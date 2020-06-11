All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

2818 27th Street NE

2818 27th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2818 27th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 27th Street NE have any available units?
2818 27th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2818 27th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
2818 27th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 27th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 2818 27th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2818 27th Street NE offer parking?
No, 2818 27th Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 2818 27th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 27th Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 27th Street NE have a pool?
No, 2818 27th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 2818 27th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 2818 27th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 27th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2818 27th Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2818 27th Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2818 27th Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.

