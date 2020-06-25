Rent Calculator
2120 W 28th Ave
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM
2120 W 28th Ave
2120 West 28th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
2120 West 28th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Heart of Lohi Remodeled 2 Bedroom! - Property Id: 107357
Cool remodeled 2 bedroom heart of Lohi. Bottom duplex. Dogs allowed! Laundry in unit!
Live where the action is!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107357
Property Id 107357
(RLNE4778603)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2120 W 28th Ave have any available units?
2120 W 28th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2120 W 28th Ave have?
Some of 2120 W 28th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2120 W 28th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2120 W 28th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 W 28th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 W 28th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2120 W 28th Ave offer parking?
No, 2120 W 28th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2120 W 28th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 W 28th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 W 28th Ave have a pool?
No, 2120 W 28th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2120 W 28th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2120 W 28th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 W 28th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 W 28th Ave has units with dishwashers.
