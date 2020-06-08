1860 California St NW #401

Amenities

Adams Morgan/Dupont Top Floor Unit - This beautifully maintained apartment building is located on a quiet street in the heart of Adams Morgan/DuPont, and within walking distance of multiple metro and bus lines. Youll be close to everything you could think of restaurants, grocery stores, dry cleaners, coffee shops, farmers markets, parks, community centers, 18th / U St / 14th Street Corridors, and more!



Features:

- 9 foot ceilings with an open layout

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Natural light through west facing windows, the cross-breeze and sunsets are incredible!

- Generous closet space

- Fully renovated kitchen with new fingerprint resistant appliances, abundant cabinet and countertop space a cookers dream!

- Massive bathroom with soaking tub

- 4 antique cast iron radiators plenty of heat for the winter months!

- Free on-site laundry

- Secure fob entrance

- Water, radiator gas, garbage, snow removal, common area maintenance & cleaning included in rent!



Nearby:

- Metro: The closest metro is just a 10 minute walk away at Dupont Circle Station (Red line)

- Grocery: Harris Teeter, Trader Joes, Yes! Organic Market

- Restaurants: Sakuramen, Keren Restaurant, A Chateau, The Regent, Donburi, Bistrot Du Coin, Amsterdam Falafelshop

- Coffee: Tryst, Filter Coffeehouse & Espresso Bar, Three Fifty Bakery and Coffee Bar, Philz Coffee, La Pop



No Pets Allowed



