1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
140 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coral Springs, FL
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
Country Club Village
12 Units Available
The Barrington Club
10700 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,559
760 sqft
Excellent location, close to Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature eat-kitchens, security alarms and private patio. Community has heated spa, BBQ area and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
Heron Bay
21 Units Available
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
862 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
R & D Park
10 Units Available
Sabal Pointe
12000 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
888 sqft
Close to shopping at Coral Springs Mall, as well as the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex. Units include amenities like dishwasher, laundry and bathtub. Community includes car wash area, parking, tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Turtle Run
1 Unit Available
Park Place At Turtle Run
3600 Terrapin Ln, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,348
769 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at its finest at Park Place at Turtle Run. From our oversized one and two bedroom apartment homes to our vast array of amenities, you’ll find everything that you are looking for in apartment living.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
30 Units Available
Club Mira Lago
1060 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
925 sqft
A unique community located in Coral Springs, recently voted the #1 best place to raise a family, including an A-rated school system, great shopping and fine dining.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Windham
22 Units Available
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
860 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Forest Hills
2 Units Available
Palms at Forest Hills
2940 Forest Hills Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
900 sqft
Newly revamped units with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Attached baths, premium lighting fixtures and private balconies. A landscaped pet-friendly community located about half an hour away from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Turtle Run
13 Units Available
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
854 sqft
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Forest Hills
4 Units Available
Coral Falls
2801 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
905 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature walk-in closets, appliances, patio/balcony. Grounds offer 20 acres of tropical landscaping, pool, 24-hour gym and more. Close to local shopping. A quick drive to Boca Raton and Pompano Beach.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sherwood Forest
12 Units Available
Sherwood on the Park
1599 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
837 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WELCOME HOME TO COMFORT A secluded community yet close to it all. Offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located across the street from one of Coral Springs largest parks.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Country Club Village
30 Units Available
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
826 sqft
Across from Coral Springs Elementary School; close to public bus line. Pet-friendly residences with dog park, pool, clubhouse and business center. Units have air conditioning, private patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Twenty-four hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated March 30 at 01:19pm
$
Oakwood
8 Units Available
Innovo Living on Atlantic
790 Harbor Inn Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,451
875 sqft
Close to the Everglades and beaches. Large living spaces with a washer and dryer, and vaulted ceilings. Lots of natural light. Park-like community with two pools and a lighted tennis court. Newly renovated.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
8921 NW 28th Dr
8921 Northwest 28th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8921 NW 28th Dr in Coral Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Lakewood Village
1 Unit Available
10001 W Atlantic Blvd
10001 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
598 sqft
Location!!! Location!!! Location!!! 1 bedroom 1 1/2 baths renewed condo unit. The Landlords are Mr. & Mrs Clean. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood kitchen cabinets. Renewed baths.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Royal Land
1 Unit Available
4271 NW 89th Ave
4271 Northwest 89th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
690 sqft
Beautiful Renovated Ramblewood East Rental. Kitchen and Bathrooms are Updated Nice. Easy to Show.. HURRY!
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Royal Land
1 Unit Available
4166 NW 90th Ave
4166 Northwest 90th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
690 sqft
Clean well kept unit. available June 1st
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Ramblewood South
1 Unit Available
927 Riverside Dr
927 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom located on the ground floor in desirable community near the mall! Spacious unit with lots of closets, updated kitchen, tile and laminate floors throughout, full size washer and dryer. Association has 650 credit score requirement.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Holiday Springs
1 Unit Available
2771 Riverside Dr
2771 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
619 sqft
Nice and clean 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit at Coral Springs Tower Club. This unit features new wood flooring, open kitchen to dining/living area with balcony. 1 assigned parking space with plenty of visitor parking spaces for guests.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Westview
1 Unit Available
9733 Westview Dr#1325
9733 Westview Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
NICE 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH ON 2ND FLOOR WITH TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT AND BALCONY WITH EXTRA STORAGE. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED. ONE PET ALLOWED, MAXIMUM 25 LBS - $250 NON-REFUNDABLE FEE APPLIES.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Holiday Springs
1 Unit Available
2501 Riverside Dr
2501 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
465 sqft
For rent in Coral Springs 1 bed 1 bath, building offers, parking, pool and laundry
1 of 14
Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
1 Unit Available
6686 W Sample Road
6686 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
716 sqft
WOWZER!!! BRIGHT AND UPGRADED CONDO ON THE TOP FLOOR OVERLOOKING NATURE PRESERVE. WELL MAINTAINED GATED COMMUNITY WITH RESORT STYLE AMENITIES. CENTRALLY LOCATED NEAR MAJOR ROADWAYS AND SHOPPING. SCREENED BALCONY WITH STORAGE.
Results within 1 mile of Coral Springs
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Winston Park
13 Units Available
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,368
1007 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
39 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
855 sqft
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
Westwood
14 Units Available
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,456
800 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping of Commercial Blvd., restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy community gym, car wash and pool.
