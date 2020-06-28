503 Seward Square Southeast

Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $2,190* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $2,290* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $2,790* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $2,990/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes.



Discover the best of Washington, with this one-bedroom Capitol Hill apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this fashionably Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, spacious living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #WDC115)



Designed With You In Mind



Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your cheery living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Capitol Hill apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Sleeping Arrangements



Queen Bed, 63in/160cm



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Private Garden

-Garden



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished apartment is located in Capitol Hill, which is one of the largest and oldest residential neighborhoods in all of Washington, D.C. Landmarks here include the United States Capitol, Supreme Court, Library of Congress and the Navy Yard - just to name a few. The architectural style of the residential rowhouses varies dramatically. You can easily spot a combination of influences. Pennsylvania Avenue is a lively commercial street full of restaurants, bars, and shops. Eastern Market on 7th Street SE is where vendors sell fresh produce and meat at both indoor stalls and outdoor stands. In addition, every weekend it transforms into a flea market. Using public transit, the White House is only 10 minutes away and Georgetown can be reached in just 15.



A Few Things To Note



Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.