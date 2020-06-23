Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2615 S Federal Blvd
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2615 S Federal Blvd
2615 South Federal Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2615 South Federal Boulevard, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2 bath - Great home on Federal. Spacious and great yard. Available Now!
(RLNE5173105)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2615 S Federal Blvd have any available units?
2615 S Federal Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 2615 S Federal Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2615 S Federal Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 S Federal Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2615 S Federal Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2615 S Federal Blvd offer parking?
No, 2615 S Federal Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2615 S Federal Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 S Federal Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 S Federal Blvd have a pool?
No, 2615 S Federal Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2615 S Federal Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2615 S Federal Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 S Federal Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2615 S Federal Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2615 S Federal Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2615 S Federal Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
