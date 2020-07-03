3021 15th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017 Brookland
Luxury private basement suite in Heart of DC. Luxury upscale private entry suite. Great for a single serious student or a working professional. The suite has its own small galley kitchen and private bathroom. Beautiful design and great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
