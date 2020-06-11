540 Apartments for rent in Lighthouse Point, FL

Apartment List
1941 NE 27th Ct
1941 NE 27th Ct
1941 Northeast 27th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1521 sqft
Great corner property with triple oversized sliders in the living area that open up to the patio & pool. Perfect for entertaining! 3 bedroom split plan with tile throughout & wood laminate floors in the bedrooms.

2311 NE 36th St
2311 NE 36th St
2311 East Sample Road, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
863 sqft
Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Lighthouse Point with water views! Shopping, dining, entertainment within walking distance. Tile flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

3850 NE 21st Ave
3850 NE 21st Ave
3850 Northeast 21st Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
680 sqft
Association represents themselves to be housing for older persons 55+! Small pets allowed in this nice clean 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with a newer open kitchen, tile floors and fresh paint.

4311 NE 22nd Av
4311 NE 22nd Av
4311 NE 22nd Ave, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
750 sqft
Great secluded rear corner unit with an outside sitting area in small complex in prestigious Lighthouse Point.

3741 NE 29th Avenue
3741 NE 29th Avenue
3741 Northeast 29th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
2760 sqft
Nothing better than an updated, open and spacious waterfront (90-ft) home in Venetian Isles for rent.

3700 NE 22nd Ave
3700 NE 22nd Ave
3700 Northeast 22nd Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
850 sqft
FIRST AND SECURITY WITH APPROVED CREDIT!!! 1/1 Apartment in DESIRABLE Lighthouse Point. Close to the beaches, shopping and much more. This unit is locate in a quiet community and has a large living room and large walk in closet.

2343 Vintage Dr
2343 Vintage Dr
2343 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! Beautiful gated community east of federal and close to everything.

2346 Vintage Dr
2346 Vintage Dr
2346 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1952 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMIN FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! NO LAST MONTH UPFRONT! BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY EAST OF FEDERAL AND SO CLOSE

2336 Vintage Dr
2336 Vintage Dr
2336 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1952 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! When others say yes, we say no! No administrative fees! No extra parking space fees! No monthly trash fees! No pet fees! No hoa appl fee! No last month upfront! Beautiful gated community want for nothing in

2307 Vintage Dr
2307 Vintage Dr
2307 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! NO LAST MONTHS RENT UPFRONT! A BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY EAST OF

2105 NE 36th Street
2105 NE 36th Street
2105 NE 36th St, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,362
950 sqft
WOW! MOVE IN READY, FIRST FLOOR CORNER UNIT IN THE HEART OF LIGHTHOUSE POINT, REDONE WITH WOOD LOOK TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT, LARGE BEDROOM, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE, WALK TO RESTAURANTS, PUBLIX, LIBRARY, ETC.

3150 NE 48th Ct
3150 NE 48th Ct
3150 Northeast 48th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Available now! Ground floor waterfront apartment 1Bed/1.5Bath in Palm Aire at Coral Key. Unit features tiles throughout & new laminate flooring in a large master bedroom with 2 closets and office or vanity space. Upgraded bathrooms.

2736 NE 29th St
2736 NE 29th St
2736 Northeast 29th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
3146 sqft
Furnished rental Available Seasonally or Annually. Enjoy living 1 min from the Intracoastal & Hillsboro Inlet in this beautiful, furnished deep water home in Lighthouse Point.

2755 NE 28th Ave
2755 NE 28th Ave
2755 Northeast 28th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
890 sqft
This is THE perfect beachy condo! Corner, Two bedrooms and two baths, One bedroom can be opened up as extra living space if needed. Pretty terrazzo and tile floors, with plenty of charming finishes throughout! Washer/Dryer in unit.

4500 N Federal Hwy
4500 N Federal Hwy
4500 Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
984 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this newly updated 2/2 in the heart of upscale Lighthouse Point.

2050 NE 39th St
2050 NE 39th St
2050 Northeast 39th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
ANNUAL $1100 PER MONTH OR SEASONAL $1450 MONTHLY. LOCATION! LOCATION! EXCLUSIVE LIGHTHOUSE POINT COMMUNITY. LOCATED IN THE CENTER OF ACTIVITY, YET MINUTES TO THE BEAUTIFUL DEERFIELD BEACH.

4930 NE 27th Ave
4930 NE 27th Ave
4930 NE 27th Ave, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1696 sqft
Beautifully remodeled. Will do annual when avail. but prefer seasonal. If annual, owner will keep his boat at dock and will remove furniture, if needed. A 4th BR is maintained for owner storage. Property available now to December, possible longer.

2335 Vintage Dr
2335 Vintage Dr
2335 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 ½ bath townhome with 2 car garage in Vintage at Lighthouse Point! Private gated community in prestigious Lighthouse Point close to shopping, restaurants and the beach! Wood cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel

4400 NE 24TH TE
4400 NE 24TH TE
4400 Northeast 24th Terrace, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2400 sqft
NO VIEWINGS TILL JULY 1ST! Southeast point lot on North Grande Canal lot with outstanding wide water views, New 60 ft.

