Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/25fcfc807a ---- 1428 U Street is a four-story walk-up free-standing all brick 1900 warehouse styled building with the classic charm. Available 10/1/2019. 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WZg4p4sBfe1 Rental Rate: $30.46/SF/Yr Service Type: Plus all utilities Space Available: 1970 SF Space Type: Basement Lease Term: 2 Year Min Zoned: ARTS-4 Amenities 24 hour Acess Blocks from Metro Bathroom Kitchenette Concrete floors Exposed brick and rafters Leasing Agent: Patrick E. Reardon 202-709-7006 Call/TXT EJF Real Estate Services Inc. 1428 U Street NW Second Floor Washington, DC 20009 Main Line: 202.537.1801 24 Hour Access Bathroom Blocks From Metro Concrete Floors Exposed Brick Kitchenette Rafters