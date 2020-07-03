Rent Calculator
All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
829 CHESAPEAKE SE
Last updated January 19 2020 at 6:48 AM
1 of 13
829 CHESAPEAKE SE
829 Chesapeake Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
829 Chesapeake Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 829 CHESAPEAKE SE have any available units?
829 CHESAPEAKE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 829 CHESAPEAKE SE currently offering any rent specials?
829 CHESAPEAKE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 CHESAPEAKE SE pet-friendly?
No, 829 CHESAPEAKE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 829 CHESAPEAKE SE offer parking?
No, 829 CHESAPEAKE SE does not offer parking.
Does 829 CHESAPEAKE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 CHESAPEAKE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 CHESAPEAKE SE have a pool?
No, 829 CHESAPEAKE SE does not have a pool.
Does 829 CHESAPEAKE SE have accessible units?
No, 829 CHESAPEAKE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 829 CHESAPEAKE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 829 CHESAPEAKE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 829 CHESAPEAKE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 829 CHESAPEAKE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
