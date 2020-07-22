AL
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:04 PM

40 Studio Apartments for rent in Coral Springs, FL

Studio apartments could offer the best of Coral Springs living at a less expensive price tag... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Holiday Springs
2701 Riverside Dr
2701 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
Studio
$985
468 sqft
Just painted STUDIO, Well maintained, Kitchen breakfast bar style, Ceramic tile throughout. Security entrance door. Community pool. Washer/dryer facilities on 2nd floor.
Results within 1 mile of Coral Springs
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
24 Units Available
Coconut Creek
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
Studio
$1,540
731 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunflower
8400 UNIVERSITY DRIVE - 201
8400 North University Drive, Tamarac, FL
Studio
$795
410 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8400 UNIVERSITY DRIVE - 201 in Tamarac. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Coral Springs
Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
14 Units Available
Loch Lomond
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,087
497 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 and the Hillsboro Beach, these units provide dishwasher, appliances and air conditioning, along with laundry facilities pool, playground, tennis courts and on-site maintenance. Floor plans available for studios through two-bedroom units.

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
3710 Inverrary Dr
3710 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
$1,199
670 sqft
Fully furnished (beautifully) + flat screen TV - Studio/1 Full Bath; directly on the lake (Magnificent view) for Rent starting at $1,199 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.Short term leases are available.
Results within 10 miles of Coral Springs
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
48 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,585
621 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,600
810 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
19 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,691
570 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
29 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,499
627 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Melrose Park
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,300
602 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
20 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,435
644 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
9 Units Available
Tuscany Pointe
23126 Post Gardens Way, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,300
580 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tuscany Pointe in Boca Raton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
55 Units Available
Port Royale
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,690
515 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
35 Units Available
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,424
585 sqft
Perfectly placed for people on the go, Indigo Station offers everything you want, right where you need it.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
25 Units Available
Chelsea
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,282
680 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
32 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,875
700 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
56 Units Available
Savannah
Portico
1941 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL
Studio
$1,415
662 sqft
New apartments feature a private balcony/patio, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer hookup. Community boasts gym, grills, business center, conference room, clubhouse, pool and more. Reserved parking and car-charging stations available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
40 Units Available
Poinsettia Heights
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,533
457 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Right Outside Your Door, Opportunities for anything await.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Jacaranda
Axis at One Pine
1 S Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,253
695 sqft
Axis at One Pine is a resort-like community in Plantation, FL - minutes from Ft. Lauderdale, Nova University, and major area employers including Motorola and American Express.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Lakepointe at Jacaranda Apartments
1171 Lakepointe Lndg, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,290
575 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We are available during our posted business hours to set up your in person tour! *Mask & Gloves Required Reduced deposit with approved credit is $400! Lakepointe at Jacaranda is an apartment community with
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
39 Units Available
101 Via Mizner
101 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,887
633 sqft
Studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Camino Real. Quartz countertops, Calcutta floors and custom-built cabinets, along with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Sauna and swimming pool on-site. Smoke-free community.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
23 Units Available
The Heritage at Boca Raton
320 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,353
593 sqft
Apartment building in very walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include large pool, sauna, hot tub, clubhouse, coffee bar and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
37 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,585
512 sqft
The Whitney offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes with den options. Modern features including wood inspired porcelain flooring, designer light, and plumbing fixtures with luxe roller shades complete your home.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
220 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,610
597 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
City Guide for Coral Springs, FL

Who doesn't love a covered bridge?! Head to Coral Springs to traverse the only covered bridge in Florida!

Most people dream of living in an area with a serene atmosphere, with all of the modern amenities that make life convenient. Some people don't have to dream, because they pick Coral Springs as their home! For those in the know, Coral Springs is that perfect blend of well-ordered structures in harmony with surrounding nature. It is a mid-sized city located in the state of Florida and is the 15th largest city in the state - not too big but not too small. Some of the major draws of this city is the unbeatable combination modern amenities and a well-planned community. If ordered perfection is what you are searching for, then drop everything and head to Coral Springs now!

Having trouble with Craigslist Coral Springs? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Coral Springs, FL

Studio apartments could offer the best of Coral Springs living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Coral Springs during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

