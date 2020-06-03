All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1

1335 Kenyon Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1335 Kenyon Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom with shared bath, Room for rent
2 bedroom with room mate
Laundry in unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 have any available units?
1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 pet-friendly?
No, 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 offer parking?
No, 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 does not offer parking.
Does 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 have a pool?
No, 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 does not have a pool.
Does 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 have accessible units?
No, 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 does not have units with air conditioning.

