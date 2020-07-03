All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 829 CHESAPEAKE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
829 CHESAPEAKE SE
Last updated January 19 2020 at 6:48 AM

829 CHESAPEAKE SE

829 Chesapeake Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

829 Chesapeake Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 CHESAPEAKE SE have any available units?
829 CHESAPEAKE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 829 CHESAPEAKE SE currently offering any rent specials?
829 CHESAPEAKE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 CHESAPEAKE SE pet-friendly?
No, 829 CHESAPEAKE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 829 CHESAPEAKE SE offer parking?
No, 829 CHESAPEAKE SE does not offer parking.
Does 829 CHESAPEAKE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 CHESAPEAKE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 CHESAPEAKE SE have a pool?
No, 829 CHESAPEAKE SE does not have a pool.
Does 829 CHESAPEAKE SE have accessible units?
No, 829 CHESAPEAKE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 829 CHESAPEAKE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 829 CHESAPEAKE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 829 CHESAPEAKE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 829 CHESAPEAKE SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Yuma Gardens
3429 Yuma St NW
Washington, DC 20008
eaves Tunlaw Gardens
3903 Davis Pl NW
Washington, DC 20007
Alban Towers
3700 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University