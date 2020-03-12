All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2320 CHESTER STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2320 CHESTER STREET SE
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

2320 CHESTER STREET SE

2320 Chester Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2320 Chester Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Close to everything Anacostia! 2 bedooms with in-unit laundry hook up, dishwasher, controlled entry building. Rent covers all utilities except electric. Of course, Housing Choice vouchers are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 CHESTER STREET SE have any available units?
2320 CHESTER STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2320 CHESTER STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
2320 CHESTER STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 CHESTER STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 2320 CHESTER STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2320 CHESTER STREET SE offer parking?
No, 2320 CHESTER STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 2320 CHESTER STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 CHESTER STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 CHESTER STREET SE have a pool?
No, 2320 CHESTER STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 2320 CHESTER STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 2320 CHESTER STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 CHESTER STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 CHESTER STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2320 CHESTER STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2320 CHESTER STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables City Vista
460 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
3801 Connecticut Avenue
3801 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Idaho Terrace
3040 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University