3000 NE 48th Ct
3000 NE 48th Ct
3000 Northeast 48th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1020 sqft
Water views by day & city lights by night in this hidden waterfront community in Lighthouse Point. Interior offers newer kitchen,flooring & windows. Open screened patio, Intracoastal pool, Internet & basic TV service included.

2231 NE 48th St
2231 NE 48th St
2231 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2500 sqft
Looking ahead? Secure now, Available Aug 15th. Shorter term Rental available, Coastal Ocean Beautiful Single Family waterfront No Fixed bridge Extra wide canal Single family pool home. Enormous waterfront terraces.

3100 NE 48th Ct
3100 NE 48th Ct
3100 Northeast 48th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1020 sqft
Relax in beautiful LHP pool directly looking the Intercostal Canal surrounded with tropical landscaping, BBQ area.2/2 clean, ground floor, screened in patio overlooking the green area and Intercostal canal. Water, basic cable, internet included.

5220 NE 29th Ave
5220 NE 29th Ave
5220 Northeast 29th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3952 sqft
Spectacular single story contemporary masterpiece with wide water views. This 4 bedroom, 3.

1 Unit Available
2631 Northeast 20th Avenue
2631 Northeast 20th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1519 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
City GuideLighthouse Point
Lighthouse Point is an interesting place in that it will never grow any bigger! Due to the constrictions of the canals and isles, it has reached its maximum capacity, and the residents like it that way!

Lighthouse Point is a city in Broward County, Florida that was named after the Hillsboro Inlet Lighthouse by Hillsboro Beach. It has a population of 10,344, which is a lot of people to pack into 2.4 square miles! It started out as an area of mangrove swamps and fertile farmland and didn't start undergoing development until 1951, when the first subdivision was completed. New neighborhoods were then built in between the isles and canals, creating a beautiful waterfront city. It's a small town with a leisurely lifestyle and has pretty much reached it's maximum expansion capacity so residents can rest assured that their city will remain exactly as quaint and welcoming as it is now.

Moving to Lighthouse Point

Finding a house to rent in Lighthouse Point is fairly easy. Not because there are a lot of rental units available -- there aren't -- but because so many people come down to Lighthouse Point for vacation, you can usually find open places for rent in the off-season. Summer is the off-season here, when it gets too hot for visitors to tolerate. That's the time to come look for an apartment to rent in Lighthouse Point. In winter, northerners flock to town in droves looking for short-term rentals to escape the blizzards back home.

Think about what you're looking for in a property here. There will be a lot of short-term rentals available if that's what you'd like. You can always test out a few different places before you settle on something long-term. Make appointments to see a variety of places to get a feel for what the area has to offer. It's a great way to get to know the town and figure out which part you'd like to live in! If you're working with a broker, make sure to make it clear what kind of apartment you're looking for. The more you can narrow down your search, the more likely you'll be able to find what you're looking for more quickly!

When you head down here to start making appointments to see different places, make sure to show up on time to see your landlord and have a friendly attitude. You should also prepare all the necessary documents beforehand so that, when you find a place to rent, you'll be ready to start the application process. This means having a copy of your ID, your credit report, bank statements, pay stubs, letter of employment, references, etc. all ready to hand over to your landlord the moment you see a place you like. The more prepared you are, the better your chances of scoring that sweet apartment! Be sure to always bring your checkbook too. You might want to write a check on an apartment in order to secure it before anyone else can!

Neighborhoods of Lighthouse Point

Lighthouse Point is a series of subdivisions built in between the isles and canals. Here's a little more info about the different parts of town.

South Lighthouse Point: The Southern part of Lighthouse Point is made up of mostly small east-west streets and is primarily residential. It's near the Beacon Light Shopping Center and the Hillsboro Club and Fishing Center if you like to fish!

East Sample Road: This is basically the center of town and is close to Venetian Isle Shopping Center. It's also close to the popular local restaurant Bonefish Mac's Sports Grille. The streets are lined with mostly single-family homes.

North Lighthouse Point: The north side of town is filled with big homes and not much else! Dan Witt Park is the only grassy area in this section and the water stretches back pretty far inland here.

Living in Lighthouse Point

Lighthouse Point is a small town that will always remain a small town due to its geographical location. It's limited by the canals and isles, but residents don't mind that one bit! They are happy to keep its size down and to preserve the history and charm of the area.

It's a pretty sought after place so expect to dish out the big bucks for properties here. Most of them are single family homes but you can find a few apartment complexes peppered throughout the city. It also has 18 miles of waterways! The east side of Lighthouse Point opens to the Intracoastal Waterway where you can see the beautiful Hillsboro Lighthouse the city was named after. On the west is Federal Highway with plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, and other business.

There are 20 acres of parks and 13 miles of sidewalks and bike paths! They like to keep things clean around here, too, so you'll notice the pristine streets and waters. It's a paradise for anyone who love beautiful beach weather and the charm of a small port town. There isn't much that goes on directly in Lighthouse Point because the area is 100% residential, but nearby Pompano Beach hosts a number of fun festivals and events, like the Intergalactic Bead Shows!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lighthouse Point?
The average rent price for Lighthouse Point rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,180.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lighthouse Point?
Some of the colleges located in the Lighthouse Point area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Florida International University, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lighthouse Point?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lighthouse Point from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

