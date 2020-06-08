1860 California St NW #401

All apartments in Washington
Location

1860 California Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
concierge
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
on-site laundry
Adams Morgan/Dupont Top Floor Unit - This beautifully maintained apartment building is located on a quiet street in the heart of Adams Morgan/DuPont, and within walking distance of multiple metro and bus lines. Youll be close to everything you could think of restaurants, grocery stores, dry cleaners, coffee shops, farmers markets, parks, community centers, 18th / U St / 14th Street Corridors, and more!

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
- 9 foot ceilings with an open layout
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Natural light through west facing windows, the cross-breeze and sunsets are incredible!
- Generous closet space
- Fully renovated kitchen with new fingerprint resistant appliances, abundant cabinet and countertop space a cookers dream!
- Massive bathroom with soaking tub
- 4 antique cast iron radiators plenty of heat for the winter months!
- Free on-site laundry
- Secure fob entrance
- Water, radiator gas, garbage, snow removal, common area maintenance & cleaning included in rent!

Nearby:
- Metro: The closest metro is just a 10 minute walk away at Dupont Circle Station (Red line)
- Grocery: Harris Teeter, Trader Joes, Yes! Organic Market
- Restaurants: Sakuramen, Keren Restaurant, A Chateau, The Regent, Donburi, Bistrot Du Coin, Amsterdam Falafelshop
- Coffee: Tryst, Filter Coffeehouse & Espresso Bar, Three Fifty Bakery and Coffee Bar, Philz Coffee, La Pop

*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4844224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 California St NW #401 have any available units?
1860 California St NW #401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1860 California St NW #401 have?
Some of 1860 California St NW #401's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 California St NW #401 currently offering any rent specials?
1860 California St NW #401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 California St NW #401 pet-friendly?
No, 1860 California St NW #401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1860 California St NW #401 offer parking?
No, 1860 California St NW #401 does not offer parking.
Does 1860 California St NW #401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1860 California St NW #401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 California St NW #401 have a pool?
No, 1860 California St NW #401 does not have a pool.
Does 1860 California St NW #401 have accessible units?
No, 1860 California St NW #401 does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 California St NW #401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1860 California St NW #401 does not have units with dishwashers.
