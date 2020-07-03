All apartments in Washington
3021 15th Street Northeast

3021 15th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3021 15th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Luxury private basement suite in Heart of DC. Luxury upscale private entry suite. Great for a single serious student or a working professional. The suite has its own small galley kitchen and private bathroom. Beautiful design and great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 15th Street Northeast have any available units?
3021 15th Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3021 15th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3021 15th Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 15th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 3021 15th Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3021 15th Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 3021 15th Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 3021 15th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 15th Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 15th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 3021 15th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 3021 15th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3021 15th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 15th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 15th Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3021 15th Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 3021 15th Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

