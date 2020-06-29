All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1530 Kearney St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1530 Kearney St
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:30 AM

1530 Kearney St

1530 North Kearney Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1530 North Kearney Street, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5b6d33f081 ---- Hardwood floors Dining room Corner unit Secure building entry On site laundry Small building Front & back entrances Optional Single Car Garage ($50/month) $45 App fee $65 Flat monthly utility fee for all utilities $600 Security deposit Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Kearney St have any available units?
1530 Kearney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1530 Kearney St currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Kearney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Kearney St pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Kearney St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1530 Kearney St offer parking?
Yes, 1530 Kearney St offers parking.
Does 1530 Kearney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Kearney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Kearney St have a pool?
No, 1530 Kearney St does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Kearney St have accessible units?
No, 1530 Kearney St does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Kearney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Kearney St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Kearney St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 Kearney St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard
Denver, CO 80216
Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St
Denver, CO 80014
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St
Denver, CO 80202
The Hudson
7201 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80224
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University