Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
trash valet
parking
hot tub
Sabal Pointe Apartments is situated in an inviting community located right off the Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs, Florida. This ideal location provides easy access to the 180-acre Sportsplex at Coral Springs, the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex, Coral Springs Mall and I-95. Sabal Pointe Apartments offers its residents unique and newly renovated one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes for rent. Our apartments feature new appliances, cabinets, countertops and fixtures, breakfast bar, 9' ceilings or vaulted ceilings, and a screened in porch. Take a dip in the pool, get in a workout at the fitness center or plan a tennis match with a friend. You and your favorite pet will enjoy it all at Sabal Pointe Apartments.

We invite you to browse our menu of amenities and features, photo gallery, and available homes. You can reserve your apartment online and schedule your appointment, or drop by and visit us today for your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sabal Pointe have any available units?
Sabal Pointe has 9 units available starting at $1,767 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sabal Pointe have?
Some of Sabal Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sabal Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Sabal Pointe is offering the following rent specials: Time for a change, make us your home this summer! Receive a DISCOUNTED App and Admin Fee! Schedule a tour with us and apply today using promo code HOME2020.
Is Sabal Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Sabal Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Sabal Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Sabal Pointe offers parking.
Does Sabal Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sabal Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sabal Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Sabal Pointe has a pool.
Does Sabal Pointe have accessible units?
No, Sabal Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Sabal Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sabal Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Sabal Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sabal Pointe has units with air conditioning.

