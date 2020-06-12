/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:00 AM
323 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Coral Springs, FL
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
11661 W Atlantic Blvd
11661 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1051 sqft
If renting in Coral Springs is your things, then this place is for you!! Highly sought after community opportunity in Palms Point, Very spacious, beautifully remodeled ground floor unit in the highly sought after Palms Point Community.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Wood Lake
1 Unit Available
11447 NW 42nd St
11447 Northwest 42nd Street, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 2 BED/2 BATH ALL AGES CONDO IN WEST CORAL SPRINGS! FULLY RENOVATED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM INCLUDING KITCHEN, FLOORS, BATHROOMS AND NEW TILE/CARPET.
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Wood Lake
1 Unit Available
11479 NW 42nd St 11479
11479 Northwest 42nd Street, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
835 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment in Coral Village - Property Id: 290357 Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in Coral Village. This lovely condo features upgraded kitchen, tile throughout and washer and dryer inside the unit.
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Pine Ridge
1 Unit Available
8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103
8801 Wiles Road, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
8801 Wiles Rd # 103 - Property Id: 227400 Nicely Maintained 2 Bedrooms 2 baths In Coral Springs. Property Features : Nice Open Concept kitchen with Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, Ceramic floors throughout , Freshly Painted , Washer/Dryer .
1 of 13
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Coral Square
1 Unit Available
9200 W Atlantic Blvd
9200 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
986 sqft
This is a must see!! Welcome to modern living!! Totally renovated and immaculate unit. Located on the third floor in a quiet area. Light bright and open split floor plan. Tile throughout. Full size washer and dryer in the unit.
1 of 19
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15
3250 Northwest 85th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
990 sqft
3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment in Woodbridge Coral Springs - 2 Bedroom Apartment in Woodbridge - Coral Springs Check out this amazing mid-size, 2nd Floor unit in Woodbridge Condo, in the heart of Coral Springs! Just
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
8421 FOREST HILLS DRIVE # 104
8421 Forest Hills Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1068 sqft
2 Bed 2 bath Condo cozy 2 bedroom 2bath. second floor unit in the heart of coral spring. community features a swimming pool and play area.move in conditions, just painted.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
Pine Ridge
1 Unit Available
9001 Wiles Rd # 104-3
9001 Wiles Road, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO ON 1ST FLOOR WITH CARPET FLOORS, LAKE VIEW AND WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. RESORT-LIKE GATED COMMUNITY WITH ALL AMENITIES (GYM, TENNIS COURT, POOL, SPA, PLAYGROUND AND CLUBHOUSE).
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
1026 Coral Club Dr.
1026 Coral Club Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Napoli Gardens. One of the best Condo in Coral Springs. This apartment has 2 bedroom 2 bathroom. Each of the bedrooms have their own bathroom. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and access to the balcony patio. Unit with view to the court tennis.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Lakewood Village
1 Unit Available
10218 Twin Lakes Dr
10218 Twin Lakes Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautifull spacious 2/2 washer and dryer inside the Unit
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Ramblewood South
1 Unit Available
8735 Ramblewood Dr
8735 Ramblewood Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Beautifully update first floor 2/2 un the heart of Coral Springs. Conveniently located close to Coral Square Mall, Shopping center. Very nice garden view, laminate flooring throughout the whole condo, Accordion hurricanes shutters.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Holiday Springs
1 Unit Available
2651 Riverside Dr
2651 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED UNIT CLOSE TO SHOPPING,RESTAURANTS AND SCHOOLS. PRIVATE ENTRANCE WITH VIEW OF CANAL, QUIET NEGIHBORHOOD. HURRY THIS WILL NOT LAST. Available on August first. SHOWINGS WILL START JUNE 15TH 2020
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Wood Lake
1 Unit Available
11452 NW 43rd Street
11452 Northwest 43rd Street, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
835 sqft
Lovely 2/2, on the ground level.Tile floors, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops.Washer and Dryer .Great location!!
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Wood Lake
1 Unit Available
11453 NW 39th Ct
11453 Northwest 39th Court, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
840 sqft
Great cozy unit over-looking the lake. One of the few units that have a balcony. 2-bedrooms, 2-bath, clean & neat, washer & dryer in unit, elevator near unit. Located in a nice quiet neighborhood. Well maintained community, with assigned parking.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
8400 Coral Lake Way
8400 Coral Lake Way, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1 sqft
LOCATED IN HEART OF CORAL SPRINGS, 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOMS, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,MICROWAVE, WASHER AND DRYER SCREENED BALCONY, STORAGE ROOM, LOVELY SPACIOUS UNIT GREAT COMMUNITY, SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS COURT, CLUB
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
12065 Royal Palm Blvd
12065 Royal Palm Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Impeccable & spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in prestigious all ages community of Royal Gardens. Amazing kitchen with wooden cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Ceramic floor in common areas and bathrooms, laminate wooden floors on bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Wood Lake
1 Unit Available
4243 NW 115th Avenue
4243 Northwest 115th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
835 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor unit in beautiful Coral Springs. Enjoy this affordable 2 bedroom 2 bath home close to major shopping centers and the Sawgrass Expressway. Enjoy the community pool and all Coral Springs has to offer. Come and see it today.
1 of 24
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
12210 Royal Palm Blvd
12210 Royal Palm Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
890 sqft
*VACANT* REDUCED!! Updated 2nd floor 2/2 unit with full size washer/dryer, Brand new kitchen w/wood cabinets & Stainless Steel appliances, New tile floors throughout, split bedroom floor plan, updated master bath, 2 closets in master and screened in
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Lakewood Village
1 Unit Available
9909 SE Twin Lakes Dr
9909 Twin Lakes Dr, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
Cozy aparment 2bed/ 2 bath on the first floor, renovated, freshly painted, with new cabinets and counter tops in the kitchen, new appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, new water heater.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
2460 NW 89th Dr
2460 Northwest 89th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
NEW ON THE MARKET!2/2 FIRST FLOOR CORNER UNIT COMPLETELY UPGRADED NEW A/C WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER.READY TO MOVE IN GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO THE CORAL SPRING MALL AND WALKING DISTANCE TO PUBLIX AND SOME AREA RESTAURANTS .
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
3158 Coral Springs Dr
3158 Coral Springs Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Charming 2/2 condo located in the heart of Coral Spring. Next to Sawgrass expressway. Laminated floors in the bedrooms and tile in the other areas. Wood kitchen cabinet. Stain steel appliances. Washer and dryer inside the apartment.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Wood Lake
1 Unit Available
4141 NW 114th Ave #3
4141 Northwest 114th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
900 sqft
Beautifully remodeled, centrally located 2/2 - Property Id: 225215 Spacious and cozy , totally remodeled 2/2 apartment in a four unit complex available. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, wood plank tile floor.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
8946 W Sample Rd
8946 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
970 sqft
2/1.5 TOWNHOME WITH WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO EVERYTHING.MOVE IN FIRST MONTH AND $2000 SECURITY DEPOSIT.TENANT HAS TO BE APPROVED BY THE ASSOCIATION BEFORE HE MOVES IN IT TAKES AROUND 2 WEEKS FOR THE APPROVAL.
1 of 12
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
Country Club
1 Unit Available
11301 ROYAL PALM BL
11301 Royal Palm Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Take a look at this refreshed 2/2 condo for rent in Coral Springs. Great location, centrally located near shopping centers, schools and minutes away from the Sawgrass Expressway
