Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:46 AM

1520 Grape Street

1520 Grape St · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Grape St, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0d1ad7054 ---- Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors in a great location!! Walk, bike or drive to City Park, Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, amazing restaurants bars and more!!! WIFI Included!!! **ASK YOUR AGENT ABOUT THE LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL!!** CONTACT US: RIO Real Estate Management Leasing | Mercedez leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303.733.0487 1520 GRAPE #9 AVAILABLE NOW!! 12-Month Lease $1095 Rent $90 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $600 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) No Pets Please! QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. CONTACT US: RIO Real Estate Management Leasing | Mercedez leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303.733.0487 If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1520 Grape). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. Thank you very much for your time and interest! *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov\'s Park, Governer\'s Park, Govnr\'s Park, Governor\'s Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, Two Bedroom, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bed, 2 BD, 2 BR SHOWMOJO LINK ________________________________________ See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at: http://schedule-a-tour.com/lc/226b02b0af This link is not a hyperlink, please copy. :-( *Times that are available online are the only times available for showing per property.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Grape Street have any available units?
1520 Grape Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1520 Grape Street currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Grape Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Grape Street pet-friendly?
No, 1520 Grape Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1520 Grape Street offer parking?
No, 1520 Grape Street does not offer parking.
Does 1520 Grape Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Grape Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Grape Street have a pool?
No, 1520 Grape Street does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Grape Street have accessible units?
No, 1520 Grape Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Grape Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Grape Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 Grape Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 Grape Street does not have units with air conditioning.

