2320 CHESTER STREET SE
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:34 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2320 CHESTER STREET SE
2320 Chester Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
2320 Chester Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Close to everything Anacostia! 2 bedooms with in-unit laundry hook up, dishwasher, controlled entry building. Rent covers all utilities except electric. Of course, Housing Choice vouchers are welcome!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2320 CHESTER STREET SE have any available units?
2320 CHESTER STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2320 CHESTER STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
2320 CHESTER STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 CHESTER STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 2320 CHESTER STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2320 CHESTER STREET SE offer parking?
No, 2320 CHESTER STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 2320 CHESTER STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 CHESTER STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 CHESTER STREET SE have a pool?
No, 2320 CHESTER STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 2320 CHESTER STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 2320 CHESTER STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 CHESTER STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 CHESTER STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2320 CHESTER STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2320 CHESTER STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
