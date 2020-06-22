1255 25th Street Nw

Amenities

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $4,190* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $4,590* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $4,990* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $5,490/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Discover the best of Washington, with this one-bedroom West End apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this elegantly Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, stylish living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #WDC15)



Designed With You In Mind



Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your lovely living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the pillowtop mattress with hotel-quality linens, youll fall in love with everything this West End apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Doorman

-Pet Friendly

-Outdoor Shared Pool

-Gym

-Indoor Parking

-Roof Deck

-Garden



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished Blueground apartment is situated in the West End, a trendy neighborhood in Northwest Washington DC, situated between the vibrant Foggy Bottom and ritzy Georgetown neighborhoods. The balcony of this luxury apartment overlooks Rock Creek Parkway, which leads to the 12 miles of Rock Creek Park that is a green oasis ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. Explore all that West End and Georgetown have to offer: charming boutiques and art galleries, amazing restaurants, and stunning historic homes and mansions. Take a walk along the beautiful C&O Canal or enjoy a cocktail by the waterfront of the Washington Harbor. There is plenty to discover between the varied neighborhoods in and around West End. The neighborhood is easily accessible via the Foggy Bottom metro station.



A Few Things To Note



Building amenities may have an extra cost.



This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.



Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.



Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.