All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1428 U Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1428 U Street NW
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1428 U Street NW

1428 U Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1428 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/25fcfc807a ---- 1428 U Street is a four-story walk-up free-standing all brick 1900 warehouse styled building with the classic charm. Available 10/1/2019. 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WZg4p4sBfe1 Rental Rate: $30.46/SF/Yr Service Type: Plus all utilities Space Available: 1970 SF Space Type: Basement Lease Term: 2 Year Min Zoned: ARTS-4 Amenities 24 hour Acess Blocks from Metro Bathroom Kitchenette Concrete floors Exposed brick and rafters Leasing Agent: Patrick E. Reardon 202-709-7006 Call/TXT EJF Real Estate Services Inc. 1428 U Street NW Second Floor Washington, DC 20009 Main Line: 202.537.1801 24 Hour Access Bathroom Blocks From Metro Concrete Floors Exposed Brick Kitchenette Rafters

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 U Street NW have any available units?
1428 U Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1428 U Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1428 U Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 U Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 1428 U Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1428 U Street NW offer parking?
No, 1428 U Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 1428 U Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 U Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 U Street NW have a pool?
No, 1428 U Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1428 U Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1428 U Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 U Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 U Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1428 U Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1428 U Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Park Triangle
1375 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Kalorama Park
1840 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Park Pleasant Apartments I
3339 Mount Pleasant St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University