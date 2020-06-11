540 Apartments for rent in Lighthouse Point, FL📍
Lighthouse Point is a city in Broward County, Florida that was named after the Hillsboro Inlet Lighthouse by Hillsboro Beach. It has a population of 10,344, which is a lot of people to pack into 2.4 square miles! It started out as an area of mangrove swamps and fertile farmland and didn't start undergoing development until 1951, when the first subdivision was completed. New neighborhoods were then built in between the isles and canals, creating a beautiful waterfront city. It's a small town with a leisurely lifestyle and has pretty much reached it's maximum expansion capacity so residents can rest assured that their city will remain exactly as quaint and welcoming as it is now.
Finding a house to rent in Lighthouse Point is fairly easy. Not because there are a lot of rental units available -- there aren't -- but because so many people come down to Lighthouse Point for vacation, you can usually find open places for rent in the off-season. Summer is the off-season here, when it gets too hot for visitors to tolerate. That's the time to come look for an apartment to rent in Lighthouse Point. In winter, northerners flock to town in droves looking for short-term rentals to escape the blizzards back home.
Think about what you're looking for in a property here. There will be a lot of short-term rentals available if that's what you'd like. You can always test out a few different places before you settle on something long-term. Make appointments to see a variety of places to get a feel for what the area has to offer. It's a great way to get to know the town and figure out which part you'd like to live in! If you're working with a broker, make sure to make it clear what kind of apartment you're looking for. The more you can narrow down your search, the more likely you'll be able to find what you're looking for more quickly!
When you head down here to start making appointments to see different places, make sure to show up on time to see your landlord and have a friendly attitude. You should also prepare all the necessary documents beforehand so that, when you find a place to rent, you'll be ready to start the application process. This means having a copy of your ID, your credit report, bank statements, pay stubs, letter of employment, references, etc. all ready to hand over to your landlord the moment you see a place you like. The more prepared you are, the better your chances of scoring that sweet apartment! Be sure to always bring your checkbook too. You might want to write a check on an apartment in order to secure it before anyone else can!
Lighthouse Point is a series of subdivisions built in between the isles and canals. Here's a little more info about the different parts of town.
South Lighthouse Point: The Southern part of Lighthouse Point is made up of mostly small east-west streets and is primarily residential. It's near the Beacon Light Shopping Center and the Hillsboro Club and Fishing Center if you like to fish!
East Sample Road: This is basically the center of town and is close to Venetian Isle Shopping Center. It's also close to the popular local restaurant Bonefish Mac's Sports Grille. The streets are lined with mostly single-family homes.
North Lighthouse Point: The north side of town is filled with big homes and not much else! Dan Witt Park is the only grassy area in this section and the water stretches back pretty far inland here.
Lighthouse Point is a small town that will always remain a small town due to its geographical location. It's limited by the canals and isles, but residents don't mind that one bit! They are happy to keep its size down and to preserve the history and charm of the area.
It's a pretty sought after place so expect to dish out the big bucks for properties here. Most of them are single family homes but you can find a few apartment complexes peppered throughout the city. It also has 18 miles of waterways! The east side of Lighthouse Point opens to the Intracoastal Waterway where you can see the beautiful Hillsboro Lighthouse the city was named after. On the west is Federal Highway with plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, and other business.
There are 20 acres of parks and 13 miles of sidewalks and bike paths! They like to keep things clean around here, too, so you'll notice the pristine streets and waters. It's a paradise for anyone who love beautiful beach weather and the charm of a small port town. There isn't much that goes on directly in Lighthouse Point because the area is 100% residential, but nearby Pompano Beach hosts a number of fun festivals and events, like the Intergalactic Bead Shows!