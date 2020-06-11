Sign Up
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM
200 Q STREET NW
200 Q Street Northwest
·
(240) 286-8743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
200 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit A · Avail. now
$2,100
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Great location, unit has gracious size living space and bedrooms. Large walk-in closet and separate living and dining room w/ parking for one car in the rear and stackable washer/dryer in unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 200 Q STREET NW have any available units?
200 Q STREET NW has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 200 Q STREET NW have?
Some of 200 Q STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 200 Q STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
200 Q STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Q STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 200 Q STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 200 Q STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 200 Q STREET NW offers parking.
Does 200 Q STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Q STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Q STREET NW have a pool?
No, 200 Q STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 200 Q STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 200 Q STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Q STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Q STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
