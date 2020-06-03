Rent Calculator
Washington, DC
1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1
1335 Kenyon Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1335 Kenyon Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom with shared bath, Room for rent
2 bedroom with room mate
Laundry in unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 have any available units?
1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 pet-friendly?
No, 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 offer parking?
No, 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 does not offer parking.
Does 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 have a pool?
No, 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 does not have a pool.
Does 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 have accessible units?
No, 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1335 Kenyon Street Northwest - B1 does not have units with air conditioning.
