All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 503 Seward Square Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
503 Seward Square Southeast
Last updated January 29 2020 at 9:58 AM

503 Seward Square Southeast

503 Seward Square Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

503 Seward Square Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,190* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,290* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,790* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,990/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes.

Discover the best of Washington, with this one-bedroom Capitol Hill apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this fashionably Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, spacious living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #WDC115)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your cheery living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Capitol Hill apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Private Garden
-Garden

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is located in Capitol Hill, which is one of the largest and oldest residential neighborhoods in all of Washington, D.C. Landmarks here include the United States Capitol, Supreme Court, Library of Congress and the Navy Yard - just to name a few. The architectural style of the residential rowhouses varies dramatically. You can easily spot a combination of influences. Pennsylvania Avenue is a lively commercial street full of restaurants, bars, and shops. Eastern Market on 7th Street SE is where vendors sell fresh produce and meat at both indoor stalls and outdoor stands. In addition, every weekend it transforms into a flea market. Using public transit, the White House is only 10 minutes away and Georgetown can be reached in just 15.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Seward Square Southeast have any available units?
503 Seward Square Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 503 Seward Square Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
503 Seward Square Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Seward Square Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 503 Seward Square Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 503 Seward Square Southeast offer parking?
No, 503 Seward Square Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 503 Seward Square Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Seward Square Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Seward Square Southeast have a pool?
No, 503 Seward Square Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 503 Seward Square Southeast have accessible units?
No, 503 Seward Square Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Seward Square Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Seward Square Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Seward Square Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Seward Square Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woodward
733 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
eaves Tunlaw Gardens
3903 Davis Pl NW
Washington, DC 20007
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW
Washington, DC 20052
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University