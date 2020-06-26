Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court trash valet parking hot tub

Sabal Pointe Apartments is situated in an inviting community located right off the Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs, Florida. This ideal location provides easy access to the 180-acre Sportsplex at Coral Springs, the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex, Coral Springs Mall and I-95. Sabal Pointe Apartments offers its residents unique and newly renovated one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes for rent. Our apartments feature new appliances, cabinets, countertops and fixtures, breakfast bar, 9' ceilings or vaulted ceilings, and a screened in porch. Take a dip in the pool, get in a workout at the fitness center or plan a tennis match with a friend. You and your favorite pet will enjoy it all at Sabal Pointe Apartments.



We invite you to browse our menu of amenities and features, photo gallery, and available homes. You can reserve your apartment online and schedule your appointment, or drop by and visit us today for your personal tour!