1255 25th Street Nw

Location

1255 25th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $4,190* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $4,590* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $4,990* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $5,490/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Discover the best of Washington, with this one-bedroom West End apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this elegantly Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, stylish living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #WDC15)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your lovely living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the pillowtop mattress with hotel-quality linens, youll fall in love with everything this West End apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-Pet Friendly
-Outdoor Shared Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Garden

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished Blueground apartment is situated in the West End, a trendy neighborhood in Northwest Washington DC, situated between the vibrant Foggy Bottom and ritzy Georgetown neighborhoods. The balcony of this luxury apartment overlooks Rock Creek Parkway, which leads to the 12 miles of Rock Creek Park that is a green oasis ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. Explore all that West End and Georgetown have to offer: charming boutiques and art galleries, amazing restaurants, and stunning historic homes and mansions. Take a walk along the beautiful C&O Canal or enjoy a cocktail by the waterfront of the Washington Harbor. There is plenty to discover between the varied neighborhoods in and around West End. The neighborhood is easily accessible via the Foggy Bottom metro station.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 25th Street Nw have any available units?
1255 25th Street Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 25th Street Nw have?
Some of 1255 25th Street Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 25th Street Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1255 25th Street Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 25th Street Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 25th Street Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1255 25th Street Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1255 25th Street Nw offers parking.
Does 1255 25th Street Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 25th Street Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 25th Street Nw have a pool?
Yes, 1255 25th Street Nw has a pool.
Does 1255 25th Street Nw have accessible units?
No, 1255 25th Street Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 25th Street Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 25th Street Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
